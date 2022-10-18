West Virginia environmental regulators are considering renewing a key air permit for a Union Carbide distribution system for a chemical whose emissions drove up Kanawha County’s cancer risk.
The state Department of Environmental Protection is taking comment on a proposed five-year operating air pollution control company’s distribution system for ethylene oxide in Institute.
The agency says the proposed permit renewal meets emission limits and monitoring requirements under state and federal law.
Union Carbide’s distribution operation at the Carbide Road site between W.Va. 25 and the Kanawha River consists of rail cars of ethylene oxide unloaded into storage tanks.
Ethylene oxide is a carcinogen whose measured levels have been highest at the Institute site in sampling conducted by the DEP for the chemical.
Local concerns about ethylene oxide stem from the EPA’s 2018 National Air Toxics Assessment. The assessment found that six of the 90 census tracts with the highest cancer risk from ethylene oxide were in Kanawha County.
The total cancer risk in Kanawha was 366 in 1 million, 10th-highest in the country.
It was the first such assessment since the EPA classified ethylene oxide as a carcinogen in 2016, causing risk estimates to go up.
The storage tanks at the distribution operation are two double-walled earthen-covered pressurized tanks, according to the state Division of Air Quality.
Ethylene oxide is distributed from the tanks to consumers at facilities in Institute and South Charleston. The distribution facility uses a flare to control ethylene oxide emissions.
The facility’s emissions of ethylene oxide totaled 0.2 tons in 2021. Potential annual ethylene oxide emissions were 3 tons.
Carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide emissions from the facility amounted to 5.19 and 1.14 tons respectively in 2021, according to the Division of Air Quality. Potential annual emissions of carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides are 9 and 2.1 tons, respectively.
Under the draft permit, the facility’s limit for ethylene oxide emissions after BAT would be 2,539 pounds per year and 0.29 pounds per hour.
Ethylene oxide is a flammable, colorless gas used to make antifreeze, detergents and plastics, and to sterilize medical and dental equipment. Long-term exposure has been associated with increases in female breast and white blood cell cancers, including leukemia, Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Short-term exposure to high concentrations of ethylene oxide can cause nausea, fatigue, respiratory irritation and vomiting.
The pollutant concentrations used in federal air toxics assessment risk calculations are based on computer model simulations, not actual measurements.
The DEP subsequently asked the EPA for help getting localized data, suspecting the assessment overestimated the cancer risk at the Union Carbide facilities.
The tanks at the distribution facility were installed in 1969, according to a draft permit. The ethylene oxide tank car rack was installed in 1988.
The draft permit requires Union Carbide to conduct testing to determine compliance with emission limits set by the permit.
The facility’s flare must be designed and operated to reduce inlet emissions of total organic hazardous air pollutants by at least 95%. Flares must be designed for and operated with no visible emissions, except for periods of up to five minutes during any two consecutive hours.
In its permit renewal application, Union Carbide reported that its flare flame is continuously monitored and recorded.
The facility would have to submit startup, shutdown and malfunction reports in addition to semiannual monitoring reports due within 60 calendar days following June 30 and Dec. 31, for each calendar year.
Union Carbide sites in Institute and South Charleston have emitted more than 434 tons of the carcinogenic gas since 1987, according to EPA data.
State officials have touted a West Virginia Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services study that found Kanawha County doesn’t have higher rates of cancers associated with ethylene oxide exposure compared to the rest of West Virginia. The study was based on 2012-16 state Cancer Registry data.
Union Carbide’s Institute plant hasn’t had any Clean Air Act violations in at least the last three years, according to EPA data.
But many Kanawha Valley residents have expressed concern about the sharp increase in the estimated carcinogenicity of ethylene oxide, monitoring limitations, regulations that don’t account for cumulative effects of industrial emissions and uncertain future oversight of the chemical.
The EPA estimated ethylene oxide to be 30 times more carcinogenic for adults than previously thought in 2016.
A historically Black community, Institute long has been what concerned citizens have called an environmentally unjust “sacrifice zone” Chemical facilities like those operated by Union Carbide, Bayer CropScience and Specialty Products, as well as sites such as the nearby Dunbar treatment plant have combined to expose Institute to elevated health and safety risks for generations.
After the 2018 National Air Toxics Assessment, the agency asked the EPA for help getting localized data, suspecting the assessment overestimated the cancer risk in Institute and South Charleston.
In 2019, the DEP got what department spokesperson Terry Fletcher said was the most recent and accurate emissions data at the Institute and South Charleston locations so regulators could perform their own dispersion modeling and get a more precise view of potential risks and minimization strategies.
The DEP recently completed a four-part ethylene oxide air sampling project to assess atmospheric conditions near the facilities emitting the chemical.
The samples were taken from seven sites in Institute, North Charleston and South Charleston and background sites in Guthrie and Buffalo during 24-hour periods from January to April.
The western-most sampling site, where ethylene oxide rail cars are unloaded just west of Malcolm Lane in Institute, had the highest concentrations of ethylene oxide in three of the four monitoring rounds and two additional rounds separate from the monitoring project conducted by the DEP.
One reading at the site was 2.35 micrograms per cubic meter. That result is nearly eight times the 2018-19 national average of ambient concentrations at EPA program stations taken from October 2018 through March 2019. About two-thirds of samples were below the national average.
Institute emissions dropped from more than 3,500 pounds in 2014 to fewer than 2,000 pounds in 2021, according to the Division of Air Quality.
But Institute still has contended with some of the highest industrial ethylene oxide emissions in the country in recent years.
The DEP plans to release a final report based on the monitoring data by the end of the year.
Institute facility released more than 9,000 pounds of ethylene oxide from 2015 through 2019, more than most of the 25 high-priority facilities where the EPA estimated ethylene oxide emissions significantly contribute to elevated estimated cancer risk.
The comment period on Union Carbide’s distribution facility proposed permit renewal ends Nov. 14. Interested persons may request a public hearing on the permit renewal.
Copies of the permit application, a Division of Air Quality fact sheet on the permit renewal and a draft of the permit renewal are available at https://dep.wv.gov/daq/permitting/titlevpermits/Pages/default.aspx.
Comments and questions should be directed to WV Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Air Quality, 601 5th Street SE, Charleston, WV 25304. The DEP listed the contact as permit writer Jonathan Carney, 304-926-0499 extension 41247.