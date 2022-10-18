Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia environmental regulators are considering renewing a key air permit for a Union Carbide distribution system for a chemical whose emissions drove up Kanawha County’s cancer risk.

The state Department of Environmental Protection is taking comment on a proposed five-year operating air pollution control company’s distribution system for ethylene oxide in Institute.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you