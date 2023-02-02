Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia environmental regulators have proposed a $125,000 fine for a prominent coal mining company, citing water pollution violations in the Upper Guyandotte River watershed that span over two years.

The state Department of Environmental Protection on Tuesday made public a proposed settlement of an administrative penalty order resolving water pollution violations charged to Coal-Mac LLC. Coal-Mac is a Lexington, Kentucky-based surface and underground mining company that operates in Logan and Mingo counties.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

