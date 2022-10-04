Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

One of the region’s most prominent coal companies is in trouble with West Virginia environmental regulators for a long list of alleged water pollution violations yet again.

The state Department of Environmental Protection has revealed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with Lexington Coal Company LLC following penalties for alleged water pollution offenses, including dozens of exceedances of pollution limits for a chemical element toxic to aquatic wildlife.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

