One of the region’s most prominent coal companies is in trouble with West Virginia environmental regulators for a long list of alleged water pollution violations yet again.
The state Department of Environmental Protection has revealed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with Lexington Coal Company LLC following penalties for alleged water pollution offenses, including dozens of exceedances of pollution limits for a chemical element toxic to aquatic wildlife.
The DEP says Lexington is responsible for over 140 pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits from Oct. 2018 through March 2021.
The permits are for Lexington’s Prep. Facilities Mine No. 5 in Wyoming County, the West Cazy Surface Mine in Boone County, and the Ben Creek Slurry Impoundment in Mingo County.
The DEP identified exceedances occurring at 11 outlets in the Upper Guyandotte, Coal River and Tug Fork River watersheds.
More than two-thirds of the reported exceedances were for selenium concentrations over the maximum allowed. Recorded selenium levels often exceeded permitted limits by 100% or more, according to DEP data.
Selenium accumulation in larval aquatic insects and fish from mine-affected streams has long eaten away at the biodiversity of central Appalachian waters.
But researchers have found that selenium exposure in land habitats has human health implications.
Selenium is an essential mineral that is critical to human health in small amounts, helping prevent damage to cells and aiding heart and thyroid health.
There’s only a “modest difference” between selenium consumption levels thought to promote human health and those linked to acute or chronic effects, according to a report on selenium from the International Joint Commission, a binational border water management agency created by the United States and Canada.
Toxic human exposure may occur when selenium levels build up in ecosystems via leaching from mining waste into aquatic systems and emissions from burning coal or other industrial activities, the report observed.
West Virginia's risk of toxic exposure to selenium from industrial activity is the highest in the country.
Forty-one of the 50 industrial point sources with effluent limit exceedances that discharged the most selenium over a 10-plus-month span last year were in West Virginia, according to a Gazette-Mail review of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data.
The industrial point sources only included those that discharge to impaired waterbodies and release pollutants like selenium that potentially contribute to waterbody impairment. Two of every three of those sources were mines.
Final settlement of the DEP’s order is subject to comments received during a 30-day period ending Nov. 4. Under the proposed agreement, Lexington would pay $25,000 as a down payment for outstanding violations and then $10,000 per month for 10 consecutive months. Failure to meet the payment schedule would result in penalties being declared delinquent and subject Lexington to possible “escalating enforcement action,” per the proposed agreement.
Lexington, which could not be reached for comment, has a lengthy pattern of water pollution violations.
The DEP also assessed a $125,000 penalty in April 2021 to Lexington after the agency found the company exceeded water pollution limits at 15 different sites across five southern coalfield counties from 2018 through 2020.
A federal judge ruled last year that discharges from Lexington’s Low Gap No. 2 and No. 10 mines in Mingo County caused environmental damage in surrounding waterways, violating state and federal water quality and surface mining standards.
U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers found earlier this year that Lexington had failed to comply with court mandates to show how it will address pollution at the Mingo County mine sites.
The DEP suspended a Lexington Boone County mine permit last month, citing violations the agency said “present imminent and identifiable threats to the public health and safety.”
The agency had issued Lexington Coal, whose West Virginia operations are based in Milton, 15 unabated violation notices over a nine-month period for the Crescent No. 2 Surface Mine. Violations have included lack of sediment control, mining that caused hillside areas to slide and allowing runoff drainage into Matts Creek.
The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office lists Lexington’s manager as Jeremy Hoops, son of Jeff Hoops, who stepped down as CEO of mining companies Blackjewel and Revelation Energy as part of a 2019 bankruptcy deal.
The DEP made the proposed settlement public last week.
Comments regarding the administrative penalty order may be submitted to John Flesher, Enforcement Coordinator; West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Mining and Reclamation, Inspection & Enforcement; 601 57th Street SE; Charleston, WV 25304; 304-926-0499. Comments may also be emailed to DEP.Comments@wv.gov. The proposed settlement may be viewed at: http://www.dep.wv.gov/pio/Pages/Settlements,Ordersouttopublicnotice.aspx.