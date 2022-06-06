West Virginia environmental regulators have proposed a $125,000 fine for a North Carolina-based mining company for allegedly failing to submit required information about water pollution levels in McDowell County for nearly two years.
The state Department of Environmental Protection made public the proposed fine for Triple 7 Commodities, Inc., which the agency says didn’t submit required discharge monitoring reports for two of its state water pollution control permits.
Outlets for the two mine sites — Totten Ridge Surface Mine No. 1 and Jump Branch Mine No. 1 — are located almost entirely in the Tug Fork River watershed.
The DEP said Triple 7 Commodities failed to file discharge monitoring reports from the second quarter of 2019 through February 2021 at all outlets at the two sites.
The agency listed 31 outlets at Totten Ridge Surface Mine No. 1 and three outlets at Jump Branch Mine No. 1, which is an underground mine.
Triple 7 began operating both mines in 2017, according to Mine Safety and Health Administration data. The permits for both mine sites allow for coal extraction.
Triple 7 could not be reached for comment for this report.
The $125,000 fine is part of a settlement of a DEP administrative consent order for Triple 7. The company has agreed to pay $25,000 as a down payment for all outstanding violations 30 days after getting a letter from the DEP demanding payment, according to the agency. Triple 7 has agreed to pay $10,000 per month for 10 consecutive months starting 30 days after the down payment is due, according to the agreement.
The final settlement is subject to comments received during a 30-day period ending June 30.
Comments on the administrative penalty order may be submitted to: John Vernon, Assistant Deputy Director; West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Mining and Reclamation, Inspection & Enforcement; 601 57th Street SE; Charleston, WV 25304; 304-926-0499.