Certified again
Pictured is Second Big Run, which Lewis County landowner Suzanne Vance says flash floods from a Mountain Valley Pipeline right-of-way one mile up the valley. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has reissued a water quality certification for the project despite its long history of erosion and sedimentation violations.

 MIKE TONY | Gazette-Mail

West Virginia environmental regulators have yet again issued a water quality certification for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, another victory for the controversial project recently fast-tracked by Congress.

The state Department of Environmental Protection on Thursday reissued its certification for the 42-inch-diameter gas pipeline after adding conditions as a result of its review of a federal court decision that threw out the last DEP certification in April.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

