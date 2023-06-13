West Virginia environmental regulators have yet again issued a water quality certification for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, another victory for the controversial project recently fast-tracked by Congress.
The state Department of Environmental Protection on Thursday reissued its certification for the 42-inch-diameter gas pipeline after adding conditions as a result of its review of a federal court decision that threw out the last DEP certification in April.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit threw out the DEP water permit issued in December, finding the DEP failed to adequately address the project’s history of water quality violations or explain why it bypassed a location-specific review of whether the project would degrade state waters.
Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the pipeline, has a long history of erosion and sedimentation violations issued by the DEP. The DEP released a consent order in 2021 requiring Mountain Valley to pay a $303,000 fine for violating permits by failing to control erosion and sediment-laden water, mostly for violations documented in 2019. That penalty followed a $265,000 fine in a DEP consent order in 2019 for similar erosion and water contamination issues.
DEP records list 55 notices of violation issued by the agency for the pipeline since April 2018 in all 11 West Virginia counties the project crosses through. The DEP commonly cited Mountain Valley for allowing sediment-laden water to leave sites, failing to protect slopes and maintain erosion control devices. The agency has found inadequate reseeding and failures to modify a project stormwater pollution prevention plan when it proved to be ineffective throughout the pipeline route.
But the DEP concluded in its latest certification Mountain Valley’s compliance record regarding stream and wetland crossings shows it can conduct proposed water crossing activities without violating water quality requirements.
The DEP attributed most violations issued to Mountain Valley to a failure to install or maintain upland controls rather than water crossings. The agency said the potential for failure to install or maintain control that could lead to a water impact is much greater in upland areas than at water crossings. The DEP contended Mountain Valley’s water crossing track record meant it is “reasonable to assume” the company will comply with the water permit.
The DEP cited a Mountain Valley report that it had conducted 20 open dry-cut crossings and restoration at 20 stream locations in West Virginia under past authorizations through a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed water permit allowing discharges of dredge or fill material. The agency said it didn’t believe any of those crossings resulted in a water quality standard violation.
But Mountain Valley has a lot of water crossings left to complete in West Virginia, concerning many environmentalists.
The project has 595 stream and wetland crossings remaining, including traditional navigable waters, access roads, additional temporary work space and pipeline in West Virginia, DEP spokesperson Terry Fletcher said prior to the DEP granting the water quality certification. That includes pipeline crossings over 189 streams and 108 wetlands.
West Virginia Rivers Coalition Program Director Autumn Crowe says Mountain Valley hasn’t sufficiently captured baseline conditions of streams crossed by the project, essentially precluding successful restoration.
In its latest certification, the DEP is requiring Mountain Valley give 48 hours’ notice to the agency before starting any stream or wetland crossing activity. Under the new certification, Mountain Valley must develop a site-specific crossing plan for each crossing and conduct a pre-crossing field meeting before each stream or wetland crossing. The meetings must be attended by specified members of the construction crew and Mountain Valley’s environmental inspection team. The DEP said the latter requirement would reinforce required training and said DEP inspection staff would “have the opportunity to attend” pre-crossing meetings unannounced to confirm the process is being implemented as mandated.
Fletcher called the water quality certification “the most stringent and protective” water quality certification under Section 401 of the federal Clean Water Act the agency ever issued, citing the certification’s additional qualifications.
Mountain Valley Pipeline legal counsel touted the DEP certification in a Monday Fourth Circuit Court filing. In the filing, counsel George P. Sibley III said Mountain Valley expects to resume construction after receiving an anticipated permit from the Corps by June 24.
The Fiscal Responsibility Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden June 3, includes a provision designed to force completion of the long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline. The legislation, which suspended the debt ceiling to avoid a national default, requires the Army Corps to issue all permits needed to finish construction within three weeks.
The Fiscal Responsibility Act, or H.R. 3746, prohibits legal challenges of any federal or state agency authorization for construction and initial operation of the 303-mile pipeline.
Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the pipeline, estimates the project is 94% finished but that only 56% of final restoration is done.
Mountain Valley Pipeline spokesperson Natalie Cox has defined final restoration as installation of permanent erosion control devices, return of topsoil, and seeding and mulching along the pipeline right-of-way.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is designed to cross over 75 miles of slopes greater than 30%. That’s an unusually high amount of pipeline over slopes that steep, drawing concerns from pipeline safety and environmental advocates.
