Ethylene oxide meeting
Mike Egnor, air toxics coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality, begins a presentation on ethylene oxide in the Kanawha Valley at a public meeting at West Virginia State University last month. The DEP will hold another ethylene oxide-focused public meeting on the campus next week. 

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail file photo

West Virginia environmental regulators have announced they’ve signed an agreement with Union Carbide Corp. they say will lower emissions of a chemical which can cause cancer that has sparked environmental health concerns in the Kanawha Valley.

Under the agreement, Union Carbide must implement a site-specific ethylene oxide emissions screening program within 90 days for rail cars at its Institute facility, where the highest concentrations of the chemical were detected during monitoring last year.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. 

