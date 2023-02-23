West Virginia environmental regulators have announced they’ve signed an agreement with Union Carbide Corp. they say will lower emissions of a chemical which can cause cancer that has sparked environmental health concerns in the Kanawha Valley.
Under the agreement, Union Carbide must implement a site-specific ethylene oxide emissions screening program within 90 days for rail cars at its Institute facility, where the highest concentrations of the chemical were detected during monitoring last year.
The Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday it will hold a public meeting next week on a final report it has released on the short-term air monitoring project that detected those concentrations.
In the report released Wednesday, the DEP’s Division of Air Quality recommends that all ethylene oxide-emitting facilities in the area enter into a voluntary agreement like the one it entered into with Union Carbide for its Institute facility between W.Va. 25 and the Kanawha River.
The agreement comes as Union Carbide seeks renewal of a controversial air quality permit for its ethylene oxide distribution system at the Institute site.
The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 2 at the Wilson Union Hall on the campus of West Virginia State University in Institute.
“This agreement is an important step in ensuring that the health and well-being of West Virginia’s communities remain protected,” DEP Secretary Harold Ward said in a news release Wednesday. “It is the result of working through our regulatory process, collecting fence line monitoring data, and conducting significant public outreach.”
Ethylene oxide is a flammable, colorless gas used to make antifreeze, detergents and plastics, and to sterilize medical and dental equipment. Long-term exposure has been associated with reproductive problems and increases in female breast and white blood cell cancers, including leukemia and Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
One sampling location on the western edge of Union Carbide’s Institute facility showed higher ethylene oxide amounts. The location was roughly 775 feet from where ethylene oxide rail cars are unloaded, just west of Malcolm Lane.
The location had the highest concentrations of ethylene oxide in three of the four monitoring rounds and two additional rounds separate from the monitoring project conducted by the DEP.
One reading was 2.35 micrograms per cubic meter. That result is nearly eight times the 2018-19 national average of ambient concentrations at EPA program stations taken from October 2018 through March 2019. About two-thirds of samples were below the national average.
Samples were taken from seven sites in Institute, North Charleston and South Charleston, and background sites in Guthrie and Buffalo during 24-hour periods from January to April last year.
The DEP’s final report on the sampling cautions the monitoring isn’t meant to be used to establish long-term risk. The study’s purpose was to determine the presence of ethylene oxide in the atmosphere, the report notes.
The report and agreement between the DEP and Union Carbide are on the agency’s ethylene oxide webpage at https://dep.wv.gov/key-issues/Pages/EtO.aspx.
Per the agreement, Union Carbide must monitor each rail car for ethylene oxide emissions within 12 hours of arriving at the Institute facility. Each rail car must be monitored by onsite inspection using a testing device that can detect ethylene oxide concentrations down to at least 20 parts per million.
Upon a reading showing potential rail car emissions, “appropriate action” must be taken per developed response plans, the agreement states.
The Division of Air Quality’s report recommends a fenceline monitoring project for greater accuracy and confidence in monitoring at the parts per trillion level. The report suggests facilities reduce their potential to emit to ensure risk levels don’t increase.
The Institute facility’s emissions of ethylene oxide totaled 0.2 tons in 2021, but potential annual ethylene oxide emissions were 3 tons.
The report notes three other known sources of ethylene oxide in the study area: Union Carbide and Covestro operations at 437 MacCorkle Avenue Southwest in South Charleston, and Specialty Products US LLC’s operation at Altivia’s industrial park in Institute, which is also the site of Union Carbide’s ethylene oxide distribution facility.
Union Carbide sites in Institute and South Charleston have emitted more than 434 tons of the carcinogenic gas since 1987, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data.
Union Carbide’s Institute facility hasn’t had any Clean Air Act violations in at least the last three years, according to EPA data.
But many Kanawha Valley residents have expressed concern about the sharp increase in the estimated carcinogenicity of ethylene oxide, monitoring limitations, regulations that don’t account for cumulative effects of industrial emissions and uncertain future oversight of the chemical.
The EPA estimated ethylene oxide to be 30 times more carcinogenic for adults than previously thought in 2016.
A historically Black community, Institute long has been what concerned citizens have called an environmentally unjust “sacrifice zone.” Chemical facilities like those operated by Union Carbide, Bayer CropScience and Specialty Products, as well as sites such as the nearby Dunbar treatment plant, have combined to expose Institute to elevated health and safety risks for generations.
Concerns about ethylene oxide stem from the EPA’s 2018 National Air Toxics Assessment. The assessment found that six of the 90 census tracts with the highest cancer risk from ethylene oxide were in Kanawha County.
The total cancer risk in Kanawha was 366 in 1 million, 10th-highest in the country.
It was the first such assessment since the EPA classified ethylene oxide as a carcinogen in 2016, causing risk estimates to go up.
Documents the Gazette-Mail obtained from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the EPA in 2021 revealed an analysis from the former agency of cancer data that found an area of elevated ethylene oxide-related cancers downwind of the Union Carbide plants. But the analysis cautioned the data were inconclusive.
The analysis was based on a review of cancer data from 1993 -- the first year of West Virginia Cancer Registry operations -- to 2019.
Citing a Department of Health and Human Resources review of data from the same span, the DEP noted Wednesday that Kanawha County doesn’t have higher rates of ethylene oxide-associated cancers compared to the rest of West Virginia.