System health concerns
Chemical facilities in Institute, including the Union Carbide plant there, have long raised environmental concerns. The West Virginia Division of Air Quality has approved an air quality permit renewal for a Union Carbide ethylene oxide distribution system that has fueled public health concerns.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail file photo

West Virginia environmental regulators have approved renewing a permit contested by many residents and environmentalists to allow Union Carbide Corp. to distribute a carcinogen that has driven up the area’s estimated cancer risk.

The Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality announced it has approved an air quality permit for Union Carbide’s ethylene oxide distribution system in Institute, an unincorporated, historically Black community weighed down by a history of cumulative impacts of generations of pollution.

Mike Tony covers energy and

the environment. He can be

reached at 304-348-1236 or

mtony@hdmediallc.com.

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

