West Virginia environmental regulators have approved renewing a permit contested by many residents and environmentalists to allow Union Carbide Corp. to distribute a carcinogen that has driven up the area’s estimated cancer risk.
The Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality announced it has approved an air quality permit for Union Carbide’s ethylene oxide distribution system in Institute, an unincorporated, historically Black community weighed down by a history of cumulative impacts of generations of pollution.
Included in the approval is what the DEP has called a “collaborative agreement” with Union Carbide, crafted following calls to strengthen protections against ethylene oxide, a flammable, colorless gas. The agency has said the agreement will make area residents safer in response to complaints about the facility’s permitted emission levels.
Per the agreement, Union Carbide must implement a unique site-specific ethylene oxide emissions screening program for rail cars in ethylene oxide service at the facility, including monitoring each rail car for ethylene oxide emissions within 12 hours of arriving at the facility.
Under the renewed permit, Union Carbide’s potential annual ethylene oxide emissions total 0.95 tons, down from a previous 3 tons. The Institute facility’s actual emissions of ethylene oxide were less than half a ton in 2021.
“Why did we go this route? You guys,” Mike Egnor, DEP air toxics coordinator, told a crowd of two dozen inside a West Virginia State University conference room at a January meeting to answer questions about the agency’s permit renewal plans, recalling feedback from previous public meetings held by the agency. “You wanted more.”
But the Division of Air Quality dismissed calls for stronger action in a response to formal comments it released along with its decision to approve the permit renewal.
The division rejected comments that monitoring would be insufficient to show compliance with emission limits and said it didn’t review cumulative impacts, something residents and air quality advocates had urged.
The Division of Air Quality said in its response to public comments it was working with Union Carbide toward development of fenceline monitoring.
Many Kanawha Valley residents have expressed concern about a sharp increase in 2016 in the estimated carcinogenicity of ethylene oxide, monitoring limitations, regulations that don’t account for cumulative effects of industrial emissions and uncertain future oversight of the chemical.
Lucia Valentine, West Virginia field organizer for Moms Clean Air Force, a national air quality advocacy group, said it was alarming that the DEP declined to adopt stronger flare monitoring requirements and didn’t review cumulative impacts.
West Virginia Environmental Council spokesperson Jillian Welsh said the permit renewal triggers public health and environmental concerns given the history of ethylene oxide emissions raising the area’s cancer risk.
Local concerns about ethylene oxide stem from the EPA’s 2018 National Air Toxics Assessment. The assessment found that six of the 90 census tracts with the highest cancer risk from ethylene oxide were in Kanawha County.
The total cancer risk in Kanawha was 366 in 1 million, 10th-highest in the country. It was the first such assessment since the EPA classified ethylene oxide as a carcinogen in 2016, causing risk estimates to go up.
The EPA estimated ethylene oxide to be 30 times more carcinogenic for adults than previously thought in 2016.
The storage tanks at the distribution operation are two double-walled earthen-covered pressurized tanks. Ethylene oxide is distributed from the tanks to consumers at facilities in Institute and South Charleston. The distribution facility uses a flare to control ethylene oxide emissions.
Ethylene oxide is used to make antifreeze, detergents and plastics, and to sterilize medical and dental equipment. Long-term exposure has been associated with increases in female breast and white blood cell cancers, including leukemia, Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Short-term exposure to high concentrations of ethylene oxide can cause nausea, fatigue, respiratory irritation and vomiting.
The pollutant concentrations used in federal air toxics assessment risk calculations are based on computer model simulations, not actual measurements.
Last year, the DEP completed a four-part ethylene oxide air sampling project to assess atmospheric conditions near the facilities emitting the chemical.
The samples were taken from seven sites in Institute, North Charleston and South Charleston, and background sites in Guthrie and Buffalo during 24-hour periods from January to April 2022.
The western-most sampling site, where ethylene oxide rail cars are unloaded just west of Malcolm Lane in Institute, had the highest concentrations of ethylene oxide in three of the four monitoring rounds and two additional rounds separate from the monitoring project conducted by the DEP.
One reading at the site was 2.35 micrograms per cubic meter. That result is nearly eight times the 2018-19 national average of ambient concentrations at EPA program stations taken from October 2018 through March 2019. About two-thirds of samples were below the national average.
Institute emissions dropped from more than 3,500 pounds in 2014 to fewer than 2,000 pounds in 2021, according to the Division of Air Quality. But Institute still has contended with some of the highest industrial ethylene oxide emissions in the country in recent years.
