Full operational status sought
Pictured is the aftermath of a Dec. 8, 2020, explosion at Optima Belle LLC’s chemical facility in Belle that killed a worker. Optima Belle is seeking an air quality permit modification that would allow it to return to full operational status with new equipment and an addition of new hazardous air pollutants. 

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail file photo

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has scheduled a public meeting on an air quality permit modification request from the operator of a Belle chemical facility where a fatal explosion occurred in 2020.

The DEP’s Division of Air Quality will hold the meeting at its Kanawha City headquarters on the permit modification requested by Optima Belle LLC to add new hazardous air pollutants, new equipment and a new process at its 901 W. Dupont Ave. chemical production site. The DEP’s Division of Air Quality has issued a notice of intent to approve the permit modification request.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

