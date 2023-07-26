The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has scheduled a public meeting on an air quality permit modification request from the operator of a Belle chemical facility where a fatal explosion occurred in 2020.
The DEP’s Division of Air Quality will hold the meeting at its Kanawha City headquarters on the permit modification requested by Optima Belle LLC to add new hazardous air pollutants, new equipment and a new process at its 901 W. Dupont Ave. chemical production site. The DEP’s Division of Air Quality has issued a notice of intent to approve the permit modification request.
Optima Belle plans to return to full operational status with the new equipment following the December 2020 explosion that killed chemical facility worker John Gillenwater, 42, of Hurricane, and caused two other plant workers to be evaluated for respiratory irritation, according to the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board.
The board, which investigates industrial chemical incidents, found Optima Belle and South Charleston-based specialty chemical maker Clearon Corp. contributed to the incident through ineffective process safety management systems and failure to follow industry guidance in a report released July 6.
The Division of Air Quality announced Tuesday its meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 in the Cooper's Rock Room in the rear of the building at DEP headquarters at 601 57th Street SE in Charleston. The Division of Air Quality said staff members will be available to give a presentation and answer questions before taking comments from the public.
Division of Air Quality Engineer Jonathan Carney signed off on a recommendation the agency approve the permit modification, determining it meets all state and federal requirements.
The site hasn’t been inspected since Dec. 11, 2020, three days after the fatal explosion, the Division of Air Quality said in its engineering evaluation. Carney did not visit the site for the permit update, according to the engineering evaluation in which he recommended approval of the application.
Optima Belle’s application identifies equipment damaged in the 2020 explosion that needs to be removed from the permit since it is no longer operable and has been removed from a processing area.
The explosion resulted in a fire that burned for two hours and prompted an hours-long shelter-in-place for areas within a 2-mile radius of the plant.
The Chemical Safety Board found the explosion occurred in an industrial dryer unit as Optima Belle was performing a process to remove water from a chlorinated dry bleach compound.
Clearon gave Optima Belle process safety information for the dehydration process but lacked effective process knowledge management practices, the CSB found, noting the result was Optima Belle inadequately understanding process hazards.
The CSB determined Clearon’s safety data sheet for the compound in the double-cone dryer when it exploded, sodium dichloroisocyanurate dihydrate, was insufficient, not accurately showing the temperatures at which the compound could decompose.
The safety data sheet stated that hazardous reactions “Will not occur” despite Clearon's knowledge the compound could undergo a hazardous decomposition reaction, the CSB said.
Optima Belle didn’t adequately seek additional information that could have led to an effective hazards assessment, the CSB determined.
Clearon’s and Optima Belle’s failure to follow industry guidance included not evaluating the technology change from an atmospheric fluidized bed dryer to a pressure-rated rotary dryer and insufficient mutual involvement in the process hazard analysis, the report found.
Clearon and Optima Belle did not respond to requests for comment on the CSB report.
In its permit modification application, Optima Belle reported a potential to emit 22.38 tons of nitrogen oxides (poisonous gases), 21.88 tons of volatile organic compounds (chemical compounds that can harm human health), 10.7 tons of hazardous air pollutants and 6.49 tons of PM2.5 (fine particles up to 2.5 micrometers in diameter that can migrate deep into the lungs or blood) in controlled emissions annually.
Optima Belle has requested increases in the potential to emit volatile organic compounds of 820 pounds per year and hazardous air pollutants of 1.98 pounds per year.
The new equipment Optima Belle plans to use would be used in the same fashion as the equipment that was removed, per the state’s engineering evaluation. The equipment will allow the site to be more flexible in production. Optima is installing equipment that will be devoted to mostly production of Glypure, a material used in skin care products.
The proposed new equipment includes nine reactors, a reactor stripper, a reactor condenser, a filter dryer, four filters, rail loading, truck loading and unloading, and a dust collector. The Glypure operations will operate using two reactors before feeding to a centrifuge, a wet cake bin, a wet cake conveyor and then a dryer to complete the final product, according to the evaluation.
Optima Belle has proposed new production of HMAPS, a polymer the DEP says is used as a backbone for a fire retardant compound. Emissions from processing the material will include volatile organic compounds, styrene and ethylbenzene.
HMAPS is suspected of causing cancer, may cause damage to organs through prolonged or repeated exposure and is highly flammable, according to a safety data sheet in Optima Belle’s application.
Styrene is a chemical used to make latex, synthetic rubber and resins used in plastic packaging and disposable containers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Workers may be harmed from exposure to styrene depending on the dose and duration, according to the CDC. Symptoms include eye and respiratory irritation and reproductive effects.
Ethylbenzene is a colorless, highly flammable liquid that smells like gasoline. The chemical is found in coal tar and petroleum and is used mainly to make styrene. Inhalation may cause nose irritation, dizziness or depression, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Optima Belle reported a potential to emit 0.04 pounds of styrene and 1.92 pounds of ethylbenzene annually, compared to the current zero.
An acid gas scrubber, incinerator scrubber and an incinerator will be used to control emissions per existing requirements, Optima Belle said in its application.
The projected operating schedule is 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year.
The draft permit application was submitted by Douglas, Georgia-based affiliate Optima Chemical Group LLC.
The Division of Air Quality said Tuesday it has extended the public comment deadline from July 10 to 5 p.m. Aug. 11. Written comments may be emailed to Jonathan.W.Carney@wv.gov with “Optima Belle, LLC Comments” in the subject line. Hard-copy comments should be sent to Jonathan Carney, WV Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Air Quality, 601 57th Street SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
The Division of Air Quality asked those who plan to attend the August 3 meeting to pre-register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdREf8lIk9UZahXvrH3Xc7lQ6sL0cKazVi-noE-QXyRQ61BjA/viewform. Those without internet access who wish to pre-register may contact Nicole Ernest at 304-926-0499, ext. 41256. The division has limited oral comments at the public meeting to five minutes.
Instructions on how to access permit application materials are available at https://dep.wv.gov/daq/permitting/Pages/NSR-Permit-Applications.aspx.
