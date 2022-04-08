A West Virginia air quality regulator has indicated that a steel company with a checkered environmental past is on track to obtain approval for a key permit to move forward with one of the most highly touted in-state economic development projects in recent years.
A state Department of Environmental Protection official noted during a public meeting Thursday evening that the agency has made a preliminary determination that Nucor Steel West Virginia LLC’s application to build a sheet steel mill near Apple Grove in Mason County will meet emission limits and conditions in a draft permit.
Division of Air Quality engineer Joe Kessler also said during the DEP-hosted online meeting that his agency’s oversight is limited, responding to concerns about Nucor Steel’s environmental history.
Nucor Steel’s facility proposal meets all applicable rules and regulations, Kessler said, citing air dispersion modeling.
Kessler gave an overview of the Nucor’s proposal to build a $2.7 billion facility on a 1,370-acre site owned by American Electric Power just south of APG Polytech LLC’s Apple Grove plant.
Nucor plans to make steel used in automotive, appliance, and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning applications, Kessler said.
Nucor has anticipated starting up the facility in January 2024. State officials approved more than $300 million in taxpayer subsidies to help lure the company to West Virginia.
The facility has the potential to emit 673,848 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, 3,262 tons of carbon monoxide, 701 tons of particulate matter with diameters of 2.5 micrometers or smaller and 690 tons of sulfur dioxide annually.
The mill is expected to employ about 800 full-time workers.
Nucor would be allowed to process 1.92 million tons of scrap steel per year and operate three open scrap steel stockpiles with bases of up to 81,809 square feet, plus four open slag stockpiles with bases up to 32,541 square feet. The company would be required to minimize the release of emissions from all open stockpiles and use water sprays on all open piles as needed to limit any substantial release of fugitive dust emissions from them.
Dustin White, a former project coordinator with the now-defunct Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, raised concern about environmental violations at a Nucor Steel site in Louisiana.
Last year, Nucor Steel Louisiana LLC agreed to pay Louisiana environmental regulators $89,760 for air quality violations at a Nucor direct reduced iron facility in the state.
The violations included recordkeeping failures; nitrogen oxide emission limit exceedances in 2015, 2016 and 2017; and what the company said was an inadvertent shutdown of its air quality monitoring station from January 2017 until June 2018, which it attributed to confusion over whether monitoring was still required or voluntary.
The Louisiana Bucket Brigade, a grassroots environmental group, criticized the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality for not taking more stringent enforcement action against Nucor.
In a July 2021 letter demanding greater monetary and nonmonetary penalties for Nucor, the group cited the company’s unpermitted emissions of highly toxic hydrogen sulfide. Nucor admitted to Louisiana environmental regulators that a partial bypass of a sulfur removal unit existed undiscovered from sometime after 2014 to 2019, allowing carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide to avoid the unit.
White also alluded to a finding last year by the shareholder advocacy nonprofit As You Sow that Nucor was among the worst 10 companies nationwide on what the group called racial and environmental racism issues.
Using key performance indicators, As You Sow scored companies on racial justice issues, considering corporate environmental violations, fines and penalties since 2015, core products and services, and corporate actions.
“What makes the West Virginia DEP think that Nucor is going to function any differently here in the state?” White asked.
“We review these facilities on a case-by-case basis specific to the proposal we get in the permit application,” Kessler replied. “And we just don’t have the authority to consider violations that are issued specifically in other states.”
Nucor spokeswoman Katherine Miller said the company has been working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to correct a piece of equipment that was producing additional emissions not previously accounted for in the facility’s permit.
“We have strong emission controls in place to ensure the protection of human health and the environment,” Miller said in an email. “Our focus is on operating safely for our teammates and the surrounding communities.”
Miller noted that the Louisiana plant is a direct reduced iron facility, unlike the sheet still mill proposed for West Virginia, and said electric arc furnaces like the two planned for the Mason County site emit a small fraction of the particulate matter that traditional blast furnaces do.
Direct reduced iron is iron ore that has had oxygen removed by carbon monoxide and hydrogen.
The Mason County facility would be on the west side of W.Va. 2, about three-fifths of a mile from the U.S. Postal Service location at 27799 Huntington Road, Apple Grove, WV 25502.
The nearest occupied homes would be east of the proposed facility, across W.Va. 2 along Hereford Lane (county Route 24).
The DEP is still accepting comments on the application.
Copies of the draft permit, application and other supporting materials are available at https://dep.wv.gov/daq/permitting/Pages/NSR -Permit-Applications.aspx and may be obtained by contacting Kessler, at 304-926-0499, Ext. 41271, or joseph.r.kessler@wv.gov.
Written comments must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, April 29. Written comments may be emailed to joseph.r.kessler@wv.gov with “Nucor Steel West Virginia Comments” in the subject line. Hard-copy comments can be mailed to Joseph Kessler, WV Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Air Quality, 601 57th St. SE, Charleston, WV 25304.