For the second time in just over a month, West Virginia regulators have suspended a mine permit for one of the region’s most prominent coal companies.
The state Department of Environmental Protection on Monday issued a suspension order to Lexington Coal Co. LLC for a Boone County mine permit with a long history of environmental violations cited by the agency.
The DEP cited 10 violation notices it issued Lexington since November 2021 in its suspension order, which requires the company to immediately stop all mining operations on the permit.
Lexington failed to abate violations the DEP issued for not maintaining drainage and sediment control structures, according to the agency. Regulators say that reported failure caused erosion resulting in unpermitted sediment into an unnamed tributary of Left Fork of James Creek.
Another reported failure resulted in excessive effluent discharge from a water pollution control outlet that eroded a hillside and stream channel bed outside the bonded permit area, according to the DEP.
The suspension order requires Lexington to submit a detailed plan within 10 days to take care of all unabated violation notices, and finish all mandated reclamation on the permit within 180 days.
The order for Lexington’s Twilight III-A Surface Mine permit, covering over 200 acres in the Coal River watershed, follows the DEP’s suspension of another Lexington mine permit in Boone County last month.
The previous suspension was on the permit Lexington holds for the Crescent No. 2 Surface Mine. Violations cited by the DEP on that permit in recent months have included lack of sediment control, mining that caused hillside areas to slide and allowing runoff drainage into Matts Creek. The Crescent No. 2 permit covers over 1,100 acres in the Coal River watershed near Crook.
The Crescent No. 2 permit allows for moving coal. The Twilight III-A permit allows for reclamation only.
A DEP follow-up inspection report for the Crescent No. 2 permit last month said that Lexington is “in [the] process of performing abatement actions.”
The DEP had threatened to suspend or revoke Lexington’s permits for both mines in August, issuing show-cause orders for both.
The DEP renewed a mine permit for the Twilight III-A Surface Mine on April 1, even after it had found more than 40 violations across four of the company’s permits in the watershed since the start of 2021.
Just three days earlier, the DEP had issued letters to Lexington notifying the company it was delinquent in paying two $22,500 penalties and was prohibited by a state legislative rule from issuing any permit or permit revision to the company as long as the civil penalties remain delinquent.
The penalties were attached to cessation orders the agency handed down in January after it found that Lexington had failed to backfill and rough-grade mining-affected areas and take other remedial measures at the Twilight III-A and Twilight II surface mines.
The Twilight III-A had been issued three violation notices in 2022 prior to its permit renewal and has been issued six since then.
Coal River Mountain Watch, a Raleigh County-based anti-mountaintop removal mining nonprofit, had called for the DEP to suspend Lexington’s permits.
“Lexington lacks the capacity or the will to keep up existing reclamation obligations, and they should not be mining more coal,” Vernon Haltom, the nonprofit’s executive director, said in an email.
Monday marked the fifth anniversary of Alpha Natural Resources announcing it had closed a deal with Lexington to transfer mostly nonactive coal assets in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia to the latter company. The announcement noted that Lexington would receive $199 million in cash and $126 million in installment payments to aid in fulfilling bonding, reclamation, water treatment and other obligations — along with 250 permits and bonding representing $192 million.
The transaction followed a 2015 bankruptcy restructuring for Alpha Natural Resources. In 2016, Alpha struck a $325 million deal with the DEP to allow for bonding and reclaiming all of Alpha’s legacy liability sites and active operations in West Virginia. Alpha had been self-bonded, creating financially daunting obligations that it got out of via its deal with Lexington.
Federal law mandates that coal companies restore land it disturbed during mining. Bonding is supposed to cover the cost of cleanup.
But five years after the deal between Alpha and Lexington was announced, Haltom has concluded that Lexington “bit off more than they could chew” in taking on Alpha’s permits.
“Now they’re choking on it,” Haltom said in an email.
The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office lists Pikesville, Kentucky-based Lexington’s manager as Jeremy Hoops, son of Jeff Hoops, who stepped down as CEO of mining companies Blackjewel and Revelation Energy as part of a 2019 bankruptcy deal.
The DEP proposed a $125,000 fine made public last month for Lexington for alleged water pollution violations in Wyoming, Boone and Mingo counties. Lexington is responsible for over 140 pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits across the three counties from October 2018 through March 2021, according to the agency.