Permit suspended

Pictured is what Coal River Mountain Watch says is land covered by a permit for the Lexington Coal Company's Twilight III-A Surface Mine in Boone County suspended by the state Department of Environmental Protection last week after a long string of cited pollution violations.

 Junior Walk | Coal River Mountain Watch courtesy photo

For the second time in just over a month, West Virginia regulators have suspended a mine permit for one of the region’s most prominent coal companies.

The state Department of Environmental Protection on Monday issued a suspension order to Lexington Coal Co. LLC for a Boone County mine permit with a long history of environmental violations cited by the agency.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

