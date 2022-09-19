Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Still waiting on remediation

This aerial photo from Coal River Mountain Watch shows what the Raleigh County-based anti-mountaintop removal mining nonprofit says is land disturbance at Lexington Coal Co.’s Crescent No. 2 Surface Mine in Boone County.

 JUNIOR WALK | Courtesy photo

West Virginia environmental regulators have suspended a mining permit for one of the region’s most prominent coal companies after a long string of environmental violations.

The Department of Environmental Protection issued a suspension order last week to Lexington Coal Co. LLC on a Boone County mine permit, citing violations the agency said “present imminent and identifiable threats to the public health and safety.”

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

