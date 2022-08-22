Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia regulators are threatening to take two Boone County mining permits spanning nearly 1,400 acres away from a prominent coal company in response to a lengthening string of alleged environmental violations.

The Department of Environmental Protection has ordered Lexington Coal Co. to “show cause” or explain why the state shouldn’t suspend or revoke two surface mine permits for which it’s issued a combined 33 violation notices since the start of last year.

