West Virginia environmental authorities will host their second in-person public meeting next week on a chemical whose emissions drove up Kanawha County’s estimated cancer risk after federal regulators classified it as a carcinogen.
The state Department of Environmental Protection will host an informational session to update community members on what it’s doing to address ethylene oxide air emissions in Western Kanawha County.
Next week’s session comes amid lingering concerns from residents about the prevalence of ethylene oxide around sites in Institute and South Charleston where more than 434 tons of the carcinogenic gas have been emitted since 1987, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data.
Union Carbide and Specialty Products have emitted ethylene oxide at the Institute site between W.Va. 25 and the Kanawha River owned by Altivia, a petrochemical and specialty chemical manufacturer, per the DEP. Union Carbide has emitted ethylene oxide at the company-owned South Charleston site along MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, where Covestro is an ethylene oxide-emitting tenant, according to the DEP.
The session is slated for Aug. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Schoenbaum Center at 1701 5th Ave., Charleston, WV 25387.
The DEP has said staff from its Division of Air Quality and the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health will start the session with a brief presentation before opening up the meeting to citizens to answer questions.
Local concerns about ethylene oxide stem from the EPA’s 2018 National Air Toxics Assessment. The assessment found that six of the 90 census tracts with the highest cancer risk from ethylene oxide were in Kanawha County.
It was the first such assessment since the EPA classified ethylene oxide as a carcinogen in 2016, causing risk estimates to go up.
Next week’s meeting focusing on ethylene oxide will be the first to be hosted by the DEP since it released the final results of air sampling conducted near the ethylene oxide-emitting facilities in Institute and South Charleston.
The DEP oversaw a four-part ethylene oxide air sampling project to assess atmospheric concentrations in fenceline, onsite and offsite locations near the facilities. The samples were taken during 24-hour periods spanning from January to April amid varying wind directions.
About two-thirds of samples taken were below the national average of ambient concentrations at EPA National Air Toxics Trends and Urban Air Toxics Monitoring Program Stations taken from October 2018 through March 2019, per EPA figures.
The highest readings consistently came from around the Institute site along W.Va. 25 owned by petrochemical and specialty chemical manufacturer Altivia. That’s where Union Carbide and Specialty Products have emitted ethylene oxide.
One reading at the western-most sampling site in Institute, just west of Malcolm Lane, per the DEP’s field sampling plan was 2.35 micrograms per cubic meter during the second sampling event in February. That result is nearly eight times the 2018-19 national average. Another reading at the same location in a follow-up sampling round conducted by Union Carbide was nearly as high.
Institute is a historically majority-Black community, prompting concerned residents to voice environmental injustice concerns about ethylene oxide and other industrial emissions there. Environmental injustice is disproportionate subjection of low-income areas and communities of color to pollution and its adverse health impacts.
Marilyn Howarth, an occupational and environmental medicine physician and community engagement director at the University of Pennsylvania’s Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology, finds the sampling results concerning.
Howarth suggested that levels of ethylene oxide measured at fencelines should be so small that they’re nondetectable.
Some researchers have argued the EPA has overstated the carcinogenicity of ethylene oxide and overestimated its risk.
Hans Plugge, principal at Safer Chemical Analytics LLC, a Maryland-based regulatory and scientific consulting firm, said in an email that the sampling levels announced by the DEP are not “anywhere near high enough for concern.”
The EPA estimated ethylene oxide to be 30 times more carcinogenic for adults than previously thought in 2016.
The EPA’s 2016 reclassification of ethylene oxide as a carcinogen came 22 years after the International Agency for Research on Cancer, an intergovernmental agency part of the World Health Organization, categorized the chemical as cancer-causing.
“[T]he best solution to reducing risk is to reduce the amount of ethylene oxide coming out of these facilities,” Mike Koerber, deputy director of the EPA’s Office of Air Quality Planning and Standards, said during a national public webinar the agency held Thursday night to offer information about ethylene oxide risk from commercial sterilizer facilities.
Ethylene oxide is a flammable, colorless gas used to make antifreeze, detergents and plastics, and to sterilize medical and dental equipment. Long-term exposure has been associated with increases in female breast and white blood cell cancers, including leukemia, Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Short-term exposure to high concentrations of ethylene oxide can cause nausea, fatigue, respiratory irritation and vomiting.
Most of the samplings showed detectable measurements below 1 microgram per cubic meter of air. The western-most sampling site in Institute doubled that amount twice — once in DEP-overseen sampling and once in a Union Carbide-conducted sampling project for its Institute and South Charleston facilities that started in May, per the DEP.
The DEP has cautioned that single data points can’t be used to reach conclusions about the lifetime health risk linked to ethylene oxide.
Koerber said measuring ethylene oxide can be “challenging.”
“[W]e don't have a lot of confidence in some of the recent monitoring data,” Koerber said, not referring to a specific sampling project.
Howarth’s concerns with DEP oversight extend well beyond any one sampling result. She believes the agency should have moved faster to conduct air sampling after the 2018 National Air Toxics Assessment yielded escalating cancer risk estimates for Kanawha County.
“[I]nstead, now we're talking about quite a few years later before they're even just collecting the data to include in the process of better regulating these sources,” Howarth said.
A shadow of uncertainty has hung over the issue, partly because environmental regulators chose not to hold public meetings on the subject until last year. A March 2020 EPA Office of Inspector General report urged the EPA to inform people who live near facilities with significant emissions about their elevated estimated cancer risks.
The report noted agency plans for potential outreach in the first half of 2020. The EPA delayed those efforts as regulators decided to gather and model additional information instead.
After the 2018 National Air Toxics Assessment, the agency asked the EPA for help getting localized data, suspecting the assessment overestimated the cancer risk in Institute and South Charleston.
DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher said the agency considered fenceline monitoring shortly after the National Air Toxics Assessment was released in 2018. But Fletcher said the EPA did not recommend sampling at that time due to limitations for both the method detection limit for ethylene oxide and laboratories certified to test for the chemical. By the time the DEP collected updated and site-specific emissions and weather data, the EPA was encouraging of monitoring, Fletcher said.
In March, the EPA announced results of a 2017 National Air Toxics Assessment that found cancer risk from ethylene oxide did not exceed 50 in 1 million anywhere in West Virginia.
The EPA sets an upper limit of acceptable lifetime cancer risk at 100 in 1 million.
Next week’s meeting will be the agency’s second such meeting in person after it held a similar session in Dunbar in March that attracted roughly three dozen attendees. The agency also cohosted a virtual meeting on area ethylene oxide emissions with the EPA in September.
Attendees at the March meeting said they feared cumulative effects of ethylene oxide and other chemicals emitted over generations in Institute.
The DEP regulates pollution by enforcing standards for individual pollutants from individual facilities, an approach detractors say allows adverse health impacts from high amounts of pollution in an area if no one standard is violated.
“[W]e at any time may be expose to 50 or 60 known human carcinogens over the course of our day,” Howarth said, calling for the EPA to make its acceptable lifetime cancer risk limit more stringent.
The DEP has said Union Carbide, Covestro and Specialty Products are in compliance with their state-issued permits and have committed to voluntary safety practices beyond what is required by state and federal regulations.
The department has touted a webpage it created at https://dep.wv.gov/daq/Air%20Toxics/EthyleneOxide/Pages/default.aspx to inform and update interested citizens about its ethylene oxide oversight.