West Virginia environmental regulators will offer what they know about a chemical that drove up Kanawha County’s estimated cancer risk at an open house later this month.
The Department of Environmental Protection announced Tuesday that it will hold a community open house to give information and update the public on its oversight of ethylene oxide air emissions in western Kanawha County.
The open house is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Dunbar Recreation Center, at 2601 Fairlawn Ave., in Dunbar. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
The announcement follows the agency’s notice earlier this month that it had completed its first round of air sampling for ethylene oxide in the Institute and South Charleston areas.
Ethylene oxide is a flammable, colorless gas used to make antifreeze, detergents and plastics, and sterilize medical and dental equipment. Long-term exposure has been associated with increases in female breast and white blood cell cancers, including leukemia, Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Short-term exposure to high concentrations of ethylene oxide can cause nausea, fatigue, respiratory irritation and vomiting.
Two Union Carbide plants in Institute and South Charleston have emitted more than 868,000 pounds of the gas since 1987.
In 2016, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency classified ethylene oxide as capable of causing cancer. The agency found the chemical to be 30 times more carcinogenic to adults than previously thought.
An EPA air toxics assessment released in 2018 indicated Kanawha County’s total cancer risk at 366 in 1 million, 10th-highest in the country.
But that hasn’t been the final word. The DEP subsequently asked the EPA for help getting localized data, suspecting the assessment overestimated the cancer risk at the Union Carbide facilities.
The DEP announced earlier this month that samples collected during one 24-hour period on Jan. 25-26 using an EPA-approved method to monitor ethylene oxide showed concentrations of less than 1 part per billion at sites in Institute, South Charleston and North Charleston.
The results were below average concentrations found in national air monitoring samples from EPA air toxic monitoring stations from 2018 to 2019, according to the National Institutes of Health.
In a separate announcement earlier this month, the EPA announced results of a 2017 National Air Toxics Assessment that found the cancer risk from ethylene oxide did not exceed 50 in 1 million anywhere in West Virginia.
The EPA sets an upper limit of acceptable lifetime cancer risk at 100 in 1 million.
Staff from different sections within the DEP's Division of Air Quality will be on hand for the open house, in addition to staff from the state Department of Health and Human Resources' Bureau for Public Health and the EPA.
Citizens will have the opportunity to meet with DEP staff and ask questions. A second introduction and overview will be given around 12:30 p.m., the DEP said.
Community members are encouraged to attend, and come and go as they wish. No formal agenda will be followed, according to the DEP.
In 2019, the DEP got what department spokesman Terry Fletcher said were the most recent and accurate emissions data from the sites so regulators could perform their own dispersion modeling and get a more precise view of potential risks and minimization strategies.
A May EPA document the Gazette-Mail obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request said state air dispersion modeling showed “the risk for populated areas remain high.”
Records the Gazette-Mail additionally obtained from the DHHR and the EPA turned up analysis of cancer data that found an area of elevated ethylene oxide-related cancers downwind of the Union Carbide sites, but cautioned that the data were inconclusive.
A shadow of uncertainty has hung over the issue, partly because environmental regulators chose not to hold public meetings on the subject until last year. A March 2020 EPA Office of Inspector General report urged the agency to inform people who live near facilities with significant emissions about their elevated estimated cancer risks.
The report noted agency plans for potential outreach in the first half of 2020. The EPA delayed those efforts because additional information had to be gathered and modeled.
The EPA has acknowledged studies of workers linking their exposures to ethylene oxide with increased risk of cancers of white blood cells, which help the body fight infections and other diseases. Studies have shown breathing air containing elevated ethylene oxide levels over many years increases lymphoid cancer risk for men and women and breast cancer risk for women.
The DEP set up a webpage on ethylene oxide last year: https://dep.wv.gov/daq/Air%20Toxics/EthyleneOxide/Pages/default.aspx. The webpage defines ethylene oxide and lists the agency’s monitoring plans and initial sampling results.
EPA and DEP officials faced questions from Kanawha County residents and public officials with health and regulatory concerns about ethylene oxide emissions in Institute and South Charleston in a teleconference event in September.