West Virginia environmental authorities have scheduled another public meeting on a chemical whose emissions drove up Kanawha County’s estimated cancer risk after federal regulators classified it as a carcinogen.
The state Department of Environmental Protection said it will host an informational session to update community members on what it’s doing to address ethylene oxide air emissions in Western Kanawha County.
It’ll be the agency’s second such meeting after it held a similar session in Dunbar in March that attracted roughly three dozen attendees.
The announcement of the meeting comes amid resident concerns about the prevalence of ethylene oxide around sites in Institute and South Charleston where more than 434 tons of the carcinogenic gas have been emitted since 1987, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data.
Union Carbide and Specialty Products have emitted ethylene oxide at the Institute site between W.Va. 25 and the Kanawha River owned by Altivia, a petrochemical and specialty chemical manufacturer, per the DEP. Union Carbide has emitted ethylene oxide at the company-owned South Charleston site along MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, where Covestro is an ethylene oxide-emitting tenant, according to the DEP.
The DEP announced Wednesday that the session is slated for Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Schoenbaum Center at 1701 5th Ave., Charleston, WV 25387.
The DEP said staff from its Division of Air Quality and the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health will start the session with a brief presentation before opening up the meeting to citizens to answer questions.
Local concerns about ethylene oxide stem from the EPA’s 2018 National Air Toxics Assessment. The assessment found that six of the 90 census tracts with the highest cancer risk from ethylene oxide were in Kanawha County.
It was the first such assessment since the EPA classified ethylene oxide as a carcinogen in 2016, causing risk estimates to go up.
Ethylene oxide is a flammable, colorless gas used to make antifreeze, detergents and plastics, and to sterilize medical and dental equipment. Long-term exposure has been associated with increases in female breast and white blood cell cancers, including leukemia, Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Short-term exposure to high concentrations of ethylene oxide can cause nausea, fatigue, respiratory irritation and vomiting.
The total cancer risk in Kanawha was 366 in 1 million, 10th-highest in the country.
The pollutant concentrations used in federal air toxics assessment risk calculations are based on computer model simulations, not actual measurements.
The DEP subsequently asked the EPA for help getting localized data, suspecting the assessment overestimated the cancer risk at the Union Carbide facilities.
Using 2017 modeling, the EPA estimated the potential increased cancer risk from breathing ethylene oxide released from the South Charleston Union Carbide facility to be 807 cases in 1 million, the Institute Union Carbide facility to be 379 in 1 million and the South Charleston Covestro facility to be 185 cases in 1 million.
The DEP has announced the results of all four rounds of a four-part ethylene oxide air sampling project to assess atmospheric concentrations in fenceline, onsite and offsite locations near facilities with known ethylene oxide air emissions in Institute and South Charleston.
About two-thirds of samples taken were below the national average of ambient concentrations at EPA National Air Toxics Trends and Urban Air Toxics Monitoring Program Stations taken from October 2018 through March 2019, per EPA figures.
Usually exceeding that average, the highest readings consistently came from around the Institute site along W.Va. 25 owned by petrochemical and specialty chemical manufacturer Altivia. That’s where Union Carbide and Specialty Products have emitted ethylene oxide.
Institute is a historically majority-Black community, prompting concerned residents to voice environmental justice concerns about ethylene oxide and other industrial emissions there.
One reading at the western-most sampling site in Institute, just west of Malcolm Lane, per the DEP’s field sampling plan was 2.35 micrograms per cubic meter during the second sampling event in February. That result is nearly eight times the 2018-19 national average. Another reading at the same location in a follow-up sampling round conducted by Union Carbide was nearly as high.
But the DEP has said that single data points shouldn’t be used to draw conclusions regarding lifetime health risk associated with ethylene oxide. Results varied substantially between samplings.
The agency will review the sampling results and emissions and weather data from the days sampled with the EPA and produce a report guiding future actions to be taken by the agencies.
The samples were taken during 24-hour periods spanning from January to April amid varying wind directions.
The DEP said Union Carbide, Covestro and Specialty Products are in compliance with their state-issued permits and have committed to voluntary safety practices beyond what is required by state and federal regulations.
The agency says those procedures include voluntarily increasing monitoring frequency of potential leak points and repairing components with detected leaks at detection levels lower than what’s considered a leak under regulations.
In 2019, the DEP got what department spokesman Terry Fletcher said were the most recent and accurate emissions data from the sites so regulators could perform their own dispersion modeling and get a more precise view of potential risks and minimization strategies.
A May 2021 EPA document the Gazette-Mail obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request said state air dispersion modeling showed “the risk for populated areas remain high.”
Records the Gazette-Mail additionally obtained from the DHHR and the Environmental Protection Agency turned up analysis of cancer data that found an area of elevated ethylene oxide-related cancers downwind of the Union Carbide sites, but cautioned that the data were inconclusive.
Citing 2012-16 state Cancer Registry data organized by census tracts, state epidemiologist Steve Blankenship said during the Dunbar session in March that there was no evidence of clusters of cancer cases around facilities emitting ethylene oxide in Kanawha County.
A shadow of uncertainty has hung over the issue, partly because environmental regulators chose not to hold public meetings on the subject until last year. A March 2020 EPA Office of Inspector General report urged the agency to inform people who live near facilities with significant emissions about their elevated estimated cancer risks.
In March, the EPA announced results of a 2017 National Air Toxics Assessment that found the cancer risk from ethylene oxide did not exceed 50 in 1 million anywhere in West Virginia.
The EPA sets an upper limit of acceptable lifetime cancer risk at 100 in 1 million.
The DEP has touted a webpage it created at https://dep.wv.gov/daq/Air%20Toxics/EthyleneOxide/Pages/default.aspx to inform and update interested citizens about its ethylene oxide oversight.