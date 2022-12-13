West Virginia regulators have scheduled two public gatherings on a proposed permit renewal for a Union Carbide distribution system near the company’s Institute plant site for a carcinogen that has driven up county cancer risk estimates.
The state Department of Environmental Protection will hold an in-person public meeting to give information and answer questions on the proposed permit renewal, as well as a virtual hearing the next day to take official comments on the proposal.
The DEP in October announced its preliminary determination to renew the five-year operating air pollution control permit for Union Carbide’s ethylene oxide distribution system.
The in-person public meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Jan. 9 in the James C. Wilson University Union ballroom on the campus of West Virginia State University.
The virtual public hearing is set for 6-8 p.m. Jan. 10. The registration form for the public hearing is at https://forms.gle/uxhyEBvEaQYeScrR9.
Union Carbide’s distribution operation at the Carbide Road site between W.Va. 25 and the Kanawha River consists of rail cars of ethylene oxide unloaded into storage tanks.
Ethylene oxide is a carcinogen whose measured levels have been highest at the Institute site in sampling conducted by the DEP.
Local concerns about ethylene oxide stem from the EPA’s 2018 National Air Toxics Assessment. The assessment found that six of the 90 census tracts with the highest cancer risk from ethylene oxide were in Kanawha County.
The total cancer risk in Kanawha was 366 in 1 million, 10th-highest in the country.
It was the first such assessment since the EPA classified ethylene oxide as a carcinogen in 2016, causing risk estimates to go up.
The EPA estimated ethylene oxide to be 30 times more carcinogenic for adults than previously thought in 2016.
The storage tanks at the distribution operation are two double-walled earthen-covered pressurized tanks, according to the state Division of Air Quality.
Ethylene oxide is distributed from the tanks to consumers at facilities in Institute and South Charleston. The distribution facility uses a flare to control ethylene oxide emissions.
Ethylene oxide is a flammable, colorless gas used to make antifreeze, detergents and plastics, and to sterilize medical and dental equipment. Long-term exposure has been associated with increases in female breast and white blood cell cancers, including leukemia, Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Short-term exposure to high concentrations of ethylene oxide can cause nausea, fatigue, respiratory irritation and vomiting.
The pollutant concentrations used in federal air toxics assessment risk calculations are based on computer model simulations, not actual measurements.
The DEP recently completed a four-part ethylene oxide air sampling project to assess atmospheric conditions near the facilities emitting the chemical.
The samples were taken from seven sites in Institute, North Charleston and South Charleston, and background sites in Guthrie and Buffalo during 24-hour periods from January to April.
The western-most sampling site, where ethylene oxide rail cars are unloaded just west of Malcolm Lane in Institute, had the highest concentrations of ethylene oxide in three of the four monitoring rounds and two additional rounds separate from the monitoring project conducted by the DEP.
One reading at the site was 2.35 micrograms per cubic meter. That result is nearly eight times the 2018-19 national average of ambient concentrations at EPA program stations taken from October 2018 through March 2019. About two-thirds of samples were below the national average.
“The data from the fenceline monitoring show a need for action from regulatory agencies,” West Virginia Environmental Council president Linda Frame said in an email.
Institute emissions dropped from more than 3,500 pounds in 2014 to fewer than 2,000 pounds in 2021, according to the Division of Air Quality.
But Institute still has contended with some of the highest industrial ethylene oxide emissions in the country in recent years.
DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher said Tuesday that the agency expects a final report based on the monitoring data to be released by mid-January. The agency previously said it planned to release the report by the end of the year.
An unincorporated, historically Black community, Institute long has been what concerned citizens have called an environmentally unjust “sacrifice zone.” Chemical facilities like those operated by Union Carbide, Bayer CropScience and Specialty Products have combined to expose Institute to elevated health and safety risks for generations.
The DEP says the permit renewal application meets emission limits and monitoring requirements under state and federal law.
But many Kanawha Valley residents have expressed concern about the sharp increase in the estimated carcinogenicity of ethylene oxide, monitoring limitations, regulations that don’t account for cumulative effects of industrial emissions and uncertain future oversight of the chemical.
“It’s not clear to me that the DEP is taking into account environmental justice issues central to this permit renewal nor the cumulative impacts of legacy pollution,” Maya Nye, an occupational and environmental health scientist and former St. Albans resident who grew up near the Institute facility, said in an email.
Institute resident and community activist Kathy Ferguson views the permit renewal application as an opportunity for the DEP to lower permitted ethylene oxide limits to actual current emission levels.
“That cap would be an important step towards not only improving the quality of air in the county, but improving health outcomes and life expectancy for workers, families, and WVSU students who are in proximity to the Institute chemical campus," Ferguson said in an email.
The facility’s emissions of ethylene oxide totaled 0.2 tons in 2021. Potential annual ethylene oxide emissions were 3 tons.
Under the draft permit, the facility’s permitted limit for ethylene oxide emissions with the best available technology would be just under 1.3 tons per year.
A March 2020 EPA Office of Inspector General report urged the EPA to inform people who live near facilities with significant emissions about their elevated estimated cancer risks. The report noted agency plans for potential outreach in the first half of 2020.
But the EPA delayed those efforts to gather and model new information instead.
The draft permit requires Union Carbide to conduct testing to determine compliance with emission limits set by the permit.
Union Carbide plant sites in Institute and South Charleston have emitted over 434 tons of the carcinogenic gas since 1987, according to EPA data.
State officials have touted a West Virginia Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services study that found Kanawha County doesn’t have higher rates of cancers associated with ethylene oxide exposure compared to the rest of West Virginia. The study was based on 2012-16 state Cancer Registry data.
The tanks at the distribution facility were installed in 1969, according to a draft permit. The ethylene oxide tank car rack was installed in 1988.
On Friday, the same day as the DEP announced the public gatherings, a foundry coke-producing company controlled by the family of Gov. Jim Justice, who oversees the DEP as the state’s chief executive, agreed to pay a $925,000 penalty and conduct fenceline air monitoring at a company Alabama coke plant after years of air pollution concerns there.
That agreement was struck with the Jefferson County Board of Health and a health advocacy group in that county’s circuit court.
The DEP has asked those who don’t have internet access and wish to register to contact Sandie Atkins or Nicole Ernest at 304-926-0475. Registration is required by 4 p.m. the day of the hearing.
Verbal testimony at the virtual public hearing will be limited to three minutes for each commenter. Commenters may be allowed to provide additional comments if time permits, the DEP said.
Written comments may be sent to the DEP until 5 p.m. Jan. 20.
Written comments may be submitted via email to Jonathan.W.Carney@wv.gov with "Union Carbide Corporation Title V comments" in the subject line, or by mailing a hard copy of the comments to the attention of Sandra Adkins at the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Air Quality, 601 57th Street SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
A copy of the draft permit and a fact sheet on the proposal are available at https://dep.wv.gov/daq/permitting/titlevpermits/Pages/default.aspx.