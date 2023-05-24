Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PFAS under review

Dr. Matthew Christiansen, West Virginia's state health officer, discusses PFAS detections in public water system drinking water during Gov. Jim Justice's virtual administration briefing last week. 

 Governor's Office video screenshot

West Virginia officials say they have work to do in assessing the statewide threat of PFAS, a class of industrial chemicals that include compounds linked to cancer.

They have touted plans to target PFAS, the common term for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in public water systems where they’ve been detected in raw water.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you