West Virginia officials say they have work to do in assessing the statewide threat of PFAS, a class of industrial chemicals that include compounds linked to cancer.
They have touted plans to target PFAS, the common term for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in public water systems where they’ve been detected in raw water.
On May 12, they released testing results showing PFAS levels above proposed federal standards in drinking water at 19 public water systems throughout the state.
But the state Department of Health and Human Resources doesn’t plan to test a common source of drinking water for PFAS: private wells.
“Now with more PFAS data available, the state’s response to protecting public health should involve private well testing,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said in an email.
The DHHR does not track how many private wells are in use for drinking water in West Virginia, but a 2020 American Society of Civil Engineers report estimated roughly 30% of West Virginia homes aren’t connected to a public water system and are served by cisterns or private wells.
Phil Brown, a sociology and health sciences professor at Northeastern University who has co-directed the PFAS Project Lab, said testing private wells would be “helpful.” Private well testing, Brown said, could point to potential PFAS emission sources.
DHHR spokespeople cited what they claim is a lack of federal funding for private well testing for PFAS in emails noting the agency plans not to test private wells for the substances, which may build up in the human bloodstream.
West Virginia was allotted $18.9 million in grant funding through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to address what the Environmental Protection Agency calls “emerging contaminants” like PFAS.
DHHR spokesperson Jessica Holstein pointed to a March 2022 EPA implementation memo requiring projects be eligible for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, a water system financial assistance program, if they are also to be eligible for emerging contaminant grant funding. Holstein highlighted a passage in a 2017 EPA Drinking Water State Revolving Fund handbook that didn’t include private well owners in a list of eligible borrowers under the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program.
“If a private well owner has identified PFAS contamination in their private well, they would need to contact the nearest public water system to discuss obtaining this funding for a line extension,” Holstein said in an email.
But the EPA said states may offer public water systems funding under Drinking Water State Revolving Fund set-asides for nonroutine, not compliance-related sampling at private wells. The purpose must be to determine potential sources of contamination of the public water system’s source water and to evaluate whether those residents should be connected to the water system. The public water system may share sampling results with the private well owners.
States can’t provide funds to private well owners for sampling.
Holstein said any private well owners who have identified PFAS contamination in their private well would need to contact the nearest public water system to discuss obtaining funding for a line extension.
Testing for PFAS can cost hundreds of dollars, according to health officials in other states.
The New York State Department of Health has estimated tests may range from $300 to $600. The agency says it has sampled private wells around facilities suspected or known to have used PFAS.
Alan Ducatman, a West Virginia University School of Public Health professor emeritus who has studied prevention of diseases potentially related to environmental exposure, noted the human body can’t distinguish whether contamination comes from private well water or other sources.
“If private well-owners live in a zone of contamination, they are obviously at risk,” Ducatman said in an email.
The DHHR and the Department of Environmental Protection announced this month 27 out of 37 public water systems sampled showed detectable levels of select PFAS. Of those 27 systems, 19 had PFAS detections above at least one regulatory standard proposed by the EPA. The sampling was conducted by the United States Geological Survey under the DHHR’s direction.
The DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and DEP are engaging with the 27 systems through a work group formed in March to evaluate treatment processes and identify funding options for PFAS removal.
Dr. Matthew Christiansen, West Virginia’s state health officer, said last week the results didn’t reveal “immediate, acute” health threats but acknowledged the state must mitigate the threat from PFAS.
The results are at https://dhhr.wv.gov/News/2023/Pages/DHHR-and-DEP-Announce-Drinking-Water-Test-Results.aspx.
The Geological Survey sampled 37 systems identified in a report released last year as having certain PFAS compounds in raw, or pretreated, water sources to determine which systems require treatment upgrades.
The Geological Survey report last year flagged a “poor understanding” of PFAS distribution in public water supplies across West Virginia, calling it “concerning” and exacerbated by a “paucity” of statewide water quality assessments in general.
The study included all community water systems in the state and all daycares and schools that operate their own water systems.
Higher PFAS concentrations were more frequently found in groundwater than in surface water. Slightly more than a third of 66 groundwater sites in the Eastern Panhandle had detections for at least one PFAS.
Last year’s Geological Survey report found the Ohio River Valley is the region most vulnerable to PFAS contamination in West Virginia.
DEP spokesperson Terry Fletcher said there is no Geological Survey report accompanying the drinking water sampling results state officials released May 12.
High levels of PFAS could cause increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer, increased cholesterol levels, decreased vaccine response in children and increased risk of high blood pressure, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
Ducatman said a lack of government support for private well testing for PFAS could result in less available centralized data allowing those at risk to make judgments about the likelihood their water is contaminated.
“A central database about the locations of contamination would be helpful, and it should include which chemicals have been tested for and what are the detection limits, for each site tested,” Ducatman said.
State officials said their decision to pursue drinking water testing was a “proactive measure” and touted legislation signed into law in March by Gov. Jim Justice, House Bill 3189, requiring the DEP to identify and address PFAS sources in raw water by developing PFAS action plans.
But West Virginia has lagged behind other states in enacting protections against PFAS, which have a toxic legacy in the state.
Other states have enacted their own enforceable drinking water standards and are pursuing or have settled lawsuits against manufacturers of PFAS.
States will get funding allotments annually under the emerging contaminants grant program established through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. States will prioritize the funding to aid public water systems in small or disadvantaged communities that can’t finance activities to address emerging contaminants in drinking water.
Projects eligible for support include new treatment facilities with emerging contaminant removal capability, upgrading existing treatment facilities and supplying water test kits and instructions to households.
