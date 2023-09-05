Supporters of a northern alternative to the route that’s been preferred by state transportation officials for a planned segment in Tucker County of the long-delayed Corridor H have heralded what they say is good news for their cause.
But Department of Transportation officials are sticking with their plan A, even as they consider forging another path.
The Go North Corridor H Alliance, an collection of environmental groups, business owners and residents in Tucker and nearby counties, said it was encouraged by a notification it got from the Federal Highway Administration.
The FHWA and the West Virginia Division of Highways are developing a notice of intent for a supplemental environmental impact statement that will include a “Blackwater Avoidance Alternative” for the 10-mile stretch of Corridor H from east of Parsons to north of Davis in Tucker County.
Charleston-based FHWA Program Development Director Jason Workman informed the alliance of the plan in an Aug. 14 email.
The Go North Corridor H Alliance has said the Division of Highways’ preferred route would adversely impact the Blackwater Canyon area. The group issued a news release saying the agencies’ planned analysis should focus on an alignment that will be compatible with what it called a thriving tourist economy.
“We are excited about the opportunity for the Blackwater Avoidance Alternative to be considered,” Judy Rodd, director of Friends of Blackwater, a Mid-Atlantic Allegheny Highlands preservation nonprofit, said in the release.
Rodd expressed confidence that Gov. Jim Justice and the Division of Highways would “see the wisdom” of choosing what a FHWA spokesperson confirmed would be a northern alternative to what has been the division’s favored route.
But Department of Transportation spokesperson Jennifer Dooley said the route that environmentalists and many Tucker County stakeholders have objected to is still the state’s preferred route. Dooley asserted in an email last week the route is “prudent and feasible,” with the fewest negative impacts to the environment and most benefit to the community.
“We have a preferred alignment, and we still do,” Travis Long, director of the Division of Highways’ technical support division, said in an episode of the Department of Transportation’s “West Virginia on the DOT” podcast published last week.
Long said officials will review the routes this fall and probably into next summer.
Division of Highways Chief Engineer Jason Foster said on the podcast the state has been “refining and revising” its preferred alignment based on public comments. Foster said the division has revised an intersection near Tucker County High School to try to make the stretch safer for students and buses and minimized potential fog effects by lowering the road’s elevation.
The Division of Highways’ favored path, which would cross over Backbone Mountain, is called the Revised Original Preferred Alternative.
“The R in Revised Original Preferred Alternative is very significant,” Foster said. “We have continually revised that alignment and refined it to make it better for the entire region.”
“Yeah, I feel like we need to add another R because we’ve revised it so much,” Long said.
Long said state officials are progressing in a preliminary design stage on its preferred route.
“We’re just simultaneously going to take a path and do a good dive into the other alternative as well,” Long said.
Department of Transportation Secretary and Division of Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston has scorned consideration of routes other than the state’s preferred path.
“If we’re serious about minimizing impacts, if we’re serious about schedules, we can’t rethink these things,” Wriston told the state Legislature’s Department of Transportation Accountability Oversight Commission in a September 2022 interim legislative session meeting.
At that meeting, Wriston accused opponents of the plan of spreading “disinformation” to delay the project, which has been dogged by funding and legal issues.
Dooley said the supplemental environmental impact statement and study of a Blackwater Avoidance Alternative are the next steps in obtaining National Environmental Policy Act clearances for the Parsons-to-Davis portion of the project.
The National Environmental Policy Act, known as NEPA, is a law that requires agencies to assess environmental impacts of proposed major actions before making decisions.
The FHWA approved the current supplemental final environmental impact statement for the Parsons-to-Davis segment in 2007.
A FHWA spokesperson said a supplemental environmental impact statement for the Parsons-to-Davis segment is appropriate to evaluate new or changed impacts to the human and natural environment since 2007.
The plan is to study a route that generally follows the alignment identified in the 2007 environmental impact statement as the Revised Original Preferred Alternative and the northern alternative, according to the FHWA.
Additional details will be provided in a Federal Register notice of intent expected to be published in late 2023, per the FHWA.
Most of Corridor H is open to traffic, with a section from Kerens in Randolph County to Parsons under construction.
“We’ve got nearly 90% of this thing done,” Long said.
A 6.8-mile section from Wardensville in Hardy County to the Virginia state line is in a final design and right-of-way acquisition stage.
“We’re refining the environmental document there,” Foster said.
The Division of Highways will host a public meeting from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 in Wardensville at the War Memorial Building, Foster said on the podcast.
Comments are due on the project by Oct. 23 and can be submitted at the meeting or sent to Travis Long, Director, Technical Support Division, WVDOH, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston WV 25301. Comments may also be submitted via the agency website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment.
Foster said a formal presentation is planned for around 6 p.m. to “try to give everybody the same information on where the route’s going,” with information stations to be set up for citizens to talk to agency officials.
A 2000 settlement agreement divided the DOT’s preferred route into nine sections. The Federal Highway Administration and the DOT approved an environmental impact statement for the Parsons-to-Davis section in 2007, but funding constraints bogged down the project.
The segment has received a fresh look following an influx of federal infrastructure funding — nearly $200 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to support completion of Corridor H.
Division officials estimate that the section would be open to traffic in 2030.
Opponents of the Division of Highways’ preferred route fear it would compromise the Blackwater River Valley landscape and plague Thomas and other communities with truck traffic.
“A project of this magnitude will forever alter the landscape of Tucker County and our precious public lands, which provide the invaluable benefits of nature to us all,” Olivia Miller, board member of the Stewards of the Potomac Highlands, said in the Go North Corridor H Alliance news release. The Stewards of the Potomac Highlands is a northeastern West Virginia conservation nonprofit.
A coalition of businesses urging an alternative Corridor H route said in July that more than 50 businesses in Davis and Thomas supported an alternative that goes east and north of Thomas.
The corridor has sparked environmental concerns before.
In 2005, the Division of Natural Resources said it didn’t oppose but couldn’t agree with the Division of Highways’ preferred route, calling it “the most environmentally damaging” alignment.
The DNR expressed concern over Highways’ proposal for handling road crossings of perennial streams and encouraged the latter unit to use oversized and embedded culverts wherever feasible.
In 2018, the Department of Environmental Protection ordered Kokosing Construction Co. to stop work on the project after finding violations in Randolph and Tucker counties. The DEP found that Kokosing violated a water quality permit by not maintaining erosion control devices and allowing sediment-laden water to leave the construction site.
The Division of Highways says its preferred route offers the shortest emergency response times and less gradient than the northern alignment, making it the greenest option.
The division says its route isn’t in viewshed of Blackwater Falls State Park and that a bridge crossing the north fork of the Blackwater River is over 1 mile north of Douglas and won’t be visible from the Lindy Point or Pase Point overlooks. Natural landscaping techniques using earthen berms would reduce the possibility of noise pollution around Blackwater Falls State Park, spokeswoman Jennifer Dooley said.
Northern route proponents said they weren’t reassured by that Division of Highways update, fearing the corridor would be visible from park roads and overlooks and affect visitors’ experience of the natural world.
Routes identified as Blackwater Avoidance Alternatives in the 2007 supplemental final environmental impact statement didn’t require floodplain encroachments. The Revised Original Preferred Alternative did and would have impacted more wetlands, per the document.
