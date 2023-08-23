Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Signed off on the deal

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion speaks during an Aug. 11 ceremony to celebrate Gov. Jim Justice signing legislation establishing Summersville Lake State Park. McMillion approved an agreement for the DNR to buy just over 177 acres from an affiliate of Bright Enterprises, Inc. for $4.3 million this month.

 Governor's Office

West Virginia added a new state park this month. It agreed to pay seven figures to do so.

The Division of Natural Resources agreed to pay $4.3 million for property for the new Summersville Lake State Park, according to an Aug. 4 purchase and sale agreement obtained by the Gazette-Mail through a Freedom of Information Act request.

