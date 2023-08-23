West Virginia added a new state park this month. It agreed to pay seven figures to do so.
The Division of Natural Resources agreed to pay $4.3 million for property for the new Summersville Lake State Park, according to an Aug. 4 purchase and sale agreement obtained by the Gazette-Mail through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The DNR purchased the property from Nicholas Investments LLC, a Summersville-based affiliate of Bright Enterprises, a prominent group of businesses headquartered in the city whose holdings have included significant coal, oil and gas royalty interests, Winterplace Ski Resort and the Elk River Railroad.
The DNR agreed to buy all the company’s interest in the 177.707 acres of property for $4.3 million to be paid at closing, per the agreement signed by company officials and DNR Director Brett McMillion.
State officials hadn’t previously disclosed the purchase price publicly.
The DNR intends to buy the property as is, subject to a Nicholas Investments agreement to finish infrastructure improvements, according to the deal. Those improvements include finishing rough grading of a main road through the property, a parking lot, extension of water and sewer to the property, certain power service connections and trail development.
According to the agreement, the purchase price incorporates the property’s fair market value along with the added value of the infrastructure improvements.
The park is to be located on the northern shore of Summersville Lake, spanning 177 acres off U.S. 19.
Private property being developed by the DNR adjoins a little over a mile of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property boundary, according to Brian Maka, the Corps’ Huntington District public affairs officer.
Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said she found out from Brian Helmick, who is listed by the Secretary of State’s Office as president of Nicholas Investments manager Land Use Corp., almost two years ago that the property was available.
Ruby said Gov. Jim Justice immediately granted approval to pursue acquiring the property.
Her comments came during an Aug. 11 ceremony at Summersville Lake to celebrate the designation of the new park, enacted by the Legislature through House Bill 124 in this month’s special legislative session.
Justice’s special session call came two days after the agreement between state officials and Nicholas Investments was struck, per the document.
Bright Enterprises has been owned by businessman William Bright and his family. Like Justice, Bright has been a coal and resort magnate.
“This family has stepped up over and over and over, here they come again, the Bright family stepping up again,” Justice said at the Aug. 11 ceremony.
Bright Enterprises contributed $5,000 to Justice’s inaugural committee in Jan. 2017, according to financial records.
The DNR and Nicholas Investments agreed to fix a time, date and location for closing the transaction by Aug. 31, according to the deal.
DNR spokesman Andy Malinoski did not answer a list of questions about the agreement Wednesday, including from what funds the division would cover the purchase price.
Instead, Malinoski offered a statement touting what the Justice administration views as vast potential for the new park.
“Our goal is to ensure this property is preserved and that Summersville Lake State Park becomes the nation’s premiere outdoor recreation park,” Malinoski said in an email.
He said that, since the lake was dedicated in 1966, it has not benefited from recreational development seen at lakes in other states.
The state’s hope is to not only expand climbing and bouldering opportunities but to add other recreational offerings, like hiking, biking, water activities and aerial sports, Malinoski said.
He added the state is “also looking to address the public’s desire for additional campsites and cabins.”
“This park, 177 acres, a mile of lake frontage, all the rock-climbing that could possibly ever go on, the development of all kinds of stuff here from splash parks to zip lines, and I’m not going to go through it all, but for God’s sake of living, it will be unbelievable,” Justice said at the Aug. 11 ceremony.
Neither the Governor’s Office nor Bright Enterprises responded to requests for comment Wednesday.
The $4.3 million purchase price is roughly 13% of the approximately $32.8 million the DNR reported collecting in gross operating revenues in fiscal year 2022, a year the division called “an incredible one” for self-generated revenue.
The DNR made that observation in its 2021-22 annual report, saying 2022 gross operating revenues outperformed a record year in fiscal 2021 by over 18%. Gross operating revenues from retail sales surpassed $4.2 million, outperforming a record year in fiscal 2021 by more than 42%.
In its 2021-22 annual report, the DNR reported outstanding needs exceeding $147 million in estimated costs including infrastructure replacement, renovations, equipment purchases and improving “high-use revenue centers.”
Ruby told lawmakers during last year’s regular legislative session that revenue from the state park system grew 52% from 2016 to 2021. Ruby said the state was eyeing more investments from private vendors, recalling a $500,000 private investment to add inflatables to the lake at Tygart Lake State Park she suggested resulted in increased park occupancy.
Summersville Lake State Park will be developed through a public-private partnership.
The park’s designation comes a year after the Legislature approved HB 4408, which allowed the Division of Natural Resources director to execute third-party contracts to finance, construct and operate new “recreational, lodging and ancillary” facilities at all state forests and every state park but Watoga State Park, in Pocahontas County.
The DNR previously said it will host a meeting “in the near future” to receive input from the public regarding the new park. An event will be held in the near future to officially designate the park and open it to the public.
McMillion said in a statement this month that officials were looking forward to spending “the next couple of months” gathering input from West Virginians about potential amenities to be added in Nicholas County.
Environmental and park advocates have been wary of plans to expand recreation at state parks and forests, fearing the state will compromise the natural character of the sites. Many advocates feared HB 4408 would lead to casinos, racetracks and other outsized attractions inside state parks and forests, narrowing their appeal.
Officials from Commerce and Tourism lobbied legislators to support the bill, contending it would encourage private investment.
In March, the Legislature passed HB 3370, which allows up to $5 million from the State Parks and Recreation Endowment Fund to be used as loan insurance for any project under a newly established State Parks Enhancement Loan Insurance Program.
The program allows development projects pursued by a private entity partnering with the DNR to operate on Army Corps of Engineers property, state park and resort property, and any other property under DNR jurisdiction or “on a hybrid tourism destination.”
