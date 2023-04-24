West Virginia state officials have rejected proposals for a recreational vehicle campground at a state park amid heavy opposition from local residents.
The Division of Natural Resources announced it wouldn’t select any of the proposals it received for a campground at Cacapon Resort State Park. Opponents said proposals the DNR had received would cause environmental and traffic concerns.
The DNR reported its decision at the bottom of a Friday press release in which it said would consider future projects in response to public comments received.
The agency on Friday posted an online survey at WVstateparks.com/survey asking parkgoers and community members what amenities they would most like to see "in the next phase of improvements" at the Eastern Panhandle park.
The DNR had agreed in a court filing last week to postpone a public meeting on the proposal after a Morgan County resident contended the agency violated a meeting advertisement requirement.
The circuit court complaint filed by Dale Kirchner, who lives less than a mile from the park, contended the meeting wasn’t timely advertised on the state auditor’s website per state code.
Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey said in a DNR press release that the agency was looking to build on recreational opportunities at Cacapon after the recent completion of a $25 million lodge upgrade and a new $3.5 million bike park expansion coming soon. The Department of Commerce houses the DNR.
“It’s important to our team that we make sure the amenities we are building are ones that residents and visitors alike will enjoy,” Bailey said. “For that reason, we are now turning to West Virginians, and all those who love our parks, to tell us how we can expand recreational opportunities at this beloved park and beyond.”
The survey will remain open for 30 days, the agency said in its Friday announcement. Everyone who finishes the survey will be entered into a random drawing for a free two-night stay at the state park of the winner’s choosing, the agency said.
The DNR sent out a request for proposals in December for a private firm to finance, plan, develop, build and operate a campground at Cacapon Resort State Park and do so for unspecified recreational facilities not already offered at the park.
The DNR received three proposals — one of which concluded the park isn’t suitable for RVs and isn’t a proposal to build within the park.
The agency’s solicitation came under House Bill 4408, a law passed last year that allows the DNR director to execute third-party contracts to finance, construct and operate new “recreational, lodging and ancillary” facilities at all state forests and every state park but Pocahontas County’s Watoga State Park.
HB 4408 requires the Division of Natural Resources to conduct a public hearing before “initiating” a contract for new recreational, lodging and ancillary facilities in the county where the facility is to be located.
A petition started by opponents of the DNR’s momentum toward Cacapon development calling on the DNR to withdraw and revise its request for proposals has drawn over 1,000 signatures.
The Morgan County Commission addressed a letter to State Parks Chief Brad Reed this month listing traffic and environmental concerns with any RV park with more than 100 combined sites at the park.
Blue Water Development, an Ocean City, Maryland-based company, proposed one site concept that included 350 sites, a welcome center, a pool, water slides, cornhole, pickleball courts and golf cart rentals.
Another Blue Water Development site concept included 240 sites and the same amenities. Blue Water Development also floated the possibility of using upper Cacapon Lake by adding a beach, fishing piers, water slides and a kayak dock.
The DNR also received responses to its request from proposals from Harpers Ferry-based River & Trail Outfitters and Berkeley Springs-based Scenic LLC.
Scenic LLC said it doesn’t perceive Cacapon as suitable for RVs “without major disruption” due to its terrain, “pristine woodlands” and bike trail network. Scenic reported it was already planning a RV campground and recreational area in Morgan County just outside Berkeley Springs.
The submission from Scenic proposed a collaborative relationship featuring a revenue-sharing component based on guest bookings and activity.
Scenic’s proposed project is to develop a RV campground park and recreation area consisting initially of 173 sites, with future expansion potential of up to 80 more sites.
The acreage to be developed is 48 acres of a 73-acre portion of a tract north of U.S. 9. Planned amenities include a swimming pool, bathhouse facilities, mini golf, a multipurpose sport court, a large community fire ring, fenced dog parks and pavilions.
Under River & Trail Outfitters’ plan, the park would have built all project infrastructure, which it would own, at its own expense, with River & Trail Outfitters building ancillary additions like a camp store, fire rings and picnic tables. River & Trail Outfitters would have paid a lease to the park for the rights to operate the campground.
River & Trail Outfitters suggested the park build 22 35-by-80-foot pull-through sites in two rows of 11, along with 28 back-in RV sites. A 24-foot-wide, 1,387-foot-long gravel road would accommodate all 50 sites.
The Morgan County Commission alluded to the Scenic plan in its letter to Reed, endorsing a large-scale RV park less than 10 miles from the park on the other side of Cacapon Mountain.
Kirchner said in a phone interview he feared a large-scale RV park would increase storm runoff and exacerbate local flooding concerns.
Bailey declined to say at a state legislative committee meeting during a December 2022 legislative interim session whether the state would have to approve as many as 100 camp sites at the park to make any recreational investment profitable, a scenario that then-delegate Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire, said concerned Morgan County residents.
