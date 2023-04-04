Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will hold a public hearing as it considers requests for proposals for a campground project planned under a controversial law allowing them to enter into third-party contracts to support new recreational facilities at all state forests and all but one state park.

The DNR sent out a request for proposals in December for a private firm to finance, plan, develop, build and operate a campground at Cacapon Resort State Park and do so for unspecified recreational facilities not already offered at the park in Morgan County.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

