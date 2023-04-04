The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will hold a public hearing as it considers requests for proposals for a campground project planned under a controversial law allowing them to enter into third-party contracts to support new recreational facilities at all state forests and all but one state park.
The DNR sent out a request for proposals in December for a private firm to finance, plan, develop, build and operate a campground at Cacapon Resort State Park and do so for unspecified recreational facilities not already offered at the park in Morgan County.
The DNR received three proposals — one of which concluded the park isn’t suitable for RVs and isn’t a proposal to build within the park.
The DNR will have a public hearing at 5 p.m. on April 18 in the Washington Fairfax Room at the Cacapon State Resort Park Lodge, 818 Cacapon Lodge Road, Berkeley Springs, WV.
The DNR hasn’t yet selected a vendor. No decision will be made until after the meeting and following evaluation, Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey said in an emailed statement.
The DNR’s solicitation comes under House Bill 4408, a law passed last year that allows the Division of Natural Resources director to execute third-party contracts to finance, construct and operate new “recreational, lodging and ancillary” facilities at all state forests and every state park but Pocahontas County’s Watoga State Park.
HB 4408 requires the Division of Natural Resources to conduct a public hearing before “initiating” a contract for new recreational, lodging and ancillary facilities in the county where the facility is to be located.
Critics of HB 4408 have feared it could enable racetracks, amusement parks and other outsized attractions inside state parks and forests, compromising their nature-based appeal.
In testimony before the Senate Finance Committee prior to it signing off on HB 4408 last year, Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby cited equestrian parks, mountain coasters and large-scale RV parks as examples of amenities the state is looking to attract private investments in.
The DNR request for proposals welcomed submissions that include ideas for recreational offerings that are new and different from facilities already offered there. The request for proposals noted that recreational features not at Cacapon include “winter sports, zip line, ropes courses, mountain coaster, bicycle rental, etc.”
In the request for proposals, the DNR requires that an agreed number of camp sites are financed, designed and built under the agreement with appropriate ancillary utilities and facilities “to provide a world-class camping experience.”
Groundbreaking on campground construction is desired to start no later than 12 months after the contract is executed, the DNR said. The agency wants construction of campsites and ancillary facilities to finish no later than two years following execution of the contract.
The vendor must relocate any trails or other facilities that must be moved to accommodate the project, the DNR said. The agency observed that Cacapon recently was awarded a $3 million federal grant for new mountain biking trail design and construction the vendor will have to complement.
Cacapon’s fiscal year 2022 attendance of 409,358 was a 17% jump from its fiscal year 2020 attendance and 1% above its attendance from fiscal year 2021.
Cacapon had a much bigger increase in gross revenue collected — from roughly $2.28 million in fiscal year 2019 to $5.13 million in fiscal year 2022.
The DNR received responses to its request for proposals from Ocean City, Maryland-based Blue Water Development, Harpers Ferry-based River & Trail Outfitters and Berkeley Springs-based Scenic LLC.
Scenic LLC said it doesn’t perceive Cacapon as suitable for RVs “without major disruption” due to its terrain, “pristine woodlands” and bike trail network. Scenic reported it was already planning a RV campground and recreational area in Morgan County just outside Berkeley Springs.
The submission from Scenic proposed a collaborative relationship featuring a revenue-sharing component based on guest bookings and activity.
Scenic’s proposed project is to develop a RV campground park and recreation area consisting initially of 173 sites, with future expansion potential of up to 80 more sites. The acreage to be developed is 48 acres of a 73-acre portion of a tract north of U.S. Route 9. Planned amenities include a swimming pool, bathhouse facilities, minigolf, a multipurpose sport court, a large community fire ring, fenced dog parks and pavilions.
Blue Water Development listed one site concept that included 240 sites, a welcome center, a pool, water slides, cornhole, pickleball courts and golf cart rentals. Another site concept included 350 sites and the same amenities. Blue Water Development also floated the possibility of using upper Cacapon Lake by adding a beach, fishing piers, water slides and a kayak dock.
Under River & Trail Outfitters’ plan, the park would build all project infrastructure, which it would own, at its own expense, with River & Trail Outfitters building ancillary additions like a camp store, fire rings and picnic tables. River & Trail Outfitters would pay a lease to the park for the rights to operate the campground.
River & Trail Outfitters suggested the park build 22 35-by-80-foot pull-through sites in two rows of 11, along with 28 back-in RV sites. A 24-foot-wide, 1,387-foot-long gravel road would accommodate all 50 sites.
Bailey declined to say at a state legislative committee meeting during a December 2022 legislative interim session whether the state would have to approve as many as 100 camp sites at the park to make any recreational investment profitable, a scenario that then-delegate Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire, said concerned Morgan County residents.
The request for proposals and responsive proposals are available at WVstateparks.com/bids-and-procurement.