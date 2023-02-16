Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A ‘do not consume’ advisory issued Monday for Fort Gay Water Works customers in Wayne County was lifted Thursday evening.

The Fort Gay Water Works announced the advisory was lifted effective Thursday at 6 p.m. after results came back from samples conducted Monday and collected by the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

Mike Tony covers energy and

the environment. He can be

reached at 304-348-1236 or

mtony@hdmediallc.com.

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you