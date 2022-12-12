Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A Silver Spring, Maryland, company has chosen Doddridge County as the site of a $3 billion natural gas power plant that would utilize carbon sequestration technology.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Monday applauded Competitive Power Ventures' selection of Doddridge, which had already been rumored as the location. Manchin and Competitive Power Ventures CEO Gary Lambert first announced the project in September, during a news conference in Charleston.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you