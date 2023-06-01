Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Aligned with the pipeline

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is seen here at a recent West Virginia University event. Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have received campaign contributions totaling over $70,000 from political action committees for developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline since the start of 2018. Manchin and Capito have hailed a provision to force completion of the pipeline in a debt limit deal.

 Courtesy photo

West Virginia’s members of Congress have been among the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s most vocal supporters.

Support has flowed both directions between the lawmakers and the pipeline.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you