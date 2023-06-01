West Virginia’s members of Congress have been among the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s most vocal supporters.
Support has flowed both directions between the lawmakers and the pipeline.
Companies behind the long-delayed gas pipeline and the gas and oil industry at large have been among the most consistent campaign donors for West Virginia congressional delegates’ most consistent campaign donors.
Political action committees for companies comprising Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC and those companies’ affiliates have contributed more than $73,000 since the start of 2018 to the campaigns of West Virginia’s three congressional delegates supporting a debt limit deal designed to force completion of the pipeline.
Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC is the joint venture behind the $6.6 billion project first announced in 2014 but delayed by legal setbacks rooted in environmental issues.
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., voted for the deal Wednesday night. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have enthusiastically supported the deal. The Senate had not voted on the deal as of press time Thursday evening.
Stock in the project’s lead developer, Equitrans Midstream Corp., soared 53% to an eight-month high since the deal was announced Sunday as of Thursday afternoon.
Gas and oil industry political action committees and employees, most of them out-of-state executives, have given more than $300,000 in over 150 contributions to the campaign committees for Manchin and Capito combined since the beginning of 2022, according to a Gazette-Mail review of campaign finance reports.
Just over $250,000 of those industry contributions went to Manchin’s campaign. Manchin chairs the powerful Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Executives at Florida-based NextEra Energy Inc. and NextEra Energy Resources, a NextEra subsidiary invested in the Mountain Valley Pipeline, contributed more than $45,000 to Manchin’s campaign in the first quarter of 2022. Most of the contributions were received in January of that year, according to a Manchin campaign finance report.
The contributions flowed amid company concern the pipeline project wouldn’t get finished, especially after federal court rulings holding up the project.
In a February 2022 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, NextEra Energy reported NextEra Energy Resources recorded a $800 million impairment charge for the first quarter of 2022 because of its investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
NextEra Energy Resources was reevaluating its investment and, in a separate filing, NextEra Energy Inc. concluded that legal and regulatory challenges to the pipeline had resulted in a “very low probability of pipeline completion.”
Even after U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approvals in recent weeks, the project still faced daunting regulatory and legal roadblocks, including the lack of a key West Virginia water permit thrown out by a federal court in April and an environmental group coalition challenge to the Fish and Wildlife approval.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed in a Tuesday news conference the pipeline “was going to move forward with or without” the debt limit deal, called the Fiscal Responsibility Act.
Gas and oil industry contributions have comprised 13% of all Capito campaign net contributions since the start of 2022, including $5,000 from Equitrans’ political action committee. The $5,000 from Equitrans came in October 2022. In the final three months of 2022, more than 40% of contributions Capito’s campaign received came from gas and oil industry political action committees or employees.
Capito had led a failed permitting reform push in September that sought to force completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and slash environmental review periods for energy projects.
So did Manchin, whose campaign received 10 contributions totaling more than $21,000 on July 5 sent by executives and a lawyer from Alabama-based Diversified Energy Company and a company affiliate. Diversified is the nation’s largest gas and oil well owner and has a heavy footprint in Appalachia.
The Manchin campaign on July 5 received $5,000 in contributions from Toby Rice, president and CEO of Pittsburgh-based gas producer EQT Corp. EQT is a subscribed Mountain Valley Pipeline customer.
In a February SEC filing, EQT, a subscribed Mountain Valley Pipeline customer, indicated it had believed an in-service date before the end of 2024 for the pipeline was unlikely when making a liability reduction decision last year.
Rice applauded the Fiscal Responsibility Act’s provision to force completion of the pipeline in an EQT company statement Wednesday.
Miller has received $7,000 from NextEra Energy Inc.’s political action committee since taking office in 2019. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., who opposed the Fiscal Responsibility Act on the contention it wasn’t fiscally responsible enough, received $1,000 from NextEra Energy’s political action committee last year.
Pipeline opponents have pointed to the gas and oil industry’s support of West Virginia’s congressional delegation and especially Manchin as evidence of undue industry access and influence in the legislative process.
“He’s not really putting the people first. He’s putting profit first,” Crystal Cavalier, cofounder of 7 Directions of Service, an Indigenous activist-founded environmental justice group against the pipeline, said of Manchin during a Tuesday press call.
NextEra Energy spokesperson Caroline Libra said the company participates in the democratic political process because policy decisions at every level of government can impact its business.
Capito denied that any undue influence or access has come from the gas and oil industry’s heavy support of her campaign.
“This is an attack that is used, I think, to attack somebody’s integrity because you don’t like the answer or you don’t like the position that a public figure takes,” Capito said during a Thursday press conference. “... That’s not how you get to talk to me. You tell me you’re a good West Virginian who cares about West Virginia, and you’re going to be the first one in my office.”
Spokespeople for Manchin and Miller touted what they argued was the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s vast economic potential when asked about the contributions from pipeline developers and other gas and oil industry sources.
A Manchin spokesperson noted the pipeline is projected to transport up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in West Virginia to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
The spokesperson predicted the pipeline would do more to shore up U.S. energy security than any other energy project underway, prompting Manchin’s advocacy for its completion.
Miller spokesperson Katherine Robbins pointed to a Mountain Valley Pipeline projection that the project would result in direct spending of more than $1.5 billion in West Virginia.
Project opponents have questioned the economic need for the pipeline, arguing expected gas demand doesn’t merit finishing it.
Mountain Valley Pipeline spokesperson Natalie Cox noted that environmental groups also support candidates through campaign contributions.
Manchin’s campaign also has received support from renewable energy companies, though far less than that it has drawn from fossil fuel companies. Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, a sustainable energy proponent, contributed $2,900 each to the Manchin and Capito campaigns last year.
Two Form Energy executives each contributed $1,000 to Manchin’s campaign in June 2022, six months before an announcement the Massachusetts-based iron-air battery manufacturing company would build a $760 million plant in Weirton. The Gates-led Breakthrough Energy Ventures has backed Form Energy in its mission to support net-zero emissions technology.
But the heavy flow of money from Mountain Valley Pipeline backers and the gas and oil industry into West Virginia congressional delegation campaign coffers doesn’t sit well with pipeline opponents who fear the project will cause environmental and climate damage in communities that don’t have political action committees.
“They’re gaslighting people, saying that they need this,” Cavalier said. “All for greed and lining the pockets of politicians and themselves.”
