Trail tribulation
Tawney Mangus of Procious drives an ATV along the old railroad bed behind her home on the Elk River in this September file photo. Mangus is among the landowners threatening to sue the Elk River Railroad, Inc. and state authorities over the company's claim of ownership along the right-of-way that it plans to develop into the Elk River Trail.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Clay County landowners have threatened to sue the developer of the Elk River Trail and state authorities if the developer doesn’t give up its claim to own the right-of-way where the project is unfinished.

Letters addressed to state officials from a Point Pleasant-based attorney say the Elk River Railroad, Inc., the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the State Rail Authority, and the state Division of Natural Resources will be defendants in cases brought in Clay and Kanawha County circuit courts if no settlement is reached.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

