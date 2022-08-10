Clay County landowners have threatened to sue the developer of the Elk River Trail and state authorities if the developer doesn’t give up its claim to own the right-of-way where the project is unfinished.
Letters addressed to state officials from a Point Pleasant-based attorney say the Elk River Railroad, Inc., the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the State Rail Authority, and the state Division of Natural Resources will be defendants in cases brought in Clay and Kanawha County circuit courts if no settlement is reached.
The correspondence included copies of complaints that attorneys for 78 Clay County and 10 Kanawha County named landowners say they will file in those courts if the parties fail to reach a settlement.
Landowners have disputed Elk River Railroad claims that the company owns the right-of-way where it plans to complete the Elk River Trail in central Clay County. They say they own 28.75 miles of the right-of-way from near Hartland to near Clendenin, contending that property reverted to them when the railroad line was previously abandoned.
Elk River Railroad, a Summersville-based company, plans to sell the old rail bed to become a segment of the Elk River Trail, operated as a state park by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
The threatened lawsuits ask that the plaintiffs be declared owners of their parcels in which the defendants claim to own an interest.
The letters from attorney Paul A. Knisley from Mason County law firm Shaw & Shaw LC, dated July 29, requested responses within 30 days.
Landowners have feared the project will cut off or limit motorized access to their homes, endangering vital services and lowering property values while limiting motorized recreational opportunities for landowners and visitors.
Elk River Railroad president Frank Jorgensen said in an email that the company is still committed to the project and “has no intention whatsoever of eliminating vehicular access for landowners adjacent to the trail.”
Jorgensen offered the same assurance during a March town hall meeting hosted by the Clay County Commission to update the public of plans to complete the trail along a 23-mile stretch from Hartland to Queen Shoals.
But most of the roughly 100 people packed into the Clay County Courthouse for the March town hall meeting voiced opposition to the Elk River Railroad‘s ownership claim. Many were wary of the company and Jorgensen.
Landowners asked Jorgensen at the meeting about a pledge in a paper handout he provided assuring “limited vehicular access” along the trail. Jorgensen said his company would present each adjoining landowner a specific plan for their “personal continued vehicular access,” a process expected to start by mid-to-late summer.
Jorgensen said in an email Wednesday the company still intends to present adjacent landowners with a plan for continued vehicular access.
The former rail bed is the only access road for many Clay County residents along the trail route.
In the threatened lawsuits, the landowners ask the circuit courts to declare them owners of the parcels of which the Elk River Railroad claims ownership.
“I think they’re going to want to reach a settlement of some kind,” said Tawney Mangus, a Procious landowner who has been one of the most vocal opponents of the Elk River Railroad’s claim of ownership of the right-of-way that runs behind her home on Scenic River Road. “I think we’ve got them dead to rights.”
Knisley declined comment.
The Department of Transportation, the Division of Natural Resources and the State Rail Authority did not respond to requests for comment.
Jorgensen said the Elk River Railroad is working on shared-use concepts with the Division of Natural Resources to ensure that those who require vehicular access to their property via what he says is the company’s right-of-way “may continue to do so in a safe and reasonable way.”
Landowners contend the railroad misled the state by wrongly claiming ownership interest.
Gov. Jim Justice and Elk River Railroad Vice President James Davis signed a letter of intent in April 2019 setting terms of a “future definitive agreement.” For $2.8 million, the West Virginia State Rail Authority would buy all rights and interests in the 54-mile stretch, plus 18 more miles of rail line right-of-way from near Clay to Widen, for the Buffalo Creek Trail.
“They’ve got a lot of money riding on this,” Mangus said.
The Governor’s Office said in March that Division of Natural Resources representatives had provided consultation to Elk River Railroad regarding trail development and been apprised of matters regarding the Hartland-to-Clendenin section. But it’s the company’s obligation to resolve adjoining landowner concerns, the office said, adding that the state will take ownership once Elk River Railroad addresses title claims.
The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment on Knisley’s letters.
Mangus and her sister and neighboring landowner, Kathy Stephenson, have said that 73 deeds along the disputed segment dating to the 1890s, when the railroad was originally constructed, hold that the conveyance of land to the Charleston, Clendenin & Sutton Railroad was for building and operating a railroad.
Landowners say those purposes ended in 1978, when the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Co. abandoned 28.75 miles of the line from near Hartland to near Clendenin under the authority of the Interstate Commerce Commission. That panel was the predecessor of the Surface Transportation Board, which regulates railroad service and rail restricting transactions.
The threatened lawsuit cites a 1992 letter from an Elk River Railroad attorney to the Interstate Commerce Commission that said the company intended to reconstruct the rail line in the now-disputed stretch between Hartland and Falling Rock.
“If [The Elk River Railroad Inc.] abandoned its plans to construct the line before it completed its acquisition of the right-of-way, its condemnation action would be dismissed, and the right-of-way property would remain in the hands of its current owners,” then-company attorney Donald G. Avery wrote.
The rail line was not rebuilt.
Mangus and Stephenson argue that language spelling out conditions providing for right-of-way ownership interest to revert back to the original property owner isn’t necessary. Stephenson cited a 1991 West Virginia Supreme Court case in which the court upheld property owner rights by accounting for the historical circumstances of land use without basing its decision on reversionary language.
Jorgensen has contended that reversionary language is required.
Jorgensen holds that the company is the title record owner of the right-of-way and has paid all of the taxes on the property since acquiring it from CSX Transportation, Inc. He cited a quitclaim deed his company received after buying 353.2 acres of CSX land between Hartland and Reamer in December 1997.
Quitclaim deeds convey whatever interest a grantor has in a property, if any, and do not make warranty about the quality of a grantor’s title. The 1997 quitclaim deed includes the “if any” caveat.
Most of the 73.3-mile Elk River Trail is already completed. The 23.3-mile section of the trail from Queen Shoals to Hartland is expected to open next year, according to the August issue of Elk River Living Magazine.
The Elk River Trail’s supporters have contended a completed trail would be an economic boon for Clay County and its communities.
During the March town hall meeting, Elk River Trail Foundation president Ken Tawney alluded to a 2015 study by the Institute for Service Research, an economic impact research firm, that estimated the Greenbrier River and North Bend trails each generated $5 million in visitor spending in fiscal year 2015.
Tawney said bed-and-breakfast establishments have opened in Clendenin because of the trail, with more planned, along with a microbrewery. Kayak businesses are opening because of the trail, too, Tawney reported.
But landowners argued that limiting vehicular access could keep businesses from growing along the route.