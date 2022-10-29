Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

National Black Lung Association president and Beckley resident Gary Hairston, speaks at a news conference earlier this year near the Capitol Complex coal miner memorial in Charleston. Dianna Perdue, the organization's secretary, says the organization is lobbying for legislation to slash black lung claim adjudication wait times. 

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail file photo

It’s been six months since an administrative law judge found Sam Perdue was entitled to federal black lung benefits.

To extract that ruling 7.5 years after he filed his benefits claim, Perdue had to mine coal for 29 years and be subjected to 12 chest CT scans, five pulmonary function studies, four arterial blood gas studies and three benefits claims.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

