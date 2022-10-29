It’s been six months since an administrative law judge found Sam Perdue was entitled to federal black lung benefits.
To extract that ruling 7.5 years after he filed his benefits claim, Perdue had to mine coal for 29 years and be subjected to 12 chest CT scans, five pulmonary function studies, four arterial blood gas studies and three benefits claims.
Plus two autopsy reports.
Perdue died in December 2018 after returning home following knee surgery. He was 73.
Two years already had passed since Pine Ridge Coal Company appealed a Division of Coal Mine Workers’ Compensation district director’s approval of Perdue’s claim.
Pine Ridge would be responsible for paying benefits resulting from a successful claim under federal law.
Dianna Perdue, Sam’s widow, filed a survivor’s claim for benefits after her husband’s death since federal law provides monthly benefits to eligible surviving family members of coal miners whose deaths were due to black lung.
It was Dianna’s claim that the Office of Administrative Law Judges approved in April.
But Pine Ridge also challenged that approval, appealing it to the Department of Labor’s Benefits Review Board, which reviews and issues decisions on appeals of black lung claims.
“[I]t’s dragging out so long,” says Dianna, 73, of Winifrede.
Pine Ridge has argued that insurance carrier Peabody Energy Corp. isn’t liable for paying any black lung benefits in the case and that Patriot Coal Corp. is liable because Patriot provided self-insurance for Pine Ridge.
But since Patriot filed for bankruptcy in 2015, Pine Ridge has contended that liability must be transferred to the financially strained federal Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.
The fund had to borrow roughly $2.3 billion from the Treasury Department in fiscal year 2021 to cover expenses, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan agency that works for Congress scrutinizing how taxpayer dollars are spent.
Sam had to deal with straining numbers of his own in his final job in the coal mines as his lungs became increasingly weak working for Pine Ridge as a shuttle car operator.
He walked more than 300 yards carrying up to eight items of personal safety equipment, according to the administrative law judge’s decision awarding benefits under appeal at the Benefits Review Board.
He lifted rock dust and oil cans that could weigh up to 80 pounds. He hung 30-pound cables. He repaired belts. He shoveled for hours.
“I find his job required heavy exertion,” Administrative Law Judge Sean M. Ramaley wrote in his April decision.
But after years of heavy exertion in coal mine dust, Sam was left with lungs too weak to support cutting grass or even fishing – and left behind a company fighting to avoid supporting him or his widow.
“The coal companies are supposed to be paying these benefits,” Dianna said. “But that’s not what’s happening.”
Instead, miners are waiting years to have their black lung claims decided, with their cases often outliving them.
The Benefits Review Board has decided more than 200 miner’s claims from January through September. The average length of time from the date those claims were filed to the date the board issued decisions for them is 6.5 years, according to a Gazette-Mail review.
Many of the claims were filed after previous claims were denied. Many also were succeeded by survivor’s claims after claimant miners died waiting for their cases to be resolved.
A fourth of those claims were sent back to a lower court level rather than resolved, prolonging the wait for claimant miners and survivors. Two-thirds of Benefits Review Board decisions affirmed benefits for claimants, while roughly 5% of decisions denied them.
Evan Smith, advocacy director at AppalReD Legal Aid, a Prestonburg, Kentucky-based nonprofit law firm, finds the 6.5-year average length of time for claims unsurprising.
Smith and other attorneys who have handled black lung cases for years say they’ve noticed an increase in the length of time it’s taking the Benefits Review Board to decide cases.
“It’s critical that we get that average lower,” Smith said in an email.
Claimants can ask for a hearing before a Department of Labor administrative law judge if they disagree with a decision handed down by a district director in the Department of Labor’s Division of Coal Mine Workers’ Compensation. Decisions from the Office of Administrative Judges can be appealed to the Benefits Review Board within 30 days.
Miner advocate attorneys have found the Benefits Review Board becoming slower in recent years in issuing decisions.
The average length of time between Benefits Review Board decisions issued this year through September and the administrative law judge decisions being appealed to the board is 18.7 months, according to a Gazette-Mail review.
That’s significantly longer than the 11 months that the board averaged to issue a decision from the date a claim was received in fiscal year 2008, according to a 2009 Government Accountability Office report. The board issued more than twice as many decisions in fiscal year 2008 as it’s on pace to issue this year.
Miner attorneys and other Benefits Review Board experts say that it’s only in recent years that the board began taking longer than a year to issue decisions.
That means it’s feasible that Dianna’s survivor’s claim could linger without a Benefits Review Board decision until late 2023 or early 2024.
That’s unacceptable to John Cline, Dianna’s attorney who has represented many miners in black lung claims.
An 18-month wait for disabled miners or their widows for a Benefits Review Board decision follows a wait of 18 to 24 months or longer for decisions from a district director or administrative law judge, Cline observed.
In an opinion issued last month, the Benefits Review Board apologized to the litigants for its delay deciding a case dating to 2012.
The board noted that Rhodes Ooten III’s black lung claim after 29 years of mining sat with the Office of Administrative Judges for more than three years following a favorable determination from a district director before it was assigned to an administrative law judge.
The board admitted the case “languished” for another five years after Ooten appealed the administrative law judge’s decision denying benefits, acknowledging repeated inquiries from the parties and a formal motion for a decision from the Department of Labor.
In their opinion reversing the administrative law judge’s decision, administrative appeals judges Greg J. Buzzard and Jonathan Rolfe wrote that Chief Administrative Appeals Judge Judith S. Boggs “did not take a position” in the case until late last month.
The Pittston Coal Management Company had been fighting Ooten’s claim, his third. The second claim, filed in 2008, was denied by a district director in 2011 for failure to establish total respiratory disability.
The first claim, filed in 1970, was lost or destroyed.
“Far too often, Black Lung claims take years and years to litigate, with costly effects for claimants,” Buzzard and Rolfe wrote. “The Board’s delay in this case is inexcusable and, for that, we owe the litigants our sincerest apology.”
In 2015, the Government Accountability Office recommended administrative changes at the Department of Labor to improve miners’ ability to pursue black lung claims.
The agency has adopted some of those recommendations. An official said in an email that the agency is “dedicated to continually assessing how it can do better for workers” and reported that the Benefits Review Board closed more appeals than it received from April to September.
But the Department of Labor has yet to adopt some key accountability office recommendations 13 years later. Miner advocates see administrative and legislative fixes that they say would reduce adjudication time not only burdening miners and their loved ones but putting taxpayers at risk.
“It’s not right what they’re doing to us coal miners,” Dianna remembers Sam telling her as his capacity to breathe faded away.
Reform proposals shelved
In its 2015 report, the Government Accountability Office recommended that the Department of Labor implement a tracking system for judges and law clerks to record the time spent on each case.
A Labor Department official said the agency hasn’t adopted that recommendation, contending it wouldn’t be meaningful given the variation in case types and complexity.
The accountability office recommended the department convene a group to develop a plan to reduce the number of benefits board decisions sent back to the Office of Administrative Law Judges.
The agency official said that recommendation hasn’t been adopted, asserting it would be inappropriate for the review board to discuss the possible disposition of appeals with representatives of the agency where the cases on appeal originated.
The benefits board hired 12 new attorneys and law clerks who focus on black lung benefits claims starting in fiscal year 2021.
But Smith says Labor Department attorneys could take a more active role in adjudication to accelerate cases and give more reasons to support provisionally awarded claims.
The Government Accountability Office report recommended the Department of Labor work with the Social Security Administration to expedite access to claimants’ earnings records. The suggestion included exploring seeking legislation to authorize the Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs to have online access to the Social Security Administration’s earnings database.
Cline touted a provision in the Black Lung Benefits Improvements Act that would meet that recommendation.
Cosponsored in the Senate by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the Black Lung Benefits Improvements Act would require the Social Security Administration to make earnings information of living or dead claimants available to the Department of Labor upon request.
A Labor Department official acknowledged that lacking online access to the Social Security Administration’s database delays processing claims.
But versions of the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act have stalled in both the Democratic-controlled Senate and House of Representatives even though only Democrats have cosponsored the measures with this session of Congress expiring in another two months.
Delay dismay
In 2020, the Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs, Office of Administrative Law Judges and the Benefits Review Board implemented an electronic filing system that allows case file information and documents to be exchanged electronically.
The administrative law judges office had 68 law clerks and staff attorneys last month, 26% more than the 54 it had in September 2015. Smith said the office still could be faster in adjudicating cases but appears to be improving.
Smith’s concern has shifted to the slowing resolution of cases by the benefits board, which also issues decisions on appeals of worker's compensation claims arising under the Longshore and Harbor Worker's Compensation Act.
Longtime Benefits Review Board member Betty Jean Hall retired as chairwoman in 2019.
Hall recalled that both claimant and employer attorneys routinely asked for continuances that prolonged cases when she joined the board in 1994, prompting the board to raise the bar for justifying a continuance request.
Hall said that addressing new cases as soon as possible, tackling the oldest cases in chronological order and limiting continuances aided in slashing what she recalled was a backlog of thousands of black lung cases when she came to the board.
“The cases do take time. There’s no question about that,” Hall said. “But we could get them [resolved] within a year, for the most part.”
The escalating prevalence of black lung in Central Appalachia has raised the stakes for the Benefits Review Board and other Department of Labor panels to adjudicate cases more efficiently.
A 2018 National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health study found that as many as one in five Central Appalachian coal miners showed signs of black lung — the highest level recorded in a quarter-century.
The region’s resurgence of black lung is poised to increase the pursuit of federal black lung benefits – and test the trust of the federal government to take care of its own.
“The delay in black lung claims has convinced mining families that the system is designed to drag things out until the miner dies,” Smith said. “That this sentiment is an accepted truth among miners is an indictment of the process.”
Shift in risk
Delay also increases taxpayer liability.
The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund provides interim benefits to claimants whose claims are initially awarded but then appealed.
A state of delay favors coal companies that don’t cover benefits by shifting that burden to the trust fund. The fund is expected to become more vulnerable as more coal companies powering the fund through a production tax go bankrupt, raising the risk that taxpayers are on the hook for generations of benefits to come.
A 2020 Government Accountability Office report found that three coal mine operator bankruptcies from 2014 to 2016 added $865 million in estimated benefit responsibility to the fund.
The trust fund has paid interim benefits in the Perdues’ case of $966 per month starting in December 2016, plus a roughly $24,000 lump sum payment.
What’s been priceless for Dianna is educating miners about black lung benefit options and lobbying for federal black lung reform as secretary of the National Black Lung Association and treasurer of the Kanawha County Black Lung Association. Sam was active in the Black Lung Association before his death and asked Dianna to stay involved in advocacy efforts for miners.
“[I]f I can be there for them, then I think that’s what I should do,” Dianna said.
Dianna noted that the Black Lung Association has been pushing for a case adjudication time limit and legislation to make it harder for coal companies to escape responsibility for benefits payments after a bankruptcy filing.
But Dianna doesn’t have a positive outlook for federal reform that better protects miners and taxpayers from the threat of an avalanche of coal company bankruptcies overwhelming the black lung benefits system.
“I don’t feel the federal government will ever do anything because their hands are kind of tied,” Dianna said.
With black lung growing more pervasive, miners and taxpayers’ hands could be empty if the Department of Labor can’t efficiently resolve black lung claims.
In the meantime, miners and survivors at all stages of the claim process have little choice once they choose to fight.
“You have to wait,” Dianna said.