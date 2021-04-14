President Joe Biden has asserted that cleaning up the environment can mean more green not just on our land but in our wallets.
Biden’s infrastructure plan proposes setting aside $16 billion for plugging oil and gas wells and restoring and reclaiming abandoned coal, hardrock and uranium mines, something the White House has predicted would put hundreds of thousands to work in union jobs.
Two reports focused on repairing the damage from hazardous abandoned mine lands and oil and gas wells in the Ohio River Valley released Wednesday help make Biden’s case for him with eager eyes toward federal investment in the region.
The Ohio River Valley Institute, a nonprofit think tank, and ReImagine Appalachia, a coalition of environmental and sustainable development groups, released a pair of reports Wednesday contending that reclaiming and remediating abandoned wells and mines could bring 30,000 jobs to Appalachia.
“The good news here is we’re talking about bringing thousands of jobs to West Virginia and things that are ready to go, that could potentially be shovel-ready,” Ohio River Valley Institute senior researcher Ted Boettner said. “It’s not about training people for jobs they don’t want in places they don’t want to be. It’s about having jobs locally in the region that build on the skills that are already here.”
The report on remediating abandoned mine lands projects $26.3 billion in unreclaimed abandoned mine land costs by 2050 and that reclaiming half of the damage in the next decade would create and support nearly 14,000 jobs, half of which would be direct jobs and half of which would be construction jobs or positions at state and tribal agencies or the Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation Enforcement.
Authored by Ohio River Valley Institute research fellow Eric Dixon, the report calls for Congress to appropriate $13.1 billion in abandoned mine land reclamation over the next 10 years and then funding as appropriate after an updated inventory yields more precise remaining costs to complete remaining cleanup by 2050.
The report also suggests that Congress require that a significant portion of total reclamation is contracted to a new mine reclamation agency under a rebooted Civilian Conservation Corps, recalling the public work relief program that provided manual labor jobs during the Great Depression under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal umbrella of federal reforms.
The White House has predicted that Biden’s proposed $16 billion investment would put hundreds of thousands to work in union jobs not only in reclaiming abandoned mines but plugging oil and gas wells.
The other report released Tuesday posits that a federal program to plug and restore unplugged abandoned oil and gas wells in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania could create some 15,000 jobs per year over 20 years at a total cost of $25 billion.
Authored by Boettner, the report in part recommends scaling back or eliminating annual federal oil and gas subsidies or instituting a fee similar to the federal abandoned mine land program fee on pre-1977 coal production for crude oil and natural gas production to fund a large-scale federal well plugging and reclamation program.
Boettner believes that the federal government needs to step in to create not just jobs but hope for a better environmental future that West Virginia and other states can’t cover the costs of pursuing alone.
“Unfortunately, from the lack of proper adequate regulation over the last 150 years in West Virginia, the accumulated cost of dealing with this issue is beyond the fiscal capacity of the state to deal with,” Boettner said.
Enacted in 1977, the federal Surface Coal Mining and Reclamation Act allows states to regulate their own surface coal mining and reclamation operations while the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement maintains some oversight to keep state programs in compliance with the law, which requires coal mining permit applicants to post a reclamation bond to ensure that regulatory authorities have enough funding to reclaim the site.
But actual reclamation costs may exceed bond amounts, and according to a January report from the Reclaiming Appalachia Coalition, the cost of reclaiming at least 490,000 acres of mined land in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia and Tennessee may amount to $6 billion, far more than the $2.5 billion the report says those states have in available bonds based on a review of state and federal data.
A recent trend in bankruptcies among coal companies amid the industry’s decline raises the concerning possibility that much of that land will remain unreclaimed if companies forfeit their bonds.
The Carbon Tracker Initiative, an independent London-based think tank, estimated in a study last year that plugging 2.6 million documented onshore wells in the U.S. would cost $280 billion and that states had secured less than 1% of that amount in surety bonds from operators, incentivizing them to spend on drilling more wells or pay investors first.
It would cost West Virginia more than $7.6 billion to plug its wells, according to the study.
Boettner is hopeful that a federal plan to grow jobs in the Ohio River Valley and beyond becomes a reality so that the region can get a leg up on limiting acid mine drainage from abandoned mines, methane leaks from unplugged abandoned wells and reversing job losses sustained after fossil fuel industry downturns.
“The opportunity we don’t want to miss is there’s movement at the federal level of investing billions of dollars in West Virginia that help employ people that are in the fossil fuel industry,” Boettner said. “We should take full advantage of that.”