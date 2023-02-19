Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Dear EarthTalk: How can we harness the power of AI to fight climate change? -- P.K., Old Forge, Pennsylvania

No doubt, artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to play a significant role in addressing the challenges posed by climate change. One way that planners are already utilizing AI is for so-called predictive modeling about the potential impacts of climate change on different regions and ecosystems to help identify areas that are most vulnerable and prioritize mitigation and adaptation efforts.

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at https://emagazine.com. To donate, visit https://earthtalk.org. Send questions to: question@earthtalk.org.

