Mountain Valley Pipeline supporters have suggested it’s a given that the congressionally fast-tracked project will be a massive boost for American energy supply and delivery.
“This pipeline is a transformational project in terms of energy security for the United States and will help ensure that our country is fully utilizing our vital natural resource,” West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts said in a statement upon congressional passage of a provision designed to force the gas pipeline’s completion.
The provision was included in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, a law suspending the debt ceiling, that found the 303-mile pipeline is “required in the national interest” and would increase gas availability, allowing gas producers to access additional markets.
But energy analysts and data suggest the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s energy impact will be limited by an inability to run at a project capacity that is only a small fraction of the region’s overall ability to transport gas.
“Ultimately, the crux of the issue is how much more production can be produced in West Virginia as a result of this pipeline and moving downstream to markets,” Matthew Piatek, a Toronto-based analyst with energy market analysis firm S&P Global Commodity Insights said in a phone interview.
Piatek says his firm estimates the Mountain Valley Pipeline could increase Appalachian Basin gas production by up to 1 billion cubic feet of gas per day over what he called a “medium term” stretching through the late 2020s or early 2030s.
That ceiling would be a less than 3% increase from current basin production estimates of 36 billion cubic feet per day. It also would be half of the pipeline’s total capacity of 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day.
East Daley Analytics, a Colorado-based oil and gas market analytics firm, predicted the Mountain Valley Pipeline would have an average throughput of roughly 700 million cubic feet of gas per day, or 35% of the pipeline’s capacity, in an analysis published Wednesday.
Equitrans Midstream Corp., the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based lead developer of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, said it’s working with project partners to finish construction by the end of 2023. The estimated cost of the project has nearly doubled to $6.6 billion.
Both Piatek and East Daley Analytics say limited takeaway capacity in the Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line system where the Mountain Valley Pipeline would terminate in Southern Virginia narrows the space for incoming gas from the Mountain Valley. Takeaway capacity is the ability to get a product out of the area via pipelines, trucks or rails.
“That pipeline is very well-utilized,” Piatek said of the Transcontinental pipeline, known as Transco.
Piatek said more direct demand linkage from complementary projects to transport production from the Mountain Valley Pipeline delivery point in Virginia to the Carolinas would be key if the pipeline is to reach the half-capacity production ceiling his firm predicts for the project.
East Daley Analytics and Piatek both identified a planned Mountain Valley Pipeline extension project as a significant opportunity to increase how much production the Mountain Valley Pipeline could provide.
That project, MVP Southgate, would span roughly 75 miles from a connection with the main Mountain Valley Pipeline in Pittsylvania County, Virginia to delivery points in North Carolina.
But MVP Southgate has been stuck in limbo since failing to clear regulatory hurdles.
The Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board denied an air quality permit to build a compressor station planned to support the extension in December 2021, saying the proposed permit did not meet fair treatment requirements of state environmental justice law.
In April 2021, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources reissued a denial of a requested water quality certification for MVP Southgate. Regulators cited lack of “reasonable assurance of compliance with water quality requirements.”
Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the pipeline, asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for three more years to construct and bring into service the MVP Southgate pipeline.
Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC spokesperson Natalie Cox dismissed East Daley’s project analysis, saying gas markets take time to fully adjust to new, large-scale projects and that the pipeline’s initial customers signed multidecade agreements for service on the project.
“MVP will meet increasing gas demand and improve reliability and affordability for domestic consumers for decades to come,” Cox said in an email.
Noting that Appalachian gas prices are among the lowest in the country, Piatek said the pipeline enhancing the ability to reach premium markets would allow gas producers or shippers to draw higher prices.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration, which historically has underestimated the rise of renewable energy, said in a March analysis that domestic gas consumption for electricity generation likely will decrease by 2050 and that domestic production will outpace domestic consumption.
Renewable energy advocates argue there isn’t enough demand to merit Congress stepping in through the Fiscal Responsibility Act to force the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s completion by prohibiting judicial review of any agency approvals of the pipeline.
“These market conditions do not justify forcing decisions on both state and federal agencies under federal law or revoking the public’s right to judicial review of agency action,” Suzanne Mattei, an energy policy analyst for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, a Lakewood, Ohio-based market research firm that aims to accelerate the transition to renewable energy, said in an analysis published by the firm.
Weighing economic risk and reward
Mountain Valley Pipeline supporters have pointed to tax revenue and job creation potential as a reason to finish construction of the pipeline.
Mountain Valley has estimated the 11 West Virginia counties along the pipeline route would receive a combined $35 million annually in tax revenue from the project.
In 2021, Mountain Valley estimated sustaining an average of 3,700 construction jobs in West Virginia through its targeted completion date.
“This project will put thousands of hard-working West Virginians to work with good wages and benefits,” Charles Parker, business manager of Charleston-based International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132, said in a June 2 statement after Congress passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline’s jobs impact likely would be considerably less after the pipeline is placed into service.
In 2015, a year after the project was announced, a developer-commissioned analysis by global business advisory firm FTI Consulting found the pipeline would support 54 jobs across West Virginia, far fewer than the temporary jobs estimated through construction. Average annual wages and benefits were pegged at almost $65,000 in the analysis.
When asked whether the 2015 analysis still applies, Cox said an updated analysis was underway and would be posted to Mountain Valley’s website when finished.
The pipeline’s supporters say the project reward will be great, but a recent study contends the project risk will be great, too -- enough to approach 10 figures.
The property value of parcels within a half-mile of the pipeline totals $999.2 million, including $203.7 million in West Virginia, according to the study by UrbanFootprint, a California-based community planning analysis company.
An UrbanFootprint spokesperson said the data underscore that building fossil fuel infrastructure in and around communities can expose thousands of property owners to the economic impact of pipeline failures.
More than three-quarters of the Mountain Valley Pipeline route in West Virginia is considered to have a high incidence of and high susceptibility to landslides, according to the project’s final environmental impact statement issued by FERC staff.
The Mountain Valley project has been beset by erosion issues throughout its lifespan.
State Department of Environmental Protection records list 55 notices of violation issued by the agency to the Mountain Valley Pipeline since April 2018 in all West Virginia 11 counties the project crosses through.
The Fiscal Responsibility Act’s forcing the pipeline’s completion followed years of federal court rulings invalidating permits for the pipeline after finding that federal and state agencies failed to account for environmental damages from the project.
In June 2022, the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued an advisory bulletin to remind operators of the potential for “earth movement in variable, steep and rugged terrain” to damage pipelines.
The bulletin listed 17 pipeline failures in which earth movement was a factor dating back to 2016. West Virginia was the site of three such failures — more than any other state.
Renewable energy proponents say the gas and oil industry the Mountain Valley Pipeline would support has failed to lift West Virginia’s gas-producing counties.
Jobs in 22 West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania gas-producing counties increased by 1.6% from 2008 to 2019 amid an Appalachian gas boom, 2.3 percentage points lower than all counties in those states, per a 2021 report by the Ohio River Valley Institute, a Johnstown, Pennsylvania-based pro-renewable energy think tank. The increase in the 22 gas-producing counties was 8.3 percentage points below the national average, the report found.
In a statement hailing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issuing a water crossing permit for the pipeline Friday as required by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, Manchin called the pipeline “essential to ensuring our nation’s energy and national security.”
Manchin said he was “pleased to see the [Biden] Administration following the law and approving this vital project.”
But although Congress may have taken care of the legality of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, the economics of the project for years to come are out of its hands.
“The ill-advised plan to override the MVP public permit process and the right to judicial review undermines U.S. government principles,” Mattei wrote. “It’s a bad way to make decisions on a gas project.”
