Environmentalists objected to and county and union officials welcomed an application to build a $350 million natural gas-to-methanol facility in Pleasants County during a public meeting that West Virginia environmental regulators held Tuesday evening.
The state Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality held the meeting virtually to take comments and answer questions about the application from West Virginia Methanol, Inc., which applied in November to construct the plant off Route 2 between Belmont and St. Marys near the Ohio River on the site of the former Cabot Corporation carbon black manufacturing facility.
Six out of 10 speakers who commented on the application during the meeting expressed concern about the planned facility, which would produce about 1,000 tons of methanol from natural gas daily.
The Department of Environmental Protection had already announced its preliminary determination to issue a permit for the facility prior to the meeting.
But representatives of Concerned Ohio River Residents, a group opposed to petrochemical development in the Ohio Valley, the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, the Sierra Club and the West Virginia Rivers Coalition said that West Virginia Methanol should have to go through a more extensive permitting review process.
Environmental regulators did not perform any air quality impact modeling analysis since the proposed facility’s estimated maximum emissions are less than applicability thresholds that would define the facility as “major” under a state legislative rule adopted in accordance with the federal Clean Air Act.
The proposed facility does not have the potential to emit more than 100 tons per year of any regulated pollutant according to the permit application, meaning that it is not subject to a state legislative rule that would require a full environmental impact statement and consideration of greenhouse gases and non-air quality impacts, including potential impacts on property values, traffic, zoning and national energy issues.
But the facility is close to meeting that threshold in potential to emit nitrous oxides (92.98 tons per year) and carbon monoxide (91.76 tons per year), which those wary of the project contended is close enough to subject the permit application to the more rigorous review process.
“If you don’t, there will be a human toll,” said Ben Hunkler of Concerned Ohio River Residents.
Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition project coordinator Dustin White and Karan Ireland, Central Appalachia senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club, argued that the emissions calculations in West Virginia Methanol’s permit application were incorrect.
“The DEP should scrutinize this application more instead of putting people in West Virginia and Ohio at unknown risks,” Ireland said.
But union officials said they were eager to help build the proposed facility.
“We’re here to help any way we need to for everything to go through for this plant to be built, for our community members to have jobs in this area and to send their kids to school here in this area, to keep everybody here in West Virginia,” Boilermakers Local 667 representative Matt Kennedy said.
“I want to put on record our full support for this project,” UA Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 565 representative Brad Britton said. “We have skilled craftsmen in this area. We can help make this project a reality, and we fully support it.”
Pleasants County Development Authority representative James McGoldrick voiced support for the proposed facility, which is expected to create about 30 jobs.
Lars Scott, executive vice president of West Virginia Methanol, said in October that available gas supply and an ample number of users of methanol in the state and region not served by local sources attracted the company to select the Pleasants County site for what he said would be the company’s flagship facility.
Division of Air Quality engineer Joseph Kessler presented details and answered questions about the application, which proposes a facility consisting of three methanol plants with a maximum production capacity of nearly 400,000 tons of methanol per year that would use an average of 36 million cubic feet per day of natural gas. The first unit is slated to start up two years after construction starts, with the final unit starting up six months later, according to West Virginia Methanol’s application.
The site would also include eight 375,000-gallon methanol storage tanks and a ninth tank of the same size for venting, plus truck and railcar loadouts each using two 400 gallon-per-minute methanol loading racks.
West Virginia Methanol noted in its permit application that it would operate all above-ground storage tanks in compliance with state tank regulations.
Kessler wrote in an evaluation of the company’s application that the information provided in it indicates the site would be compliant with state and federal air quality regulations and recommended that the division make a preliminary determination to issue the permit.
The Division of Air Quality will make its final determination on the permit application after evaluating the public comments it has received, Kessler said. The public comment period ends Friday at 5 p.m. Written comments may be emailed to Kessler at Joseph.R.Kessler@wv.gov with “West Virginia Methanol” in the subject line or mailed to Joseph Kessler, WV Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Air Quality, 601 57th St. SE, Charleston, WV 25304.