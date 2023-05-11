A legislative committee chaired by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., heard calls to ease the permitting process for energy and mineral projects from both its chairman and energy and labor representatives at a hearing Thursday.
“[W]e want this done,” Manchin said, urging the speakers and legislators to come together to forge a path to enacting legislation amid different permitting reform proposals, including two from him and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
Representatives of the American Clean Power Association, the National Mining Association, the AFL-CIO and the Wyoming Energy Authority Board of Directors advocated shortening the nation’s permitting processes before a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee eager to do so.
American Clean Power Association CEO Jason Grumet told Manchin and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the panel’s top Republican, their opening statements backing permitting reform demonstrated a “shared vision.”
“And that is a vision that prizes innovation and investment over regulation and deprivation,” Grumet said.
The American Clean Power Association is a Washington, D.C.-headquartered renewable energy industry group, and energy experts say a massive buildout of electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure to meet Biden administration and international emissions reduction goals.
But environmentalists say proposals pushed by Manchin and Capito would unacceptably weaken environmental review processes they view as protection for communities most vulnerable to polluting manufacturing and energy projects.
Opponents say the proposals would lock the nation into climate- and community-harming fossil fuel infrastructure, objecting to both West Virginia senators’ moves to fast-track expedite completion of the long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline.
“No project should be exempt from environmental laws or judicial review, and it’s especially egregious for Manchin to ask members of Congress to grant exemptions for a project that has repeatedly violated permit conditions and whose permits themselves have been found legally insufficient,” Chelsea Barnes, governmental affairs and strategy director of environmental nonprofit Appalachian Voices, said in a statement opposing Manchin’s permitting reform bill last week.
In his testimony Thursday, Grumel bemoaned a dearth of interregional transmission projects and recommended joint interregional planning reforms. Grumel also proposed a maximum of two years for environmental impact statements to be issued under the National Environmental Policy Act, a 53-year-old law better known as NEPA that requires federal agencies to assess the environmental impacts of proposed major actions before making decisions.
Manchin has brought back a proposal that failed last year that would, in part, set a two-year deadline for reviews of projects that require a full environmental impact statement under NEPA.
The proposal offered by Capito, the Revitalizing the Economy by Simplifying Timelines and Assuring Regulatory Transparency (RESTART) Act, would do the same.
President Joe Biden and Democratic congressional leaders agreed to advance pipeline and transmission permitting reforms last year in a deal with Manchin, then a swing vote in an evenly divided Senate, in exchange for his support for a landmark climate spending package.
That package, the Inflation Reduction Act, became law and provided nearly $3 billion in transmission system investments toward meeting the Biden administration’s goal of carbon pollution-free electricity by 2035.
AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler, whose organization represents more than 12 million workers across 60 unions, urged certainty, speed and consistency in the permitting process to help labor.
“We need to deploy a full range of clean energy technology much faster than we ever have,” Shuler said.
But the Manchin and Capito proposals to shield the Mountain Valley Pipeline from court challenges that have been holding up the 303-mile pipeline running through 11 West Virginia counties into Virginia are a nonstarter with environmental groups.
“Senator Manchin is desperate to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline through federal shortcuts that circumvent normal regulatory and judicial processes because he knows our movement is growing stronger,” Russell Chisholm, managing director of Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition, said in a statement.
The coalition consists of groups from Virginia and West Virginia opposing fossil fuel infrastructure, including the 42-inch-diameter Mountain Valley Pipeline.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is slated to provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country. The project covers Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties in West Virginia.
The project has a long history of water quality issues that contributed to a federal court last month throwing out a water quality certification issued for the project by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
Manchin questioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit decision, which followed other rulings throwing out key permits for the project, in a press conference Wednesday.
“I think that’s just targeting,” Manchin said of the same court judges issuing decisions slowing down the project.
The court upheld a Virginia water quality certification for the project the preceding week.
