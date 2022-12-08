The West Virginia Division of Highways is taking comment until Monday on a controversial proposal to complete a 10-mile stretch of the long-delayed Corridor H link of the Appalachian Development Highway System.
But the head of the agency that oversees the Division of Highways already has his mind made up on where the road should go.
“If we’re serious about minimizing impacts, if we’re serious about schedules, we can’t rethink these things,” Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston told the Legislature’s Department of Transportation Accountability Oversight Commission in a September interim legislative session meeting.
But Wriston went further than dismissing the idea of reconsidering the Division of Highways plan to build the 10-mile, four-lane segment of Corridor H from east of Parsons to north of Davis, in Tucker County.
He accused opponents of the plan of spreading “disinformation” to delay the project long dogged by funding and legal issues. The project dates back to the 57-year-old Appalachian Regional Development Act, passed to spur economic growth in rural Appalachia.
Most of Corridor H is open to traffic, with a 6.8-mile section from Wardensville, in Hardy County, to the Virginia state line also still in the planning stage and a section from Kerens, in Randolph County, to Parsons under construction.
Many of the most vocal opponents to the current path to Corridor H completion are lobbying state officials to route the corridor north of Parsons. They fear the Division of Highways’ preferred route would compromise the Blackwater River Valley landscape and plague the Tucker County city of Thomas and other communities with truck traffic.
“You’ll get traffic moving faster through the area, but there are other things to be accomplished,” Hugh Rogers of Corridor H Alternatives said in a phone interview.
Corridor H Alternatives is a group that joined environmental organizations like the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy and the West Virginia Environmental Council in 1996 to mount a federal court challenge to a Federal Highway Administration decision that year approving Corridor H’s location and design.
A 2000 settlement agreement divided the Department of Transportation’s preferred route into nine sections. The Federal Highway Administration and the DOT approved an environmental impact statement for the Parsons-to-Davis section in 2007, but funding constraints bogged down the project.
The segment is getting a fresh look following an influx of federal infrastructure funding — nearly $200 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to support completion of Corridor H.
The Division of Highways plans for a new final supplemental environmental impact statement for its preferred Parsons-to-Davis route to be circulated in early 2024 and aims to start right-of-way activities in mid-2024. Construction is slated for late in 2024. Division officials estimate that the section would be open to traffic in 2030.
The Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act provides funding for federal highway programs through fiscal year 2026. The Department of Transportation has estimated that federally required environmental reviews would add three to four years to the project for any new alignments other than the agency’s preferred route.
A Change.org petition objecting to construction of Corridor H between Thomas and Davis has drawn more than 3,100 signatures. Department of Transportation-preferred route opponents have cited a Tucker County Chamber of Commerce membership survey in which 28 of 43 respondents voted for a northern alternative.
A coalition of businesses urging an alternative Corridor H route said in July that more than 50 businesses in Davis and Thomas supported an alternative that goes east and north of Thomas.
Northern route advocates say the Department of Transportation’s plan would weaken connections between local communities and make foot and bicycle traffic between them dangerous.
Speaking before the Department of Transportation Accountability Oversight Commission in September, Wriston also bemoaned the agency flagging a “bumble bee issue.”
“They seem to have an idea that the Appalachian version of this particular bee behaves differently and is a subspecies, which is ridiculous,” Wriston asserted.
Fish and Wildlife Service spokesman Keith Shannon said there are rusty-patched bumble bees in the vicinity of the project. The rusty-patched bumble bee was listed as federally endangered in 2017.
Under the Endangered Species Act, the Federal Highway Administration and the Department of Transportation will consult with Fish and Wildlife because of potential impacts the project could have on the species, according to Shannon.
The timeline for consultation would be 135 days from when Fish and Wildlife receives a completed biological assessment, Shannon said.
Shannon said Thursday that Fish and Wildlife’s state field office is still waiting to receive the biological assessment from the Division of Highways and the Federal Highway Administration.
Wriston relayed that two bee species were found roughly 200 feet from the center line of the corridor.
“This makes no sense to me, the bumble bee in particular,” Wriston said. He told state lawmakers his department couldn’t find the bee in that section.
The corridor has sparked environmental concerns before.
In 2005, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said it didn’t oppose but couldn’t agree with the Division of Highways’ preferred route, calling it “the most environmentally damaging” alignment.
The DNR expressed concern over Highways’ proposal for handling road crossings of perennial streams and encouraged the latter unit to use oversized and embedded culverts wherever feasible.
In 2018, the Department of Environmental Protection ordered Kokosing Construction Co. to stop work on the project after finding violations in Randolph and Tucker counties. The DEP found that Kokosing violated a water quality permit by not maintaining erosion control devices and allowing sediment-laden water to leave the construction site.
Highways says its preferred route offers the shortest emergency-response times and less gradient than the northern alignment, making it the greenest option.
The division says its route isn’t in viewshed of Blackwater Falls State Park and that a bridge crossing the north fork of the Blackwater River is over 1 mile north of Douglas and won’t be visible from the Lindy Point or Pase Point overlooks. Natural landscaping techniques using earthen berms would reduce the possibility of noise pollution around Blackwater Falls State Park, spokeswoman Jennifer Dooley said.
Northern route proponents said they weren’t reassured by that Division of Highways update, fearing the corridor would be visible from park roads and overlooks and affect visitors’ experience of the natural world. Rogers and other northern route supporters fear the Division of Highways-favored route would inflict lasting damage to tourism that has less to do with an increase in traffic than a reduction in the area’s appeal.
“If the nature of the economy in Thomas and Davis depends on tourism, as it does very largely, then why would you design a route that discourages tourism, that would run right over some of the things that attract people?” Rogers asked.
Friends of Blackwater has rallied opposition to the Division of Highways-preferred route, predicting that construction and blasting would lead to acid mine drainage that kills aquatic life. The division says its favored route would avoid the Kempton and Coketon mine pools, as well as Thomas’ city park and water supply.
Comments are due on the Parsons-to-Davis section by Monday. The form to submit comments online is at https://transportation.wv.gov/highways/engineering/comment/CorridorHParsonsToDavis/Pages/default.aspx. The Department of Transportation says written comments may be sent to Travis Long, director, Technical Support Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith St., Charleston, WV 25301.