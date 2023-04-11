Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Challenging the feds

Pictured in this June 2022 photo is the downstream side of a washed-out creek crossing at Second Big Run, in Lewis County, according to landowner Suzanne Vance. Vance submitted the photo to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission last year. Environmental groups have challenged federal regulators’ finding that the Mountain Valley Pipeline is unlikely to threaten endangered species.

 FERC file photo

West Virginia and other environmental groups have filed a lawsuit challenging a federal agency finding that the Mountain Valley Pipeline isn’t likely to threaten endangered species.

The groups on Monday filed the lawsuit in the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals contesting the finding issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in February.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

