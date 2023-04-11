West Virginia and other environmental groups have filed a lawsuit challenging a federal agency finding that the Mountain Valley Pipeline isn’t likely to threaten endangered species.
The groups on Monday filed the lawsuit in the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals contesting the finding issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in February.
The finding was the third such conclusion regarding the 303-mile pipeline running through 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia, following two others in 2017 and 2020 later thrown out by the Fourth Circuit Court.
In a statement, Roberta Bondurant of Preserve Bent Mountain, a local member group of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition, accused the Fish and Wildlife Service of “capitulation” in issuing its biological opinion signing off on the project. The coalition consists of West Virginia and Virginia groups opposing fossil fuel infrastructure expansion.
The environmental groups’ Monday filing comes on the heels of a victory against the 42-inch-diameter pipeline project the Fourth Circuit handed them last week. The court threw out a key water permit issued by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, ruling the agency’s justifications for its 2021 water quality certification for the pipeline “deficient.”
“[T]he Fish and Wildlife Service continues to ignore its duty to ensure that waterways and the species that rely on them are protected,” Jared Margolis, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, a national nonprofit that works to protect endangered species and a plaintiff in the lawsuit. “It’s reckless and unlawful to allow this project to decimate more essential habitats and harm our climate.”
Fish and Wildlife Service spokesman Keith Shannon said in an email Tuesday the agency is “carefully reviewing” the groups’ request and would respond accordingly.
Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC spokeswoman Natalie Cox criticized environmental groups’ latest legal challenge to the project.
“Opponents’ latest legal action will only serve to prevent American families from having reliable, affordable access to domestic energy that would also help achieve state and national goals for lowering carbon emissions,” Cox said in an email. “Their intransigence and obstructionist tactics illustrate the clear need for permit reform to allow our nation to achieve its infrastructure, energy, and climate goals.”
Cox said Mountain Valley Pipeline, the joint venture behind the project first announced in 2014, expects the court will defer to the regulatory agency review and reject the conservationist groups’ challenge. That outcome would allow Mountain Valley to finish the project and bring it into service later this year, Cox predicted, offering a timeline questioned by project opponents and gas producer EQT, a subscribed Mountain Valley Pipeline customer.
EQT indicated a belief that an in-service date before the end of 2024 was unlikely drove a liability reduction decision it made last year in a federal Securities and Exchange Commission filing last month.
Mountain Valley has said the project is 94% complete, but project opponents have pointed to developer estimates that final restoration is only 56% done. Mountain Valley has defined final restoration includes installation of permanent erosion control devices, return of topsoil, and seeding and mulching along the pipeline right-of-way.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, the Indian Creek Watershed Association and the Chesapeake Climate Action Network joined six other groups to file Monday’s lawsuit. The groups are represented by attorneys from the Sierra Club and Appalachian Mountain Advocates, a Lewisburg-based environmental law firm.
The Fish and Wildlife Service opinion green-lighting the $6.6 billion pipeline acknowledged Mountain Valley has proposed clearing trees and shrubs, digging and blasting, and trimming and removing trees, temporarily reducing water and habitat quality through increased sedimentation.
The agency anticipates those impacts will be limited “in relative severity and duration.”
Still, the agency also allowed that its opinion may not be the final word on endangered species considerations for the project.
The Fish and Wildlife Service said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and other agencies will need to assess whether materials submitted by environmental groups fighting the pipeline in the Fourth Circuit might prevent them from using the opinion to meet their obligations under the Endangered Species Act.
The agency reported the groups submitted “voluminous” materials to the agency, including new materials that hadn’t previously been submitted, as the agency was finalizing its opinion.
The Fish and Wildlife Service said in its opinion that construction and operation of the pipeline as proposed is unlikely to jeopardize the Virginia spiraea, a flowering plant federally classified as threatened.
The agency also said the pipeline isn’t likely to jeopardize the endangered Indiana and northern long-eared bats, the endangered Roanoke logperch, a fish limited to North Carolina and Virginia, and the candy darter, an endangered, small freshwater fish native to the Gauley, Greenbrier and New River watersheds in Virginia and West Virginia.
The Fourth Circuit ruled last year the Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2020 biological opinion failed to adequately evaluate environmental stressors, such as impoundments and off-road vehicle tracks and future effects of climate change.