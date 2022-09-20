Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Coalition meetup
Buy Now

Kanawha Forest Coalition members Jim Waggy, Doug Wood and Chad Cordell (from left) meet at the home of Barney Frazier (right) talk at the latter’s home just inside Charleston city limits last year. The group is asking a federal court to stop what they say is unpermitted pollution on mine sites controlled by Keystone West Virginia LLC near Frazier's home and on the perimeter of Kanawha State Forest.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Environmental groups want a federal court to step in to stop what they say is unpermitted pollution on surface coal mine sites around the perimeter of the Kanawha State Forest.

The groups allege that a Florida-based company with an ownership track record of environmental violations and effects in the Rush Creek area is degrading creek water by allowing the unpermitted discharge of pollutants at two mine sites near the forest.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you