Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies have been issued a long string of environmental violations and faced scrutiny for not cleaning up their mines.
The environmental group Appalachian Voices has calculated outstanding reclamation on Justice family mines to cost between $367 million and $444 million, with actual bonding totaling only $122 million.
Now, Appalachian Voices is one of three conservationist groups threatening to sue one of the Justice family’s coal companies for alleged violations of state reclamation standards at surface coal mine operations in Western Virginia.
Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club sent a letter to Roanoke, Virginia-based A&G Coal Corp. President James C. Justice III, son of Gov. Justice, last week. The letter said they intend to file a citizen lawsuit if alleged reclamation violations in Wise County aren’t resolved in 60 days.
Federal law requires those bringing citizen lawsuits to give 60 days’ notice to the alleged violator, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state in which the violation is said to have occurred.
The environmental groups allege that A&G Coal regraded only 0.92 acres from April 2013 to March 2022 on one permit in the nearly nine-year period since mining operations ended. No acres were regraded between Jan. 2013 and April 2022 on another permit, and between Oct. 2015 and March 2022 on a third permit, according to the groups.
More than 1,600 acres have been left not regraded or revegetated, the groups said.
Amendments to A&G Coal compliance agreements with Virginia regulators have pushed back reclamation deadlines dating back to 2014, the organizations allege.
“Mines need to be reclaimed in a timely manner because delays have real consequences,” Appalachian Voices environmental scientist Matt Hepler said in a statement.
Neither an attorney for the Justice family’s coal companies nor the Governor’s Office responded to requests for comment.
“We have seen first-hand that there has been no reclamation progress at the mine until just last year, when we began participating in citizen inspections of the site,” Garrett Blaize, of Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, said in a statement.
Federal or state prosecution of civil action to require compliance from an alleged violator of state reclamation standards precludes a citizen lawsuit. But the environmental groups allege that the U.S. Department of Energy is failing to diligently prosecute A&G Coal, necessitating the lawsuit.
In a statement, the Virginia Department of Energy challenged the environmental groups’ assertion that “almost no reclamation progress was made” at any of the three mines. Department public relations manager Tarah Kesterson said 5,300 linear feet of highwall has been removed and mostly returned to the original contour.
Kesterson reported that the agency has collected $1,785,802 from the three permits and $4,847,272 in total from all Justice companies in civil penalties since 2014.
Appalachian Voices issued a report last year calculating that there is enough outstanding reclamation liability on Justice family coal mines to employ 220 to 460 workers for five years.
Federal law requires that coal companies secure bonds to provide funds to ensure mines are cleaned up. Nearly 20,000 acres of Justice family coal mines are only partially reclaimed, and 14,000 acres remain unreclaimed altogether, the report found.
The Justice companies have a long history of environmental violations.
In December, a federal judge ruled that more than two dozen Justice coal companies must pay $2.54 million in penalties and clean up sites as required by Tennessee environmental regulators. The U.S. Department of Justice and the states of Alabama and Tennessee had alleged that the companies failed to comply with a 2016 consent agreement under which they pledged to address environmental violations.
Chief U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski ruled in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia that the companies violated that agreement by failing to maintain water pollution control permits for sites in Alabama and Tennessee.
The agreement required Southern Coal Corp. and two dozen other companies to pay a $900,000 civil penalty to resolve more than 23,000 water pollution violations.
In November, a Kentucky circuit court judge ruled that Gov. Justice, his son and seven of their coal companies must pay $2.99 million, plus interest, for violating a 2019 mine cleanup agreement they entered into with Kentucky environmental regulators.
The governor said he would put his adult children in charge of his family’s business operations upon taking office in 2017. He has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
In 2019, Justice shared operational details with reporters about the Pinnacle mine preparation plant in Wyoming County that one of his companies recently had purchased. This was less than 11 months after he recounted negotiations between his companies and Pinnacle Mining Co. at a settlement conference after his companies filed a federal lawsuit against Pinnacle for alleged negligent deviation from approved drilling plans.
The Justice family’s financial troubles spilled over into court repeatedly in the past year. In September, Justice said Bluestone Resources, one of his family’s coal companies, had offered Credit Suisse $300 million and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Switzerland-based Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018.
Retirees of Justice’s coal companies have decried dangerous interruptions in their prescription drug coverage promised but routinely not provided by the companies in recent years.
The companies also have been chronically delinquent in paying mine safety penalties. The feds have said nearly two dozen companies controlled by the governor’s family have been consistently late in making monthly payments to take care of $5.13 million in mine safety fine debt they agreed to pay in 2020.
Forbes removed the governor from its list of billionaires last year, because of his debt.