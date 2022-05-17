Environmental groups say a prominent area coal company should be held in contempt of federal court for not submitting a court-ordered supplemental cleanup plan for two Mingo County mine sites.
The groups are asking a federal court to order Lexington Coal Company, which is responsible for some of the highest discharges of a pollutant with toxic effects for West Virginia’s aquatic life, to pay a daily $1,000 fine within 10 days if it doesn’t comply with a March court order.
That order from District Judge Robert Chambers required Lexington Coal to file a supplemental cleanup plan by April 16 with enforceable interim milestones that address the discharge of selenium and ionic pollution at the sites.
The company did not file a plan by that date, according to U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia records.
Environmental groups responded by asking the court to hold the company in contempt if it didn’t submit a plan meeting court-required standards at the sites, located in the Tug Fork River watershed.
The company said in a court filing earlier this month that it has been working with its consultants, Range and Aquatic Resources, and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, to develop “what basically amounts to a new plan” for mine site cleanup.
Lexington said it believed it will be able to submit a supplemental plan by June 15 and be willing to comply with any interim steps the court decides are appropriate.
Lexington’s response came after the court directed the company to respond to the environmental groups’ motion to hold the company in contempt.
The environmental groups — the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club — scoffed at Lexington’s update in a subsequent filing.
“The ‘plan,’ to the extent Lexington has one at all, is to do as little as possible and repeatedly ask for more time,” the groups contended.
Lexington Coal had filed an initial remediation plan in January after Chambers ordered the Kentucky-based company to submit a remediation plan and comply with selenium pollution limits within a year. The order required the company to include specific and enforceable interim milestones no longer than a year apart.
But in March, Chambers ruled Lexington Coal had not addressed deficiencies with the plan raised by the environmental groups.
Chambers’ March order requires Lexington Coal’s plan to be certified by a professional engineer who must provide an affidavit judging that compliance for selenium limits will be achieved within one year, and that ionic pollution restrictions will be met as soon as possible.
Chambers has not yet ruled on the environmental groups’ motion to hold Lexington in contempt. The judge did award attorneys’ fees and expenses totaling $107,226 to the groups earlier this month, noting they had prevailed so far in the case and that the requests were reasonable.
The lawsuit dates back to August 2019, when the groups alleged Lexington was discharging pollutants illegally at its Low Gap Surface Mine No. 2 and No. 10 Mine.
The court has found Lexington liable for violating the conditions of its permit limiting discharges of selenium.
Selenium accumulation in larval aquatic insects and fish from mine-impacted streams has long eaten away at the biodiversity of central Appalachian waters.
Selenium is an essential mineral that is critical to human health in small amounts. But at high concentrations, it can cause nausea, hair and nail loss, skin rashes, fatigue and nervous system abnormalities.
There’s only a “modest difference” between selenium consumption levels thought to promote human health and those linked to acute or chronic effects, according to a 2020 International Joint Commission report.
Toxic human exposure might occur when selenium levels build up in ecosystems via leaching from mining waste into aquatic systems and emissions from burning coal or other industrial activities, the report observed.
West Virginia is home to the highest industrial selenium pollution levels in the country.
A Gazette-Mail review of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data found in November 2021 that 41 of the 50 industrial point sources with effluent limit exceedances that discharged the most selenium that year were in West Virginia.
One of the highest selenium-discharging industrial point sources was the No. 10 Mine.
In his December order, Chambers noted expert reports from the environmental groups showed the streams below Lexington Coal’s mines are still biologically impaired and that the degradation is “causally related” to the company’s discharges of ionic pollutants. The judge cited conductivity and sulfate reports from spring 2021 in his order showing high pollutant levels.
The plan that was filed on Lexington Coal’s behalf was submitted by Danville-based Range Environmental Resources.
The plan called for using naturally occurring groundwater containing increased iron concentration to induce a reaction between iron and selenium. The reaction yields iron oxide selenium complexes, which result in a reduction of selenium and a complex that renders the selenium “somewhat biologically inert,” according to the filing.
The plan called for the two sites to use pumps that inject iron-containing source water, like groundwater from a well, into a mixing zone where the source water would be mixed with water from the discharge source to facilitate water treatment.
But Sierra Club senior attorney Peter Morgan previously questioned the plan’s soundness in a phone interview, saying it was oversimplistic and that reducing selenium would take more than pumping up groundwater high in iron. Morgan also said the submitted remediation plan did not sufficiently address the high conductivity and sulfate levels identified by Chambers in his December order.
Selenium is especially costly to treat in industrial wastewater.
Treating selenium in industrial wastewater can be challenging for engineers and plant operators because of low concentrations and discharge limits, and the element’s complex chemical nature, according to a 2018 study published in Journal of Water Supply: Research and Technology-Aqua.
As more coal operators near bankruptcy with their industry in decline, the high costs of selenium cleanup could fall onto taxpayers.
A June state audit report warned that West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection mine cleanup funds are nearing insolvency.