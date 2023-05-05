West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection officials said Hardy County residents’ environmental health concerns over a proposed log fumigation facility had little statutory backing in the agency’s consideration of a permit application for the operation.
But a county planning official indicated a tougher regulatory road ahead at her level for the proposal from the Grant County-based hardwood producer to emit up to 9.55 tons per year of a neurotoxic gas the federal Centers for Disease and Prevention says can cause nausea, respiratory irritation and even death.
That gas is methyl bromide. Allegheny Wood Products plans to use the gas in fumigation of bulk log stacks and shipping containers inside a building yet to be constructed along Park Farm Drive near the Hardy County community of Baker, according to DEP documents. A DEP engineer recommended the agency approve an air quality permit for the site on March 27, finding the application would comply with state and federal air regulations.
But Hardy County Planner Melissa Scott said during the DEP’s hearing on the permit application Thursday night that county officials had issued no approvals for the project. Scott predicted that county approval would be a “much higher hurdle” for the project.
Scott read a statement she said was from the Hardy County Planning Commission for the DEP’s Division of Air Quality urging it to consider that the proposed permit is for a site in an agricultural zoning district and that primary use of a property for activity centered on use of hazardous material is only permitted in an industrial zone with conditional approval.
“We implore you to consider the fact that the proposed project is not currently permitted in the proposed location,” Scott said. “Working together, we can ensure that the primary goal of your agency, the WVDEP, is met. And your goal is to protect your air, water and land.”
Scott added that county planning officials would consider local input. Thursday night’s virtual hearing garnered significant local input, all of it opposition, attracting well over 150 attendees and lasting over four hours.
Residents voiced fears they wouldn’t be safe in case of an emergency at the proposed facility and expressed frustration they hadn’t found out earlier about the proposed facility, which the Division of Air Quality advertised on April 5. The DEP received the permit application on Jan. 5.
Bill Ours, a longtime Hardy County Health Department administrator, asked the DEP to notify county officials about proposed facilities and called for an environmental study consisting of soil samples and air quality testing.
Hardy County Schools Superintendent Sheena Van Meter said county Board of Education members would work with the Planning Commission to express its “dissatisfaction” with the proposed permit.
“As a paramedic, I can say that this stuff is scaring the crap out of me,” Travis Park of Park Farm Drive said. “We don’t have the emergency response for this.”
Public comment followed a presentation from Steven Pursley, the DEP engineer who recommended the agency approve an air quality permit for the site.
Pursley said the DEP permitting process under a state legislative rule governing air quality permits doesn’t consider public opinion, zoning or property values or address non-air quality environmental impacts.
DEP officials said there was little they could do to address resident concerns about potential human health impacts from the proposed facility.
“[W]e are somewhat limited in our jurisdiction as it relates to human health impacts,” DEP spokesperson Terry Fletcher said. “That’s not something that, as an agency, we specialize in. We have engineers, chemists and things like that. We don’t have medical health professionals that can speculate or be able to determine the human health impacts of a certain facility.”
Pursley noted that methyl bromide, a pesticide, is used as a fumigant for domestically sourced logs prior to export. It’s an ozone-depleting substance phased out under the Clean Air Act in 2005, but with an exception that it may still be used for critical uses, pest quarantine treatments that meet federal requirements and fumigating commodities within 21 days of export to meet the official requirements of the importing or exporting country.
Pursley said Allegheny Wood Products’ proposed facility falls under that exception.
Under the DEP’s draft permit, Allegheny Wood Products’ methyl bromide emissions couldn’t exceed 408 pounds per hour or 9.55 tons per year. The maximum quantity of methyl bromide allowed on site could not exceed 900 pounds.
Fumigation could only occur with logs in shipping containers or within treatment containment tarps inside a fumigation building.
Pursley noted that Allegheny Wood Products was already permitted to operate a fumigation facility in Moorefield, Hardy County over three years ago, startling county residents who weren’t aware of the facility. Pursley said Allegheny Wood Products stopped fumigating at another facility at an industrial park in Moorefield sometime before November 2022 after being permitted to operate there in 2018. The company requested the permit be rescinded in February 2023, Pursley said.
Allegheny Wood Products did not respond to a request for comment.
Pursley stressed the DEP hasn’t yet made a final decision on the permit application.
The DEP extended the comment period until 5 p.m. Friday, May 12. Written comments may be emailed to Steven.R.Pursley@WV.gov with Allegheny Wood Products in the subject line or mailed to Steven Pursley, WV Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Air Quality, 601 57th Street SE, Charleston, WV 25304. The draft permit and other application documents are at https:// dep.wv.gov/daq/permitting/Pages/NSR-Permit -Applications.aspx.
Jan Hawse, 67, of Baker, said in a phone interview before the hearing she fears the project would adversely impact the environment, thinking of a family of eagles that has been nesting on her 500-acre family farmland for seven years and the whip-poor-wills she hears every night.
“It’s just really sad that somebody can think that it’s OK to release 10 tons of poison into the atmosphere every year,” Hawse said. “It’s just going to be devastating.”
