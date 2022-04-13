They rob royalty owners and the state of revenue and accelerate catastrophic effects of climate change.
“They’re just plain wasteful,” West Virginia Surface Rights’ Organization cofounder David McMahon said.
They’re leaky gas wells, and environmental, surface and royalty owner advocates have come together to escalate pressure Gov. Jim Justice and state legislative leaders to do more to protect West Virginians from them.
The answer, they say, is ending a years-long shortage of state oil and gas inspectors responsible for looking after tens of thousands of wells across West Virginia.
The shortage has lingered despite the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection reporting major manpower shortages in its Office of Oil and Gas to state lawmakers in recent legislative sessions. The office is responsible for monitoring and regulating oil and gas drilling, storage and production, and manages the state’s abandoned well-plugging and reclamation program.
But the DEP reduced its size from about 45 to 25 staff members in 2020 over a lack of funding, including an inspection staff reduction from 18 to nine.
The office needs $1.3 million more annually just to get back to previous staffing levels that well safety proponents like McMahon say were already inadequate, a shortfall driven by its main revenue pipeline — permit fees — drying up amid past oil and gas industry struggles.
“The money is there,” McMahon said during a news conference convened virtually Tuesday to ask Gov. Jim Justice for a special-session bill to permanently shore up state oil and gas inspector funding. “The governor and the Legislature need to fix it.”
Justice previously said he intends to call a special session to make changes to a broadband bill he vetoed that will coincide with legislative interim meetings slated for later this month.
West Virginia Rivers Coalition executive director Angie Rosser, West Virginia Royalty Owners Association president Tom Huber and West Virginia Environmental Council outreach coordinator Lucia Valentine joined McMahon to call for more inspectors, for economic and environmental reasons.
“We need significantly more well inspectors to protect our interests as royalty owners, our resource is a finite resource, so when hydrocarbons, whether it be oil that’s spilled from leaky tanks or gas from a variety of ways that’s leaked into the atmosphere, that’s money that we don’t get for our property,” Huber said. “It’s wasteful.”
Valentine cited a 2018 study of West Virginia well sites by Princeton and McGill university researchers that found active conventional wells are a significant source of methane emitted to the atmosphere.
The study estimated that each active conventional well loses roughly 9% of production. Researchers found that the emission factor used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to project methane emissions from conventional active wells underestimates those emissions by 7.5 times.
Methane has a 100-year global warming potential of 28 to 36 times that of carbon dioxide, according to the EPA.
“[L]egislation to secure funding for the Office of Oil and Gas is an essential part, in order to protect the interests of the industry, the environment and the public,” Valentine said.
Rosser and McMahon addressed letters to Justice last month lobbying for a sharp increase in the number of inspectors but said they have not heard back from the Governor’s Office.
“I have not heard back from anybody,” McMahon said.
Justice’s press secretary, Nathan Takitch, said Wednesday that Justice “was supportive of” two bills proposed that would have restored the number of Office of Oil and Gas inspectors to what it was before the DEP downsized the office.
Takitch did not respond when asked if Justice intends to add legislation like the two bills to the agenda for the special session anticipated later this month.
Special sessions are convened at the discretion of the governor or when the governor receives a written request from three-fifths of the members elected to each house. The governor announces the convening of a special session through a written proclamation referred to as a “call” because it calls the Legislature into session. The Legislature cannot take up items outside the call during a special session.
“[Justice] was disappointed an agreement was not passed by the Legislature,” Takitch said in an email. “The Governor and members of his administration will continue to work toward a resolution of this important issue.”
Rosser said the DEP staff had reported to her last month that they were negotiating with industry representatives and the Governor’s Office on potential legislation.
DEP chief spokesman Terry Fletcher and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, did not respond to requests for comment. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, also did not respond. House of Delegates deputy chief-of-staff and communications director Ann Ali said Hanshaw was in court for his day job Wednesday. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, also did not respond to a request for comment.
Senate Bill 480, which died in the House Finance Committee in the 2022 regular legislative session after passing the Senate on a 25-8 vote, would have instituted a $100 annual oversight fee for unplugged wells producing 10,000 cubic feet or more of gas daily.
Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia executive director Charlie Burd opposed SB 480, arguing that the fee was too onerous for producers. Burd said he did not oppose another bill that stalled during the 2022 legislative session, given its dedication of a portion of an already existing severance tax to funding the Office of Oil and Gas.
That measure, Senate Bill 613, would have dedicated 1.5% of oil and gas severance tax to the office and added an estimated $1.9 million annually to the office’s coffers.
“There’s good and bad reasons to use the annual fee or the severance tax,” McMahon said. “There’s no good reason for not solving the problem.”
The Legislature passed bills designed to shore up funding for mine and air quality regulators this past session — House Bill 4488 and HB 3082, respectively.
McMahon renewed his criticism that the state keeps tasking nine inspectors with overseeing what the DEP has estimated are 75,000 oil and gas wells statewide — one for roughly every 8,000 wells — as unacceptable. McMahon called for raising the number of inspectors to 48, arguing that the Princeton and McGill researchers’ 2018 study demonstrates that even West Virginia’s pre-downsizing number of inspectors is nowhere near enough.
But McMahon and other advocates would welcome any increase in inspectors so that there’s a more watchful eye over the state’s many oil and gas wells soon — especially given what Huber predicts will be a “sustained drilling boom” in part because of the rise in gas prices.
“Another year, or even another six months, of nine inspectors for the whole state is unacceptable,” Rosser said.