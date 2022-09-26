Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Eyeing NEPA reform

Many environmentalists have lined up against a proposal from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to slash timelines for reviewing projects under the far-reaching National Environmental Policy Act.

 Mariam Zuhaib | AP photo

Process is protection. That’s the concept behind the National Environmental Policy Act.

Better known as NEPA, the 52-year-old law requires federal agencies to assess the environmental impacts of proposed major actions before making decisions.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you