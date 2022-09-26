Process is protection. That’s the concept behind the National Environmental Policy Act.
Better known as NEPA, the 52-year-old law requires federal agencies to assess the environmental impacts of proposed major actions before making decisions.
It’s known as the Magna Carta of environmental law. The federal Council on Environmental Quality responsible for ensuring agencies meet their obligations under the measure calls it the first major environmental law in the United States.
“Look before you leap,” Stephen Schima, senior legislative counsel at Washington-based environmental law nonprofit Earthjustice, said of NEPA’s intended effect.
But to its critics, NEPA isn’t an assuring acronym but a four-letter word.
Proponents of rolling back NEPA say the law’s review process is to blame for grinding planned infrastructure projects to a halt.
One of the most prominent of those proponents is Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Manchin has proposed slashing timelines for federal agency review of projects under NEPA.
NEPA reforms comprise the bulk of the energy project permitting reform proposal that instantly became a national political lightning rod when Manchin released it last week.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., intends to attach the proposal to a stopgap federal spending bill that must pass to avert a government shutdown at the end of the month.
Manchin has said the proposal has no chance to pass as a standalone bill. The plan has drawn the ire of environmentalists by mandating completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline through granting permits and other approvals that have been invalidated in court and eliminating judicial review of those approvals for the 303-mile project that crosses through 11 West Virginia counties into Virginia.
Manchin said he thinks the measure is worth forcing through Congress in an appropriations bill to expedite both fossil fuel and renewable energy projects.
“Do we throw caution to the wind? No. Do we make you go through the environmental process? Yes. We just accelerate the time,” Manchin said of his proposal in a news conference last week.
But supporters of NEPA say Manchin’s plan would take away one of vulnerable local communities’ only means of ensuring review of federal projects that, if unresponsive to citizen concerns, could cost both the environment and taxpayers dearly.
“A transparent and thorough NEPA review is the foundation for avoiding project delays, as well as building better projects that save money and minimize negative impacts,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition executive director Angie Rosser said in an email.
“It gives frontline communities an opportunity to hold the government accountable and say, ‘Hey, you have to look how this is impacting our community,’” Schima said.
Environmental review under NEPA includes three levels of analysis.
The lowest level is for federal actions that get a ‘Categorical Exclusion’, a determination excusing them from a detailed environmental analysis when the federal action doesn’t have a substantial impact on the human environment.
If a federal agency finds that a Categorical Exclusion doesn’t apply to a proposed project, the agency can prepare an Environmental Assessment that determines whether a federal action could cause substantial environmental impacts. Environmental Assessments typically contemplate the purpose of the proposed action, alternatives to that action and the environmental effects of the proposed action and alternatives.
If the Environmental Assessment determines that the environmental impacts of a planned federal action will be significant, an Environmental Impact Statement is composed.
The most rigorous level of analysis, Environmental Impact Statements respond to public comments on a proposed action. This level ends with an agency’s decision, a description of agency-considered alternatives and any agency monitoring and mitigation plans.
Environmental Impact Statements make up a tiny fraction of all NEPA decisions.
A 2020 Council on Environmental Quality review of nearly 1,300 Environmental Impact Statements from 2010 through 2018 found a median completion time of 3.5 years for those statements.
Manchin’s proposal would set a two-year target for NEPA reviews that require an Environmental Impact Statement and reviews from more than one federal agency, and a one-year target for projects that require an Environmental Assessment.
The proposal would require issuance of all other permits within 180 days of completing the NEPA process. It also would set the statute of limitations for court challenges to authorizations issued or denied at 150 days, a far cry from the longstanding six-year statute of limitations for most projects.
That’s not nearly enough time for local communities with limited resources to mount a legal challenge to a major project proposal with more powerful backing, critics of Manchin’s proposal say.
“An arbitrary one-size-fits-all timeline approach is troublesome,” Rosser said.
Rosser noted that larger projects can be complex, requiring significant amounts of time to analyze data to make informed decisions on impacts to species and other parties to be affected.
“While it may seem like two years ought to be enough, the reality is that complex projects often uncover issues during the review that require longer to resolve,” Jim Kotcon, conservation chair of the West Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club, said in an email.
Both political parties, and advocates of both fossil fuel and renewable energy, have called for NEPA reforms in recent years. Clean energy advocates say it’ll take tighter NEPA deadlines to allow the U.S. to build the greener infrastructure it will need to stave off the worse effects of climate change.
“Regardless of the project — be it pipelines, wind turbines or solar panels — a predictable permitting process is key to building critical energy infrastructure,” Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia executive director Charlie Burd said in an email.
But opponents of shortening NEPA timelines point to evidence that project developer engagement with stakeholders and insufficient federal agency funding and staffing are more at fault than the NEPA process for bogging down major projects.
Rosser and Kotcon noted the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s many project-delaying, cost-raising legal setbacks since it was first announced in 2014 have been rooted in environmental issues that commenters warned about during the NEPA process.
“In our experience, rushing the process has resulted in a flawed NEPA analysis, as was the case with the Mountain Valley Pipeline,” Rosser said. “If agencies tasked with implementing NEPA had adequate resources to do a thorough analysis, delays in that project could have been avoided.”
A study published in the Columbia Journal of Environmental Law earlier this year suggests the NEPA process needs greater support, not diminished timelines.
Researchers at the University of Utah and Utah Valley University found that a less rigorous level of analysis often doesn’t result in faster decisions.
The study of over 41,000 NEPA decisions completed by the U.S. Forest Service between 2004 and 2020 found that delays frequently are caused by factors only loosely related to NEPA, like insufficient agency budgets, delays in getting information from permit applicants and staff turnover.
“Improving NEPA efficacy, we argue, should therefore focus on improving agency capacity,” the researchers wrote.
The average and median times to complete an Environmental Impact Statement were 3.4 and 2.8 years, respectively, between 2005 and 2020.
The averages exceeding the medians indicate lengthy projects heavily skewing the distribution of completion times, the study noted.
“NEPA is not the primary cause,” Schima said of concerns with the law’s implementation. “It never has been.”
Schima and other NEPA rollback opponents want to see how the Inflation Reduction Act’s heavy investments in trimming environmental review times pan out before cutting NEPA timelines.
Signed into law earlier this month after crucial backing from Manchin, the Inflation Reduction Act committed over $600 million to the U.S. Forest Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, the Energy and Interior departments, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Federal Highway Administration to support the environmental review process for proposed projects and personnel hiring and training.
“Public input has never been the problem,” Schima said.