West Virginia environmental health advocates are urging state regulators to reject a prominent area coal company’s application to renew a surface mine permit on which a violation of state reclamation standards has gone unabated over a year longer than the state’s initial deadline.
The Department of Environmental Protection is considering issuing a five-year renewal for a permit for Lexington Coal Company LLC’s Twilight MTR Surface Mine near Twilight, in Boone County.
The DEP has issued nine notices of violation to Lexington since July 2021 for what the agency said was the company’s failure to meet backfilling, grading, drainage control requirements and avoid soil contamination.
The agency has extended a violation it issued Lexington for failing to reclaim sections of highwall in July 2021 17 times, allowing the company more time to abate the violation. Highwall is the unexcavated face of exposed rock or soil and coal in a surface mine.
But DEP records say Lexington stopped reclamation activities in June, after the agency already extended the violation 11 times. That prompted the agency to order Lexington to immediately place reclamation equipment in operation and maintain reclamation activities to avoid further enforcement action.
Yet Lexington didn’t resume reclamation work until this fall, alternating one piece of equipment between two adjacent permits to perform similar reclamation, according to DEP records.
Lexington renewed an advertisement for blasting on the reclamation-only permit site in the past month, according to the DEP.
DEP permit supervisor David Wagner told exasperated objectors to the proposed permit renewal during a conference the agency held Tuesday to answer questions and take comment on the application that the agency could keep extending the violation if the permittee showed progress toward abatement.
Alex Cole, a Sierra Club senior organizer, cited a recent visit to contend that Lexington appeared incapable of reclaiming the site, recalling seeing just one piece of operational equipment there.
“I think it’s very clear that this company doesn’t have the equipment on hand to do this work that’s necessary,” Cole said during the virtual conference. “I’m just wondering how long the DEP’s going to kick this can down the road.”
Coal River Mountain Watch, a Naoma-based nonprofit against mountaintop removal and other surface mining, has urged the DEP to deny the permit renewal, fearing that blasting onsite will emit hazardous dust to exit the permit boundary into surrounding communities.
“It’s a poor excuse for reclamation,” Coal River Mountain Watch executive director Vernon Haltom said, also citing a recent site visit. “It’s poor taxidermy at best.”
Lexington has been a chronic violator of environmental standards throughout the Twilight mining complex on the border of Boone and Raleigh counties and beyond, according to the DEP.
The DEP has suspended two other Lexington mine permits in the area in recent months.
The first suspension order was for the Crescent No. 2 Surface Mine in September after violations that included lack of sediment control, mining that caused hillside areas to slide and allowing runoff drainage into Matts Creek.
The second suspension order was for the Twilight III-A Surface Mine permit in October after violations that the DEP says caused erosion resulting in unpermitted sediment into an unnamed tributary of James Creek’s left fork, and an eroded hillside and stream channel bed outside the permit area.
Last week, the DEP made public a $97,570 penalty it issued Lexington after finding the company violated a water pollution control permit for active coal mines in the Coal River watershed in Boone County.
The DEP renewed a mine permit for the Twilight III-A Surface Mine on April 1, even after it had found more than 40 violations across four of the company’s permits in the watershed since the start of 2021.
Just three days earlier, the DEP had issued letters to Lexington notifying the company it was delinquent in paying two $22,500 penalties and was prohibited by a state legislative rule from issuing any permit or permit revision to the company as long as the civil penalties remain delinquent.
Coal River Mountain Watch has been urging the DEP to stop issuing permit renewals to Lexington over the past year, pointing to its mounting environmental violations.
“I told you so. Well, I’m telling you so again,” Haltom said. “Because that’s what’s going to happen here.”
“[I]t seems like the agency would have extra scrutiny and extra reason to set the bar higher and hold this company to a higher set of accountability and expectation than has been done in the past,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition executive director Angie Rosser told the DEP during the conference.
Lexington’s outstanding obligations aren’t just environmental.
The company is listed as the operator of over 160 mines that had amassed $233,000 in federal mine safety fine debt as of October, according to Mine Safety and Health Administration data uncovered by the Gazette-Mail in a Freedom of Information Act request.
In 2017, Alpha Natural Resources announced it had closed a deal with Lexington to transfer mostly nonactive coal assets in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia to the latter company. The announcement noted that Lexington would receive $199 million in cash and $126 million in installment payments to aid in fulfilling bonding, reclamation, water treatment and other obligations — along with 250 permits and bonding representing $192 million.
The transaction followed a 2015 bankruptcy restructuring for Alpha Natural Resources. In 2016, Alpha struck a $325 million deal with the DEP to allow for bonding and reclaiming all of Alpha’s legacy liability sites and active operations in West Virginia. Alpha had been self-bonded, creating financially daunting obligations that it got out of via its deal with Lexington.
Federal law mandates coal companies restore land they disturbed during mining. Bonding is supposed to cover the cost of cleanup.
But five years after the deal between Alpha and Lexington was announced, Haltom has concluded that Lexington “bit off more than they could chew” in taking on Alpha’s permits.
The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office lists Pikesville, Kentucky-based Lexington’s manager as Jeremy Hoops, son of Jeff Hoops, who stepped down as CEO of mining companies Blackjewel and Revelation Energy as part of a 2019 bankruptcy deal.
Lexington could not be reached for comment.