Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has released the text of his energy project permit reform proposal slated for inclusion in a stopgap spending bill that must pass to avert a government shutdown at the end of the month.
As expected, the long-pledged plan would shorten permit review timelines and mandate expedited completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline traveling across 11 West Virginia counties into Virginia. The bill would make it easier to build transmission lines that experts consider essential for building clean energy infrastructure.
But the 91-page proposal’s unveiling Wednesday evening hasn’t assuaged environmentalists who note it likely would slash public input and lock in climate-harming fossil fuel infrastructure in vulnerable communities, setting up a government funding showdown.
“This legislation says to West Virginians that our water and our communities are not deserving of equal protections,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition executive director Angie Rosser said in a statement. “Why should our water resources and people be less valued?”
The measure would expand federal permitting authority for transmission lines. It would allow the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to issue a construction permit for any proposed electric transmission facility found to be “necessary in the national interest” after notice and hearing opportunity.
The proposal also would require the commission to ensure that project costs are allocated to customers that benefit from added transmission. Proponents predict those provisions would result in a more robust transmission system that reduces fossil fuel dependence, lowers consumer bills and enhances electric reliability, a key goal with extreme weather events rising as climate change worsens.
Grid Strategies LLC, a power sector consulting firm, predicted the proposal’s electric transmission components could facilitate enough grid development to cut carbon dioxide pollution by hundreds of millions of tons per year.
The American Clean Power Association, a renewable energy industry association, has applauded the proposal, saying that the country won’t capitalize on expected job creation and carbon reduction benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act without it.
Signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this month after passing the Democratic-controlled Congress without any Republican support, the Inflation Reduction Act allotted $369 billion for climate and clean energy investments, including funding for environmental justice safeguards and key renewable energy tax credits.
Called the Energy Independence and Security Act, the proposal is the product of a deal that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., made with Manchin to get his critical support for the Inflation Reduction Act in the Senate evenly divided between the Democratic and Republican caucuses.
United Mine Workers of America International President Cecil Roberts argued that the billion-dollar investments in the Inflation Reduction Act and a $1.2 trillion infrastructure improvement law passed by Congress last year would become “stranded” without passage of the Energy Independence and Security Act.
“[T]he so-called ‘green energy’ future in America cannot happen without more domestic mining, more development of critical infrastructure, more manufacturing,” Roberts said in a statement.
But the proposal’s provisions forcing completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline have infuriated environmentalists.
The measure sweepingly directs the Interior, Agriculture and Transportation departments, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to issue all biological opinions, rights-of-way, project amendments, permits, leases and other authorizations for constructing and operating the pipeline within 30 days. Those approvals would have to be “substantially in the form of” past project approvals from those agencies, including those invalidated in court since then.
If passed, the proposal would prohibit judicial review of all those directives, shielding the 303-mile, 42-inch-diameter pipeline long held up by court challenges.
The pipeline’s opponents argue that blocking judicial review of those key project components would rubber-stamp environmental impacts triggering objections from concerned citizens that federal agencies have seen fit to sustain.
“Manchin’s dirty pipeline deal is an insult to his constituents and furthers a fossil-fueled death sentence to many people and the planet,” said Russell Chisholm, coordinator of Mountain Valley Watch.
Mountain Valley Watch is a project of Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights, a coalition of West Virginia and Virginia conservation groups that opposes fossil fuel infrastructure expansion.
Rosser noted that the proposal would bar judicial review of Army Corps authorizations of project water crossings and other federal permits that courts previously ruled were insufficient.
“This legislation irresponsibly fast-tracks approval to cross hundreds of streams in West Virginia, including vitally important headwater streams that feed our drinking water supplies and serve as cherished trout fisheries,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition program director Autumn Crowe said in a statement. “Public input is to be ignored.”
Any court challenges of the proposal’s Mountain Valley Pipeline provisions would be directed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rather than the 4th Circuit Court that has had jurisdiction over many project disputes.
In January, the 4th Circuit invalidated federal approval for the pipeline to cross the Jefferson National Forest.
The following month, the court struck down a conclusion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that constructing the pipeline is unlikely to jeopardize endangered species.
That move prompted the Army Corps to commit to withholding a key water discharging permit until there is a valid conclusion on the project’s effects on potentially threatened species.
The state Department of Environmental Protection fined Mountain Valley $569,000 in 2019 and 2021 for erosion and sedimentation issues. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million in 2019, resolving a lawsuit the agency and former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed alleging the company violated a previously issued water quality certification by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff.
Announced in 2014, the pipeline originally was scheduled for completion by the end of 2018 at a cost of $3.5 billion.
Equitrans Midstream Corp., the project’s Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based lead developer, announced earlier this year the estimated project cost had risen $400 million, to $6.6 billion.
The Energy Independence and Security Act would set limits for reviews of energy projects under the National Environmental Policy Act, better known as NEPA.
The National Environmental Policy Act is a 1970 law that requires that all government branches properly consider the environment when taking any major action with substantial environmental impacts. The act covers permit application decisions, highway construction and federal land management actions.
The proposal would set a two-year target for National Environmental Policy Act reviews for major and natural resource projects which require a full environmental impact statement and reviews from more than one federal agency and a one-year target for projects which require an environmental assessment. The plan would set a 150-day statute of limitations for court challenges and give agencies six months or less to act on remanded or vacated permits.
“Weakening the National Environmental Policy Act and other bedrock environmental protections will only entrench environmental injustices that we must remedy as we build the new clean economy promised by the Inflation Reduction Act,” Abigail Dillen, president of climate nonprofit Earthjustice, said in a statement.
The Energy Independence and Security Act faces an uncertain future in Congress given the ire it’s drawn from progressives and a lack of support from many Republicans.
Manchin admitted in a news conference last week that the measure has no chance to pass unless it’s included in the stopgap funding bill.
The measure must garner at least 60 votes in the Senate. Eight senators in the Democratic caucus urged Schumer to separate the proposal from the stopgap funding bill in a letter released Thursday, expressing concerns with its federal permitting changes for fossil fuel projects.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday that she supports the Energy and Independence and Security Act, applauding it for fast-tracking the Mountain Valley Pipeline and calling it “very similar” to a permit reform bill she and 38 other Republicans introduced earlier this month.
Reps. Carol Miller and Alex Mooney, both R-W.Va., called the legislation “partisan” in statements Thursday.
Mooney declined through a spokesman to say how he would vote on a continuing resolution with Manchin’s proposal included but said in a statement that Manchin “should have reached across the aisle and worked with Republicans.”
“While it contains key provisions such as expediting completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, it goes too far when it comes to job-killing overregulation,” Miller said in a statement.
Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., did not respond to a request for comment.