Permit reformer

Mountain Valley Pipeline opponents and other environmentalists have condemned an energy project permit reform proposal released by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., though some clean energy advocates have welcomed it for its promise of more rapid electric transmission infrastructure buildout needed to decarbonize the nation.

 Mariam Zuhaib | The Associated Press

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has released the text of his energy project permit reform proposal slated for inclusion in a stopgap spending bill that must pass to avert a government shutdown at the end of the month.

As expected, the long-pledged plan would shorten permit review timelines and mandate expedited completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline traveling across 11 West Virginia counties into Virginia. The bill would make it easier to build transmission lines that experts consider essential for building clean energy infrastructure.

