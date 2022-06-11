Water quality standards long have been compromised in West Virginia, and the problem might be worse than state regulators indicate.
Feds say the state Department of Environmental Protection's proposed list of impaired waters statewide could be missing streams undetected as overly polluted because of regulators' flawed assessment methodology. The feds must approve the list under the Clean Water Act.
Impaired waters are those for which effluent limits or other controls aren’t enough to meet water quality standards. Lists of these waters are meant to help state environmental regulators determine how to restore water quality and how many pollutants to permit in a waterbody.
The federal Environmental Protection Agency says the DEP should be using genus-level biological data to identify water impairments rather than relying on family-level data. Referring to a group of closely related species, genus falls below family in taxonomic rank, making it a more precise basis for biological assessments.
EPA regional spokesman Roy Seneca said the agency has encouraged states to collect and use genus-level biological data since the 1990s. Since West Virginia started collecting genus-level biological data 20 years ago, Seneca noted, the EPA has required that the state either use its genus-level data or provide sound reasoning for not using it.
States must submit lists of impaired waters for EPA approval every two years. It’s up to states to choose how to determine whether a waterbody meets water quality standards. But federal regulations require states to evaluate “all existing and readily available information” when making their lists.
The EPA partially disapproved West Virginia’s 2012 impaired waters list due to what the agency said was the DEP’s failure to evaluate its biological data.
The DEP stuck to family-level data for its 2014 list, and the EPA again partially disapproved it after determining state regulators failed to justify not using genus-level data.
The EPA added 28 impaired stream segments to the list based on failing genus-level index scores. In its rationale for partially denying the DEP’s 2014 impaired waters list, the EPA pointed out that by not evaluating genus-level data, “important information regarding impairment may be missed.”
But the DEP had another voice in its ear.
Following the EPA's partial denial of the 2014 list, the West Virginia Coal Association criticized a genus-level index developed jointly by federal and state regulators. The powerful trade association argued the approach was “developed incestuously” by the EPA and “non-policymaker employees” at the DEP.
For the 2016 cycle, the DEP again submitted a list of impaired waters based on family-level data. The EPA approved that list, observing that “states may exercise some technical discretion” in how to use data.
The list currently proposed by the DEP combines the 2018, 2020 and 2022 cycles. The listing delay directly has translated into a delay in recovery for waterways, said Autumn Crowe, program director of the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, an environmental group.
Now that a new DEP list is on the horizon, the EPA wants West Virginia to join its neighbors in adopting a genus-level biological approach.
Seneca said Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Delaware and the EPA’s national survey of rivers and streams all use full genus-level biological data sets to identify impairments.
Eschewing genus-level assessments means not getting key information on biodiversity in waterways and tolerance levels of different organism subfamilies to water chemistry stressors, said Valerie Brady, a senior research program manager at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
“If you don’t identify below the family level, you’re really making assumptions,” Brady said.
The result, Crowe said, is biologically impaired streams not getting the care they need.
“There is no justification for DEP to continue using an outdated method in their assessments,” Crowe said.
Impairment by the numbers
Adding to conservationists’ worries that the DEP may be misevaluating water quality is how many waters the DEP has said couldn’t be assessed.
The DEP said 59% of stream miles across West Virginia in its proposed impaired waters list are unassessed. Another 31% aren’t meeting water quality standards.
“This is very concerning because we don't even have the data to make a determination as to whether those streams are healthy or not,” Crowe said.
The DEP noted in its list that the streams with limited or no data are usually small, unnamed tributaries, which usually contribute to larger waterbodies that have been assessed.
DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher said that because the agency lacks the resources to assess every tributary in the state, it monitors receiving streams to characterize their watershed and prescribe reductions of pollution for the entire watershed.
“These reductions benefit all tributaries, whether they are directly assessed or not,” Fletcher said in an email.
Of 53,742 stream miles designated for public water supply, 58% were not assessed. Of 22,834 stream miles that were assessed, 56% did not support public water supply use. Just 10% fully supported that use.
A fourth of the state’s 24,863 lake acres weren’t assessed. Of the state’s assessed lake acres, 51% did not support public water supply use. Only 37% fully supported that use.
The most common impairment causes in streams were iron, a common mine drainage pollutant, and fecal coliform bacteria.
The proposed impaired waters list notes that leaking sewage collection systems, illegal homeowner sewage discharges from straight pipes or failing septic systems and runoff from residential areas and agricultural lands elevate fecal coliform levels.
The DEP says in the list that one in every five stream miles in the state have fecal coliform bacteria levels that exceed the standard.
“Maintaining compliance with appropriate environmental laws and regulations and ending practices such as straight piping would reduce water impairment in West Virginia,” Fletcher said.
The impaired waters list identifies and prioritizes the waters and impairments for which future total maximum daily loads will be developed. The maximum daily load refers to a calculation of the maximum amount of a pollutant allowed to enter a waterbody in order to meet water quality standards for that pollutant.
The DEP targets waters and conducts pre-maximum load sampling in areas of concern where pollutant impairment is likely, Fletcher said.
The DEP found 22% of West Virginia 11,660 stream miles had an approved maximum load but still are not meeting water quality standards.
Groups including the West Virginia Council of Trout Unlimited, the West Virginia Environmental Council and the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy have joined the West Virginia Rivers Coalition in calling on the DEP to dedicate more resources toward maximum load implementation to ensure pollution reductions in approved loads are being met.
The groups also have decried the DEP being three two-year cycles behind in its impaired waters list reporting.
When asked about the delay in updating the federally required list of impaired streams, Fletcher observed that the EPA did not approve the DEP’s last list of impaired waters, for the 2016 cycle, until 2019.
But the DEP only submitted that list to the EPA in 2018 after taking public comment on it the previous year.
'Best chance for a comeback'
Since West Virginia’s last impaired waters list was crafted, the state’s water quality has come under withering scrutiny.
The DEP has drawn the ire of water quality advocates in recent years by signing off on the state Legislature weakening water quality standards for probable cancer-causing chemicals in line with federal recommendations.
The Legislature passed a rule in February that weakened standards for some suspected human carcinogens. Those included two found in coal tar, benzo[k]fluoranthene and chrysene, and DDT, an insecticide banned in the U.S. in 1972 whose chemicals persist in the environment and animal tissues.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola defended the rule changes, saying they will preserve an estimated risk level of one additional cancer case per 1 million from the probably carcinogenic human health criteria.
Mandirola said the rule change proposal resulted from a compromise between industry representatives and environmentalists in a work group that considered updates to water quality criteria for human health.
The rule strengthened standards for most of the other water quality criteria that it updated.
A 2019 study found most West Virginia counties ranked in the top third nationally in increasing rates of health-based drinking water violations from 2016 to 2019. Conducted by a collection of environmental groups, the study analyzed violations of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.
Nearly a fourth of West Virginia’s 862 public water systems were considered enforcement priorities last year under the Safe Drinking Water Act, according to EPA data.
Enforcement priority status means a public water system has unresolved serious, multiple or continuing violations of federal drinking water quality standards.
One in every 20 public water systems considered enforcement priorities nationwide last year were in West Virginia. Almost all violations in West Virginia were over public notification or monitoring and reporting.
Monitoring and reporting violations signify failure to conduct regular monitoring of drinking water quality or submit required timely monitoring results to the state or EPA.
Public notice violations mean systems failed to alert customers to a serious problem with their drinking water or other violations.
Seneca noted that drinking water systems serving less than 500 people make up more than half of West Virginia’s total number of systems. Those systems frequently don't have the technical, managerial or financial capacity to comply with federal standards, Seneca said.
“These water systems are also often old and spread far apart across mountainous regions, which makes consolidation difficult and not feasible in many cases,” Seneca said in an email.
Monitoring and public notice infractions aren’t based on exceeding maximum contaminant levels like health-based violations.
But the state’s history of drinking water violations and partially disapproved lists of impaired waters suggest state residents and regulators both have lacked the information they need about their water.
“The combination of drinking water violations and impaired streams points to a larger systemic issue of not prioritizing the health and quality of our water in this state,” Crowe said.
More timely tracking of impaired waters based on federally recommended science, West Virginia conservationist groups say, would help a state whose mining and sewage pollution, biodiversity and small water systems leave little room for error.
“We want to be able to catch and respond to signals of degradation as early as possible to give a polluted stream the best chance for a comeback,” Crowe said.