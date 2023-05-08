The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has identified which facilities it estimates would be required to conduct fenceline monitoring under a rule it has proposed to cut chemical emissions.
Of the more than 120 facilities nationwide where the EPA estimates fenceline monitoring would have to be performed, two are in West Virginia: the Chemours Company-owned Washington Works facility near Parkersburg and the former Koppers Inc. facility in Follansbee acquired from the wood treatment chemical provider by Petro Empire Liquids and Storage LLC in 2021.
According to an EPA spokesperson, both sites are poised to have to monitor for emissions of benzene, a chemical that causes cell abnormalities and that the National Cancer Institute says increases the risk of leukemia and other blood disorders.
Fenceline monitoring is monitoring along the perimeter of a facility’s property line to measure pollutant concentrations.
The EPA proposed the rule last month and will hold a virtual public hearing on it next week. The agency says the rule would apply to 218 chemical plants nationwide, including four in West Virginia, that make synthetic organic chemicals and uses processes for making polymers and resins.
The two facilities the EPA has indicated in a list produced last month would be covered by the regulation-tightening rule but wouldn’t have to add fenceline monitoring are in Kanawha County: Chemours’ facility in Belle and Altivia’s facility in Institute.
Union Carbide facilities in Institute and South Charleston don’t make synthetic organic chemicals and are covered by a different rule for production of polyether polyols, according to the EPA.
Fenceline monitoring hasn’t yet been required or considered in prior rulemaking or regulations on the synthetic organic chemical manufacturing sources the proposed rule would govern.
EPA spokesperson Melissa Sullivan said the agency is working to develop a rule for polyether polyols, which are used to make lubricants, soaps, adhesives and sealants. Union Carbide’s Kanawha County facilities use ethylene oxide to make surfactants and detergents, Sullivan said.
Those facilities that do fall in the synthetic organic chemical manufacturing category would have to fenceline monitor if they emit one of six hazardous air pollutants: benzene, 1,3-butadiene, ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride, chloroprene and ethylene oxide.
If annual average air concentrations of the chemicals exceed an “action level” at the fenceline, owners and operators would have to find the source and make repairs.
Actual requirements a facility would be required to comply with could differ depending on site-specific information, an EPA spokesperson said.
Chemours said the rule wouldn’t apply to operating units at its Washington Works site. The company cited state Department of Environmental Protection-issued operating air permits for the Washington Works site that shield it from certain federal regulations, including some that apply to synthetic organic chemical manufacturers.
Chemours spokesperson Lisa Randall said the company’s initial review indicated the rule would apply to a DuPont site at Washington Works.
DuPont spokesperson Daniel Turner said DuPont is reviewing the proposed rule to determine if there would be “any potential impact to our operations at the site.”
Stories you might like
- Prescription drug coverage issues linger for Justice coal company retirees, UMWA says
- EPA public hearing highlights hopes and fears from agency's historic PFAS drinking water standard proposal
- FirstEnergy subsidiaries' $36M rate hike proposal to keep Pleasants plant open drawing strong reaction
- PSC chair, FirstEnergy deny improper communication in Pleasants plant case as utilities change tune on PSC communications
DuPont has a facility that produces a type of polymer called Delrin used in gears, door systems, conveyor belts and other mechanical applications at its Washington Works site, Turner said.
Chemours was spun off from DuPont in 2015. Both companies have drawn EPA enforcement action stemming from Washington Works discharges of PFAS, industrial chemicals linked to cancer that don’t break down in the environment.
Empire Diversified Energy, parent company of Petro Empire Liquids and Storage, did not respond to a request for comment.
The EPA estimated its proposed rule focused on synthetic organic chemical manufacturers would slash emissions of air toxics by more than 6,000 tons each year. The agency touted a community risk assessment finding that the numbers of people with elevated cancer risk could drop by 96% in communities surrounding chemical plants if the proposal is finalized.
The agency’s proposed rule comes after years of calls from environmental health advocates for stricter regulations to end cancer-causing emissions in communities.
After environmental health groups sued the EPA in 2020 alleging agency failure under the Clean Air Act to review and revise certain emission standards for hazardous air pollutants, the EPA agreed last year to take action on the standards by March 29, 2024.
Concerns in Kanawha County about ethylene oxide stem from the EPA’s 2018 National Air Toxics Assessment. The assessment found that six of the 90 census tracts with the highest cancer risk from ethylene oxide were in Kanawha County.
The total cancer risk in Kanawha was 366 in 1 million, 10th-highest in the country.
It was the first such assessment since the EPA classified ethylene oxide as a carcinogen in 2016, causing risk estimates to go up.
Ethylene oxide is a flammable, colorless gas used to make antifreeze, detergents and plastics, and to sterilize medical and dental equipment. Long-term exposure has been associated with reproductive problems and increases in female breast and white blood cell cancers, including leukemia and Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
EPA data show that Union Carbide sites in Institute and South Charleston emitted over 434 tons of ethylene oxide into the air from 1987 through 2021. EPA-approved air quality modeling has indicated a 600-in-1 million cancer risk around the Institute plant site, where Union Carbide and Specialty Products emit ethylene oxide.
The EPA will have a virtual public hearing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 16 to collect input on the proposal. The agency may continue the hearing the following day if it receives a high volume of registrations.
The last day to pre-register is Wednesday.
The EPA will take comment on the proposal until June 26.
The proposal and hearing registration form are at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7317497/EPA-Public-Hearing-HON.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive