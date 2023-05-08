Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has identified which facilities it estimates would be required to conduct fenceline monitoring under a rule it has proposed to cut chemical emissions.

Of the more than 120 facilities nationwide where the EPA estimates fenceline monitoring would have to be performed, two are in West Virginia: the Chemours Company-owned Washington Works facility near Parkersburg and the former Koppers Inc. facility in Follansbee acquired from the wood treatment chemical provider by Petro Empire Liquids and Storage LLC in 2021.

