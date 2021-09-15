The end of federal energy regulators’ comment period on Mountain Valley Pipeline developers’ proposal to change their construction method across waterbodies and wetlands along the pipeline route has triggered a fresh round of scrutiny of both the pipeline project and the new construction proposal.
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff last month released an environmental assessment finding that changing from an open-cut dry crossing method as previously approved by the commission to a trenchless method of construction would reduce environmental impacts.
Public comments on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff’s environmental assessment were due Monday, and comments submitted at the deadline revealed concern about the proposed construction method from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and those adversely impacted by the project in West Virginia.
In its comments filed Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency’s regional branch expressed concern with Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC’s proposal to cross the Blackwater River in Franklin County, Virginia by an open-cut method, highlighting Mountain Valley’s conclusion that a slope on one side of the stream may not be conducive to a trenchless crossing.
The EPA recommended that Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC, the joint venture that owns the pipeline, clarify slope constraints at the Blackwater River crossing and cross via a trenchless method if possible, also suggesting further analysis of an offsite or upland alternative for stockpiled spoil from bore hole pits if a trenchless method works on the slope.
Another EPA recommendation was increased monitoring at and downstream of crossings to minimize adverse environmental impacts and a “more robust” water quality monitoring plan than Mountain Valley’s proposed monitoring at locations with fish species that support aquatic habitats.
Carmen Chapin, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve acting superintendent, filed a comment registering concern that sediment or other contaminants produced by the project released into the Greenbrier River may have downstream effects on the New River.
“Given the increased frequency of high severity, high precipitation rain events, as recently evidenced by the remnants of Hurricanes Henri and Ida to the east coast, we request that risk mitigation measures be reviewed to ensure they would be sufficient to contain project materials,” Chapin wrote.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition objected to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff’s environmental assessment in a comment filed Monday, arguing that the assessment failed to sufficiently analyze the impacts of dewatering activities on groundwater and surface water or address the EPA’s recommendations made in a May 27 letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in which the agency questioned whether pipeline developers had done enough to avoid adverse water-crossing effects.
“[The] EPA is concerned that the applicant has not yet demonstrated that the discharges from the project, as proposed, will not cause or contribute to water quality standards exceedances or significant degradation of receiving waters,” EPA wetlands branch chief Jeffrey Lapp wrote to Corps Huntington District regulatory branch chief Michael Hatten in the letter.
Lapp recommended in that letter that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers not issue a key water permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline until it makes less environmentally damaging changes to the project.
The Corps makes permit decisions for project applicants seeking approval under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act and enforces Section 404 permit provisions.
Suzanne Vance of Weston, on whose farm road Mountain Valley has a temporary road easement at Second Big Run in Lewis County, contended in a comment filed Monday that Mountain Valley does not have the “technological wherewithal to deal with the environmental challenges that they are already facing.”
“They should be not granted any boring permits for anything until they prove that they can fix the slips and reseed the ground without pesticides and deal with a plan for the additional water coming off the pipeline corridor,” Vance wrote.
“We remain confident that the expert reviews by the FERC, Army Corps, and the state agencies will be thorough, complete, and will meet or exceed all regulatory requirements, including the EPA’s recent comment letter,” Natalie Cox, spokeswoman for the pipeline’s Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based primary interest owner Equitrans Midstream Corp., said in an email.
Mountain Valley proposed to use trenchless methods to tunnel under 120 locations to construct the 42-inch-diameter pipeline across 136 streams and 47 wetlands that the commission originally authorized as open-cut crossings.
Mountain Valley has proposed 38 trenchless water crossings covering a combined 5,682 feet in West Virginia: 16 in Nicholas County, seven in Summers and Webster counties, three in Greenbrier County, two in Lewis and Monroe counties and one in Wetzel County.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s panel of commissioners will consider the commission staff’s recommendations and public comments when it decides on Mountain Valley’s proposal to change construction methods. There is no statutory time frame by which the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission must reach a decision on its staff’s environmental assessment.
The 303-mile natural gas pipeline project travels from Northwestern West Virginia to Southern Virginia, crossing Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties.
The now-$6.2 billion project originally was scheduled for completion by the end of 2018 at a cost of just $3.5 billion.
The project’s targeted summer 2022 in-service date is based on receiving all water crossing approvals and the lifting of a remaining exclusion zone around the Jefferson National Forest by the end of 2021.
Also pending are reviews of Mountain Valley Pipeline’s applications to West Virginia and Virginia state environmental regulators for water quality certification under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act. That section prohibits a federal agency from issuing permits for water discharges unless states where the discharges would originate approve or waive certification.
Virginia regulators have issued a draft water quality certification for the pipeline.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection proposed a consent order earlier this year requiring Mountain Valley to pay a $303,000 fine for violating permits by failing to control erosion and sediment-laden water. That penalty followed a $266,000 fine from the same regulators in 2019 for similar erosion and water contamination issues.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million that same year for water quality violations.
The pipeline is projected to provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the U.S.
“That would be the lifeblood of continuing to attract risk capital in West Virginia,” lawyer Philip Reale said on the Gas & Oil Association of West Virginia’s behalf of the pipeline’s expected production to a panel of West Virginia state lawmakers at their Joint Natural Gas Development Committee meeting during the Legislature’s interim session Tuesday.