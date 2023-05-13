Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Joe Manchin didn’t mince his words on federal regulators’ newly proposed carbon pollution standards for fossil fuel-fired power plants.

“They’re crazy,” Manchin said during a news conference Wednesday. “Totally insane.”

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you