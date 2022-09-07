Federal environmental regulators have proposed updates to a rule meant to protect communities vulnerable to chemical disasters — a rule especially meaningful in West Virginia's "Chemical Valley."
The Environmental Protection Agency has revealed, and is taking public comment on, its revisions to the Risk Management Program rule that requires facilities using hazardous substances to develop programs to prevent and limit releases of chemicals into the environment.
The rule looms large in the Kanawha Valley, which has long been called "Chemical Valley" for its disproportionately high number of chemical plants.
A Gazette-Mail review last year found that West Virginia had been the focus of more investigations by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, an agency that investigates industrial chemical incidents, than any other state except Texas since 2006.
The Risk Management Program rule governs about 12,000 facilities nationwide, from chemical makers and distributors to oil refineries and food and beverage manufacturers.
The rule requires that facilities that use extremely hazardous substances develop a Risk Management Plan, which identifies the potential effects of a chemical accident, lists steps the facility is taking to prevent an accident and details emergency response procedures.
Under then-President Barack Obama, the EPA amended its Risk Management Program regulations to require additional analysis of safer technology and alternative risk management measures and increase public availability of chemical hazard information. But the Trump administration rescinded those two measures, arguing that they weren’t practical and posed a terrorism threat, respectively.
The EPA’s newly proposed rule revisions would restore those measures.
Some chemical safety advocates say the changes proposed last month aren’t protective enough.
Maya Nye, federal policy director at Coming Clean, a chemical industry-focused environmental health nonprofit, grew up a mile from Union Carbide’s Institute facility and believes that too many of the rule’s provisions are voluntary.
“We’ve just seen in the past that voluntary measures don’t work,” Nye said. “Voluntary measures are not adequate to protect workers and the public.”
Nye pointed to a provision that says natural hazards, such as floods, wildfires and extreme temperatures, should be included in chemical facility hazard reviews. The rule should go further, Nye argued, to ensure that facility operators act to guard against natural hazards beyond reviewing the potential for those crises.
Over 90% of counties with Risk Management Program facilities experienced flooding from 2000 to 2020, according to the EPA. The agency has left the door open to developing additional guidance for assessing natural hazards, seeking comment on whether it should require sources in areas exposed to heightened risk of flooding and other extreme weather to conduct hazard evaluations “associated with climate” as a minimum while also requiring all facilities to consider potential for natural hazards unrelated to climate in their locations.
Nye cited a 2019 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers informational document about the Bluestone Dam in Summers County that warned a dam failure could put 165,000 lives at risk and that a breach would cause “catastrophic flooding” to Charleston and “major manufacturing and chemical industries.”
The rule proposal declares that review of ammonium nitrate, a chemical compound used as an explosive and in fertilizers that can trigger a blast when exposed to intense heat, is beyond its scope.
The Obama administration cited a 2013 detonation at a fertilizer facility with a stockpile of 40 to 60 tons of ammonium nitrate that killed 15 people and left more than 260 injured as an impetus for proposed updates to the Risk Management Program and other chemical incident prevention directives.
Ammonium nitrate is not a regulated substance under the Risk Management Program, despite explosions of stored ammonium nitrate causing some of the most disastrous chemical incidents on record.
Nelson Brothers LLC stored average daily amounts of 105 tons of ammonium nitrate in two silos and a rail car and 34 tons of diesel fuel in two aboveground tanks at a South Charleston rail terminal just north of Interstate 64, according to Nelson Brothers’ chemical inventory for 2020 federally required to be filed with emergency officials.
Nelson Brothers LLC is a subsidiary of Alabama-based commercial explosives manufacturer and distributor Nelson Brothers Inc.
Seven West Virginia Democrat delegates were among 75 lawmakers to sign a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan dated Jan. 26 that urged the agency to expand the scope of the Risk Management Program to cover ammonium nitrate and other chemicals.
The delegates were Jim Barach of Kanawha County, John Doyle of Jefferson County, Barbara Evans Fleischauer of Monongalia County, Evan Hansen of Monongalia County, Mike Pushkin of Kanawha County, Danielle Walker of Monongalia County and Kayla Young of Kanawha County.
Nye criticized the proposed rule for limiting a requirement to consider safer technology and alternative risk management measures to petroleum, coal products and chemical manufacturing processes within 1 mile of a petroleum, coal products or chemical manufacturing facility.
The EPA has asked for comment on whether it should limit the requirement for that analysis to those processes. The agency estimates that the proposed approach would impact roughly 563 facilities out of the more than 12,000 covered by the rule.
The American Chemistry Council, a national chemistry industry association, expressed concern with the rule proposal.
“We are very concerned this new proposal will depart from a collaborative and data-driven process to impose a scattershot approach of complex, unnecessary regulatory mandates,” the group said in a statement last month.
The EPA is accepting comment on the Risk Management Program rule through its preferred method at www.regulations.gov under docket identification number EPA-HQ-OLEM-2022-0174 through Oct. 31. The agency is taking comments by mail at EPA Docket Center, Environmental Protection Agency, Mail Code 28221T, 1200 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20460, or to the Office of Management and Budget via email at oira_submission@omb.eop.gov. The EPA has asked comments to be addressed to the OMB desk officer for the EPA.
The EPA also will hold three online public comment hearings on the proposed rule on Sept. 26 (9 a.m. to noon), 27 (1 to 4 p.m.) and 28 (5 to 8 p.m.). Verbal testimony will be limited to three minutes for each person. Registration links are at https://www.epa.gov/rmp/forms/virtual-public-hearings-risk-management-program-safer-communities-chemical-accident.