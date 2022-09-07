Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The worst of Chemical Valley
Pictured is a fire that followed an explosion at Optima Belle LLC's chemical facility in Belle that killed one worker at the facility and injured two others in 2020. The blast extended the Kanawha Valley's long history of deadly chemical incidents.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail file photo

Federal environmental regulators have proposed updates to a rule meant to protect communities vulnerable to chemical disasters — a rule especially meaningful in West Virginia's "Chemical Valley."

The Environmental Protection Agency has revealed, and is taking public comment on, its revisions to the Risk Management Program rule that requires facilities using hazardous substances to develop programs to prevent and limit releases of chemicals into the environment.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

