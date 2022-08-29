Federal regulators plan to target polluters by designating two substances common in everyday life, including one with an especially toxic legacy in West Virginia, as hazardous.
The designation opposed by the chemical industry comes after concentrations of the two substances well above new federal health advisory levels were found in the Ohio River Valley in a recent U.S. Geological Survey study.
The Environmental Protection Agency has announced it is proposing to list two types of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, as hazardous under federal law.
The proposed rulemaking under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), also known as Superfund, would require entities to immediately report releases of the two substances that meet or exceed the reportable quantity to the National Response Center and state and local emergency officials. The National Response Center is the designated federal point of contact for reporting all chemical discharges into the environment.
The EPA said the aim of its proposal, issued Friday, is to help hold polluters responsible for cleaning up the chemicals known as PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctanesulfonic acid).
PFAS are everywhere, used in food packaging, non-stick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics and water-resistant clothing. They show up in the blood of most Americans.
In June, the EPA indicated that PFAS are many times more dangerous than previously thought. The agency released new interim drinking water health advisory levels for PFOA and PFOS, two of the most widespread PFAS.
Regulators slashed the advisory levels of two of the most widespread PFAS to tiny fractions of what they were before, signaling that the EPA had severely underestimated the health risks they pose.
West Virginia Rivers Coalition program director Autumn Crowe called the EPA’s move “good news for West Virginia communities,” especially for those that have had their drinking water sources contaminated by PFAS.
“For far too long, industry has been given a free pass to release these toxic chemicals into our environment and harm public health,” Crowe said in an email. “With designating these two PFAS as hazardous waste, we’ll have more information and tools to hold polluters accountable in cleaning up PFAS and making our citizens safer.”
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection did not respond to a request for comment on the EPA’s proposal.
The authority conferred by CERCLA governing hazardous substances allows the EPA to conduct response actions if there is a release or threatened release without having to establish an imminent and substantial danger. The EPA can also recover costs from potentially responsible parties for cleanup of hazardous substances and make potentially responsible parties to clean up the substances themselves.
The Ohio River Valley has had a painful history of PFOA pollution.
DuPont began using PFOA in 1951 in making Teflon-related products at its Washington Works facility near Parkersburg, discharging the chemical into drinking water supplies.
People living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
In 2017, DuPont, which the EPA has said hid data indicating PFAS health risks from manufacturing at the Washington Works plant, joined the Chemours Company in agreeing to pay $670 million to settle 3,500 PFOA personal injury claims.
But the risks persist. PFAS can build up in people and animals over time because most of them don’t break down, making them known as “forever chemicals.”
“Thanks to this proposal, PFAS polluters will finally be forced to pay their fair share of cleaning up their mess,” Melanie Benesh, vice president of government affairs at Environmental Working Group, an anti-pollution nonprofit, said in a statement.
Last month, the U.S. Geological Survey published a study of raw water samples finding concentrations of PFOA and PFOS in the Ohio River Valley and the Eastern Panhandle.
Of the raw water samples collected at 279 public water systems throughout West Virginia, nearly a quarter had at least one PFAS detected, 47 of which were in groundwater sources and 20 in surface-water sources.
Eighteen of 37 sites with detections for PFOA or PFOS were in counties that border Ohio on the western side of the state in the Ohio River Valley, according to the study prepared in cooperation with the DEP and the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
The study did not attempt to evaluate post-treatment drinking water quality.
The EPA’s new interim health advisory levels for PFOA and PFOS suggest that virtually any detectable amount of PFOA or PFOS in drinking water is dangerous.
The new standards are 0.04 parts per trillion for PFOA and 0.02 parts per trillion for PFOS, which researchers have said could contribute to breast cancer and affect estrogen and thyroid hormone levels.
“Treatment to remove PFAS from drinking water is a necessary immediate step to protect our citizens,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition executive director Angie Rosser said in a statement.
The EPA has said that one part per billion can be thought of as one grain of salt in a swimming pool. The new federally recommended PFAS limits don’t come close to even that amount.
The new interim health advisory levels aren’t regulations or enforceable. Water safety advocates have called for a federal drinking water regulation for certain PFAS. The EPA plans to propose one this fall.
Five sites yielded combined concentrations of PFOA and PFOS above the EPA’s previous health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion: Glen Dale Water Works in Marshall County; Vienna, the Lubeck Public Service District and the Parkersburg Utility Board, all in Wood County; and the city of Martinsburg in Berkeley County.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola previously attributed Martinsburg’s elevated PFAS detection to firefighting foam containing PFAS used by the Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base.
In January, the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry released a report finding average blood levels of perfluorohexanesulphonic acid (PFHxS), another PFAS, were 2.5 times higher than the national average among 275 people from 165 households in Martinsburg. PFHxS was first detected in Martinsburg’s Big Springs well in 2014, although the agency says contamination likely began earlier.
The Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base used firefighting foam containing PFAS for training possibly as early as the 1970s, the agency said. The PFAS moved off site in groundwater and contaminated the Big Springs well, according to the agency.
Most uses of PFOA and PFOS have been phased out by American manufacturers, but because they persist in the environment, they’re not going away.
Chemours’ Washington Works facility had the fourth-largest amount of PFAS discharge to waterbodies not meeting water quality standards nationwide, according to a June 2021 Gazette-Mail analysis of EPA data.
The American Chemistry Council, a chemical industry trade association, criticized the EPA’s proposal in a statement, predicting “unintended consequences.”
“The proposed CERCLA designation would divert resources and prevent regulators, industry, public health officials, drinking water utilities and communities from focusing on more pressing and higher priority issues, including existing delays in many state and federal cleanup programs,” the group said in a statement.