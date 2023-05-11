The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new carbon dioxide emission limits for fossil fuel-fired power plants in a move aimed at meeting climate goals to protect public health.
The EPA unveiled proposed carbon pollution standards Thursday for coal- and gas-fired plants the agency estimates would yield up to $85 billion in net climate and public health benefits in the next two decades.
“This is about seizing the moment and understanding that we have an obligation to not only leave behind a healthier plant for generations that will come after us, but to leave behind a fairer and more just society,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a news conference at the University of Maryland Thursday.
The proposal would set limits for existing coal-, gas- and oil-fired generating units, as well as new and certain existing gas-fired combustion turbines.
The EPA projects the proposal would slash 617 million metric tons of carbon dioxide through 2042 plus tens of thousands of tons of other harmful air pollutants.
The result, the EPA said, would be climate and health benefits surpassing $5 billion annually, with roughly 1,300 avoided premature deaths, over 600 avoided hospital and emergency room visits, more than 1,400 avoided cases of asthma onset and 66,000 lost work days in 2030 alone.
But West Virginia leaders have objected to what they said was agency overreach and cited electric reliability concerns with the plan.
A day before the EPA announced its proposal, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., cited “expected overreach” from the EPA targeting of power plant emissions when saying he would oppose all EPA nominees until the Biden administration halts the purported overreach.
“We’re all for basically using the technology that we have, but some of this, we’ve been told, I think is going to put an awful lot of plants in jeopardy,” Manchin said at a news conference Wednesday.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., panned the EPA proposal in a news conference Thursday, dismissing the agency’s projection of $85 billion in net climate and health benefits and pledging to issue a resolution of disapproval to invalidate the rule.
Beginning in 2030, the proposal would require more carbon emissions control at fossil fuel-fired power plants that operate more frequently and for more years. It would phase in increasingly stringent carbon standards over time. The planned requirements vary by the type of unit, how often it operates and its planned operation after certain dates.
Regan said the rule is crafted to avoid running afoul of a Supreme Court decision last year finding the agency lacks the authority to shift the nation’s power generation to lower-emitting sources than coal.
The court’s ruling was prompted by a lawsuit from West Virginia. Justices sided with West Virginia, led by state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, in ruling the EPA acted beyond its authority by assuming “major policymaking power” to reshape the nation’s energy sector.
“We feel really good [that] we are well within those bounds,” Regan said, referring to the EPA sticking to what he called the agency’s “traditional approach” of controlling pollution from stationary sources under the Clean Air Act.
Morrisey, a 2024 Republican gubernatorial candidate, disagreed in a statement his office released Thursday.
“Based upon what we currently know about this proposal, it is not going to be upheld,” Morrisey asserted.
Environmentalists largely embraced the rule, although some argue that the EPA should implement a quicker timeline for tightening regulations on fossil fuel plants.
“The EPA’s new [proposal] to regulate carbon pollution from coal and new natural gas-fired power plants is a historic step towards protecting our state from the negative public health impacts of the fossil fuel industry,” Jillian Welsh, communications coordinator for the West Virginia Environmental Council, said in an email.
The EPA proposes that existing steam-generating units start complying with performance standards under the planned rule at the beginning of 2030.
The agency’s newly proposed emission standards for existing fossil fuel-fired steam-generating units reflect the application of carbon capture and storage technology and the availability of natural gas co-firing.
The EPA has proposed what it considers a best system of emission reduction for coal-fired units operating from 2040 of carbon capture and storage with 90% capture of carbon dioxide. It has proposed a best system of emission reduction of co-firing 40% natural gas, resulting in a 16% emission rate reduction, for coal-fired units operating after 2032 but not beyond 2039.
American Electric Power’s West Virginia-serving utilities have projected lifespans through 2040 for their three coal-fired plants in Marshall, Mason and Putnam counties. FirstEnergy’s Fort Martin Power Station, in Monongalia County, has a projected end-of-life date of 2035. The projected end-of-life date for FirstEnergy’s Harrison Power Station, in Harrison County, is 2040.
Spokespeople for AEP and FirstEnergy said the utilities are reviewing the proposal.
The heads of the West Virginia Coal Association and the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia spoke out against the EPA’s proposal.
Chris Hamilton, president and CEO of the Coal Association, called the EPA proposal “a continuation and escalation” of what he said is a national Democratic Party “war on coal.”
Coal accounted for 91% of West Virginia’s electricity in 2021, far more than any other state.
West Virginians have had to contend with comparatively higher electric rates and a comparatively high duration and frequency of power outages in recent years.
The EPA said it has determined that carbon capture and storage technology satisfies its criteria for the best system of emissions reduction, contending that it substantially lowers greenhouse gas emissions and is highly cost-effective.
Critics of the technology, which captures carbon generated by burning fossil fuels before it’s released into the atmosphere, observe that it’s unproven at commercial scale.
Sean O’Leary, senior researcher with the Johnstown, Pennsylvania-based pro-renewable energy think tank Ohio River Valley Institute, said ratepayers and taxpayers could have to foot an “absurdly high” power bill, if carbon capture and storage is implemented.
The EPA says its emission guidelines provide ample lead time for power companies and grid operators to maintain the reliability of the country’s electric power system.
PJM is the Mid-Atlantic regional grid operator that oversees the grid covering West Virginia and 12 other states. PJM spokesman Jeffrey Shields said the EPA has been open to input and coordinated with PJM to help address effects to grid reliability on other environmental initiatives.
The EPA will take comment on its proposal for 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.
