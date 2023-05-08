Federal regulators heard a wide range of perspectives on a historic drinking water standard it has proposed for man-made chemicals linked to cancer at a public hearing on its proposal.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s virtual public hearing on its first ever drinking water standard for PFAS drew fervent support from West Virginia water quality advocates and those attributing devastating incidences of cancer to the industrial chemicals.
“The health of all people who depend on the Ohio River for their primary source of drinking water deserve our best efforts to protect them,” Heather Sprouse, Ohio River coordinator for the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, said in her remarks prepared for Thursday’s hearing.
The EPA in March released planned maximum contaminant levels for six per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, industrial chemicals better known as PFAS that persist in the environment and are ubiquitous in consumer products.
If finalized, the EPA’s new maximum contaminant levels will be legally enforceable, requiring public water systems to monitor for the chemicals in what water professionals have warned will be a costly move.
The EPA set its proposed maximum contaminant levels for two prominent PFAS at the lowest level that can be recorded reliably. But the newly proposed maximum contaminant levels for the two PFAS — perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) — are still thousands of times higher than health advisory levels the agency last year after it determined levels at which adverse health impacts could occur are “much lower than previously understood.”
Jenna Dodson, staff scientist for the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, urged the EPA to lower the proposed maximum contaminant levels to “levels protective of public health.” Sprouse predicted detection technology would advance and argued the maximum contaminant levels must be regularly reviewed and updated.
Sandy Wynn-Stelt of Belmont, Michigan, co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, said her husband Joel was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 and died three weeks later.
Wynn-Stelt tearfully reported the day of the hearing would have been her and Joel’s 31st wedding anniversary. She said she later learned that her water and the water of 25 square miles of her community was contaminated with high levels of PFAS stemming from pollution from a tannery operated by Michigan-based footwear manufacturer Wolverine Worldwide. Wynn-Stelt said she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer two years ago and that her neighbors have experienced miscarriages, kidney and testicular cancers and liver disease.
“The only protection we can get is from strong standards,” Wynn-Stelt said.
Linda Shosie of Tucson, Arizona, founder of the community-based Environmental Justice Task Force, said she was “overwhelmed with joy” by the EPA’s proposal. She said her 19-year-old daughter died of a rare cancer and that another daughter survived cancer, with her husband having to pay out of pocket for prostrate cancer treatment. Shosie said she believed what she said were high rates of disease in families in her neighborhood were due to drinking water contamination, recalling PFAS were detected in the area.
Other speakers, though, urged the EPA to consider that the costs of implementing its proposal likely would be steep.
Chuck Chaitovitz, vice president of environmental affairs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, indicated support for a national drinking water standard. But Chaitovitz said there are “substantial questions” about the EPA’s proposal, suggesting the EPA has underestimated implementation costs and questioning the reliability of proposed risk hazard levels.
The American Water Works Association, a water management and treatment nonprofit, estimated in a March statement more than 5,000 water systems would have to develop new water sources or install and operate advanced treatment.
Stories you might like
- PSC chair, FirstEnergy deny improper communication in Pleasants plant case as utilities change tune on PSC communications
- 'He has no idea what obligation is': Justice's debts mount as he launches US Senate run
- Federal judge blocks clean water rule in WV, 23 other states after WV-led challenge
- PSC holds public comment hearing on FirstEnergy utilities' $35M rate hike proposal to keep coal-fired plant open
The group cited a study conducted by the engineering firm Black & Veatch on its behalf finding that installing treatment to remove PFOA and PFOS to levels required by the EPA’s plan would cost billions of dollars annually.
Water quality advocates have called for polluters, not ratepayers, to pay for system upgrades and pollution cleanup.
“There is simply not capacity for consumers to take on additional rate or tax increases to clean up the mess of corporations that have benefitted from their pollution for decades,” Sprouse said in her prepared remarks.
In February, the EPA announced $18.9 million to address “emerging contaminants” like PFAS in drinking water was available for West Virginia through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The Chemours-operated Washington Works facility is roughly 120 miles from Kentucky. DuPont began using PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), one of the most common PFAS, to make Teflon-related products at the site in 1951. The chemical discharged into drinking water supplies.
People living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis, and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
The EPA later said DuPont failed for more than two decades to report data indicating PFAS health risks from manufacturing at the Washington Works plant. The company agreed to pay $10.25 million for reporting violations in 2005 in what the EPA then said was the largest civil administrative penalty it ever obtained under a federal environmental statute.
In 2017, DuPont joined Chemours in agreeing to pay $670 million to settle 3,500 PFOA personal injury claims. Chemours was formed as a spinoff of DuPont’s performance chemicals division in 2015.
PFAS pollution from the Washington Works site has persisted. Last month, the EPA announced the facility was the target of the agency’s first ever Clean Water Act enforcement action to address PFAS discharges.
West Virginia has lagged behind other states in protective measures against PFAS. In March, state lawmakers passed House Bill 3189, the PFAS Protection Act. The measure requires the Department of Environmental Protection to write action plans to address sources of PFAS for certain public water systems.
Other states have enacted their own enforceable drinking water standards and are pursuing or have settled lawsuits against manufacturers of PFAS.
The comment period on the EPA’s proposed PFAS drinking water standard ends May 30. Public comments can be provided at www.regulations.gov under Docket ID: EPA-HQ-OW-2022-0114.
“Although it’s nearly possible to fully recover from years of concealed truths and harm, the proposed drinking water standard is a concrete step towards protecting community health,” Dodson said.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive