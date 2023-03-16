Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Federal environmental regulators have released a multimillion-dollar plan for cleaning up a Fayette County site with decades-old environmental concerns.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates its proposal for addressing contaminated soil at the site in Minden would cost $15.5 million.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you