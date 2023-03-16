Federal environmental regulators have released a multimillion-dollar plan for cleaning up a Fayette County site with decades-old environmental concerns.
The Environmental Protection Agency estimates its proposal for addressing contaminated soil at the site in Minden would cost $15.5 million.
But the EPA says it’ll be worth it. The agency expects the proposal would constitute complete removal of all soil below a one-acre impervious cap and barrier contaminated by man-made chemicals linked to a wide array of adverse health impacts and replacement with clean backfill.
The EPA released its proposed remedial action plan last week and announced a one-month public comment period and public meeting to discuss the proposal.
The public comment period closes April 12. The public meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Minden Community Center/New Beginning Apostolic Church, 179 McKinney Road, Minden, WV 25901.
The site within the Arbuckle Creek floodplain was added in May 2019 to the EPA’s National Priorities List, a list under the agency's Superfund program of sites of national priority among known or threatened releases of hazardous substances throughout the country. The soil onsite is contaminated by polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, chemicals domestically manufactured through the 1970s the EPA said were released to the environment on former Shaffer Equipment Company property due to the company’s mismanagement of electrical transformers.
PCBs have been known to cause cancer and also have been linked to low birth weight and immune system impacts.
The company built electrical substations for the coal mining industry from approximately 1970 to 1983, the EPA said in its proposal.
The EPA’s aim is to prevent migration of contaminants from soil source materials to groundwater and surface water and sediments within Arbuckle Creek and downstream wetlands and prevent direct exposure to soil exceeding the EPA’s proposed cleanup level, including through inhalation, skin contact and ingestion.
An August 2022 human health risk assessment at the site found cancer risk double the regulatory threshold for potential future resident exposure to chemicals of concern in total soil (ingestion, skin contact and inhalation). The assessment found a noncarcinogenic hazard double the regulatory threshold for potential future child resident exposure to chemicals of concern in surface soil (ingestion and skin contact).
The chemicals of concern identified in the assessment include PCBs, dioxin, benzo(a)pyrene, arsenic, chromium and cobalt.
The EPA and the DEP are concerned about the property’s location in a flood hazard area and the likelihood of potential releases of PCBs to downstream wetlands and residential properties during future flood events, the EPA said in its 26-page proposed remedial action plan. Ecological risks will be addressed in a future FS and considered in a future cleanup plan.
The EPA is proposing to remove the impervious cap and barrier, excavate PCB-contaminated soil, dispose of excavated PCB-contaminated soil and the impervious cap and barrier at an approved offsite disposal facility, and backfill with clean fill as needed.
The impervious cap is an 18-inch compacted low-permeability clay layer overlaid with 40-millimeter-thick, high-density polyethylene liner, the EPA said. A foot of clean soil and 6 inches of topsoil top the impervious layer, according to the agency. The impervious cap includes a sheet pile cutoff wall along Arbuckle Creek to prevent creek bank erosion.
The EPA acknowledged an alternative to its preferred plan -- repairing the existing impervious cap and barrier and extending the cap to contain total PCB concentrations greater than 1 milligram per kilogram. Existing surface water controls -- a polyvinyl chloride network and drainage ditches -- would be inspected and repaired as needed. That option would come at an estimated capital cost of $1.9 million and estimated annual operational and maintenance cost of roughly $175,000.
But excavation and offsite disposal would permanently eliminate the potential for future releases and thus would be most protective of human health and the environment in the long run, the EPA contends.
The EPA said it will consider comments, consult with the state Department of Environmental Protection and move forward with a cleanup plan “as appropriate.”
The former Shaffer Equipment Company property spans 5 acres.
The EPA said the site includes “areas of potential concern” to be discussed in a future final cleanup plan: a possible transformer storage area east of the former company property, the Britt Bath House area, the Berwind Green Mine Dump area (Needles Eye), Rocklick Road, the NR&P Supply House (Powerhouse), residential properties along Arbuckle Creek, the Arbuckle Creek floodplain, the creek itself and wetland areas within property limits and to its confluence with the New River, the New River and mines.
Remedial efforts date back to the 1980s, the EPA recounted in its proposal.
The impervious cap and barrier were installed from 2000 to 2001 due to high PCB levels in soil at the site after a fire at the Shaffer Equipment Company building, the EPA recalled.
The agency returned in 2017 to sample further at the property in response to community concerns about possible migration of contamination from the property.
The EPA listed flooding events in Minden in June 2016, June 2017, June 2020 and July 2022, plus a July 2001 flood that engulfed the town in several feet of water.
Comments should be submitted in writing or emailed to the EPA’s Aaron Mroz or Lisa Trakis.
Comments can be sent to Aaron Mroz (3SD22), Remedial Project Manager, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region III, Four Penn Center, 1600 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Mroz can be reached at 215-814-3172 or Mroz.Aaron@epa.gov.
Comments may be directed to Lisa Trakis (3RA22), Community Involvement Coordinator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region III, Four Penn Center, Proposed Plan Shaffer Equipment / Arbuckle Creek Area Superfund Site 3, 1600 John F. Kennedy Boulevard Philadelphia, PA 19103. Trakis can be reached at 215-814-5433 or Trakis.Lisa@epa.gov.